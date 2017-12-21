Auto Parts Still Have Room To Go After The Recovery From This Summer's Sell-Off

Most of the recovery from this summer's low seems to be caused by hopes of lower corporate tax, rather than reduced fears of e-commerce.

Almost five months have passed since the rumors of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) disrupting the auto parts market coupled with a few correlated weaker same-store sales numbers caused the three market leading companies: O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), AutoZone (AZO), and Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to lose almost half of their market cap. Back then I argued that the entire sell-off was unjustified and that both ORLY and AZO were undervalued (article 1, article 2). Both of these stocks have now almost recovered to levels last seen at the start of this year (see Figure 1), which raises the question if these still are a bargain at current prices?

Figure 1. Year-to-date performance, normalized to $100 from 1.1.2017

First of all, the combined market share of AutoZone and O'Reilly has not yet reached full saturation, and both of these companies can continue to grow by opening new stores at the historical rate of 200/year for the mid-term. These two companies currently make up around 27% of the addressable market (measured by number of stores), and the top 10 auto parts stores account for only 50% of the total market. Further consolidation and/or market share gains is therefore to be expected, and international markets provide further room for expansion, especially for AutoZone (Mexico and Brazil), but perhaps also for O'Reilly in the future. In the near term, Trump provides an early Christmas present by proposing to drastically cut corporate taxes.

Benefits from the tax reform

AutoZone has been paying an annual average of 35.7% in taxes for the last 10 years and O'Reilly's number is 37.2% (consisting of the 35% statuary tax, plus additional state and international taxes). The revised tax reform plans to cut the corporate tax rate to 21% starting from year 2019, which would bring the retailers' effective tax rates down to 21-23%. This reform would, all else being equal, increase the value of both AZO and ORLY by 21.5% by my estimation, which is most likely the cause for the 10% stock price increase between November 27, and December 5, (The full 21.5% is not realized, since the tax reform will likely be revised again at a later date by another government).

Hence, I believe the recent price performance is more likely due to potential future tax savings rather than a reversal of the Amazon sell-off observed in the first half of this year. For those believing that auto parts are not suited for online channels and that the e-commerce threat is overblown, this is still an attractive undervalued investment opportunity. Furthermore, AutoZone's management stated in the latest conference call that they have not observed a customer shift to online competitors:

"While automotive parts and products have been sold online for more than a decade, we simply haven't seen a material shift in our business, past or present" - Bill Rhodes (CEO of AutoZone) Q1-2018

O'Reilly has made similar comments on its conference calls this year and further stated that its commercial clients (repair shops etc.) have also suffered from slower-than-expected sales. This strengthens the thesis that there are other factors at play (i.e. weather) instead of a wide-spread shift to e-commerce. The long-term trend to shift from fossil fuel engines to electrical alternatives presents a bigger challenge to this industry, as there are less moving parts that can be worn out. The optimists would argue that losses in one segment could be compensated by innovation leading to new ways of doing business (i.e. selling batteries). The pessimistic thesis is that sales would take a serious hit. These scenarios will be taken into account in the valuation of these two businesses.

Valuation

Given the challenges that this industry faces, I believe it is best to approach the valuation by modelling two scenarios: the base case (historical growth rates and margins can be maintained) and the bear case, in which electric vehicles leads to lower sales and operating margins as adoption become more widespread. The value per share for each of these scenarios are obtained through a discounted cash flow (DCF) model. The reader can then derive a final fair value assigning probabilities to each scenario and by taking a probability-weighted average of the outcomes.

Modelling the growth

The growth for AutoZone is in the base case estimated to grow by 5% in FY 2018 and after that slowly taper off to a conservative 2% for the perpetuity. This is consistent with 200 new store openings per year (declining by 10 stores/year starting from 2022) and a 2% same-store sales growth, on average. The growth for O'Reilly is estimated to be slightly higher, at 8% initially, due to higher comparable store sales and more store openings (consistent with recent history). However, it will converge towards AZO's numbers as the business grows more mature and growth slowly fades. Figure 2 shows how these assumptions will impact revenues and net operating profits after tax (NOPAT) until the year 2030.

Figure 2. Forecast revenue and NOPAT (base case).

In the base and bear case, the tax rate is expected to be adopted from 2019 and then after four years reverse back to the 35% marginal rate. This might be overly conservative, as the average tax rate in developed countries is close to 25%, but it is wise to be careful about future. The terminal value from 2030 and forward is based on the method suggested by McKinsey (page 260) with a long-term growth rate of 2% and constant return on new invested capital (RONIC), implying a sustainable competitive advantage. The full base case DCF model for AutoZone is presented in Figure 3.

Figure 3. AutoZone's base case DCF model.

Estimated free cash flows (NYSE:FCF) are discounted using a cost of capital (OTC:WACC) of 7%, derived from a risk-free rate of 2.4%, beta of 0.75, long-term risk premium of 6% and target debt to market ratio of 25%, then rounded upwards. The projected FCF for AZO is shown in Figure 4 (note the temporary increase 2019-2023 due to lower taxes). Calculated ROIC is shown on the secondary axis, and deviates from the companies' own estimates due to differences in calculation methodology (operating assets/liabilities are used as opposed to the debt/equity method utilized by ORLY and AZO).

Figure 4. Projected FCF for AutoZone. Note the temporary increase in profitability due to lowered taxes.

The base case DCF models for AutoZone and O'Reilly indicate a ~25% upside from current market prices. I also provide a parameter matrix of different assumptions for WACC and perpetuity growth in Figure 5.

Figure 5. Fair value per share with different growth and WACC assumptions - base case.

For the bear scenario, I utilize the base case forecast from this source (Forbes: The Future Of Electric Vehicles In The U.S), with the assumption that each new electric vehicle replacing a combustion engine vehicle will have half as many parts that frequently wear out (spark plugs, fuel filter etc.). By 2035, half of the cars in use would be electric which would lead to 75% lower sales than in the base case (of course assuming that there is no adaption to this shift in customer spending). Furthermore, a lower sales output is assumed to be followed by a gradual decline in sales profitability, which is modeled as a gradual decline in EBIT margins from 20% to 10%. The explicit forecasting period is in this scenario extended to year 2050 to accommodate for the non-linear forecast of revenue (due to the S-shaped form of EV adoption).

In the bear case, the fair value per share is estimated to $616 for AutoZone (15% down from current prices) and $209 for O'Reilly (see the valuation matrix in Figure 6). This is a lot less than I'd initially assumed, but I must also admit that this scenario is inherently hard to forecast as there are a lot of uncertainties regarding future technological changes and how these could impact traditional businesses.

Figure 6. Fair value per share with different growth and WACC assumptions - bear case.

Auto parts as a hedge for bad things ahead

There is another factor, which raises the attractiveness of these two stocks in the current state of this market. Almost all asset classes (bonds, equities, real estate) have due to central bank interference and revitalized investor optimism reached historically high valuations, which consequently lowers the future yields. In times like this, conservative equity investors turn to safe assets, such as 3M (MMM) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to safeguard against the inevitable correction of prices. However, these two stocks (and many like them) are also deeply into overvalued territory (or at least have a low forward risk/return). However, stocks like AutoZone and O'Reilly with P/E ratios of 15 and 19 are still relatively cheap, in comparison. Furthermore, these two companies were able to retain their value throughout the latest financial crisis (see chart below), which is evident from their low betas. Could this repeat in the crisis yet to come? I believe so, and it certainly helps that these stocks appear undervalued, which adds to the margin of safety.

AZO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Conclusions

In this article, I utilize DCF models to estimate the (conservative) fair value of AutoZone and O'Reilly to 25% above current prices. The bear cases, which is mainly focused on electric vehicle adoption, but can also with some imagination be extended to include e-commerce disruption, indicate a -15% downside. Also note that I did not include a bullish case, in which the seasoned managers (that have delivered a 18-20% annualized shareholder return since year 2000) find a way to continue outperforming and/or that the corporate tax cut is extended for longer than 4 years.

The fair value of these two businesses (assuming the 7% WACC, which is probably slightly higher than the true, unobservable required rate of return) can be obtained by assigning probabilities to these two cases. The current market prices imply a 25% probability to the base case and consequently a 75% probability to the bear case. In my (optimistic) view, this is an irrational fear extrapolated from current events, and I would rather lean more towards the base case and the additional upside option of the (un-modeled) bull case.

In conclusion, even though these two stocks have recovered some 40% from the lowest point in July, there is still room for more share price appreciation, and the current risk/return ratio is skewed in favor of the long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO, ORLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.