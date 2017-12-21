Micron: Christmas Came Early

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) just posted yet another set of fantastic quarterly results. The chipmaker beat the street’s estimates with its Q1 revenues and EPS coming in at $6.8 billion and $2.45, respectively. Also, its Q2 revenue and EPS guidance turned out to be higher than what the street was originally forecasting. Suffice to say that the chipmaker is benefiting on both fronts - improving operational efficiency and favourable DRAM pricing trends. But I don’t think merely glancing over the company’s earnings beat is enough to completely analyze the chipmaker's financials. Going into the granular details of its latest quarterly results provides us with a few more reasons to be bullish on Micron for the next quarter at the very least. Let’s take a look.

Balanced Growth

Let me start by saying that Micron’s financials have historically been cyclical in nature and the stock has been quite volatile to own over recent years. The chipmaker had a bad reputation of recording spurts of erratic growth which was often followed by phases of consolidation. But all that seems to be changing rapidly as the chipmaker’s efforts to diversify its operations have again resulted in balanced growth across all of its segments.

The chart attached below illustrates this vividly. Micron recorded healthy revenue growth in almost all of its operating segments in its most recent quarter. I used the word “almost” because its revenues from the Embedded Business Unit saw a marginal increase of only 0.36% this quarter on a sequential basis. This might as well be a perfect case of nitpicking as the segment saw a YoY revenue growth of almost 43.6%. Regardless, the bottom line is that Micron has been growing at a rapid pace in a balanced manner

And that’s not it. Micron isn’t just pumping out more product at low average-selling prices (ASP) to boost revenue. Fact of the matter is that the company has been becoming more and more profitable with each passing quarter over the recent past. We’ll look into the granular details of its expanding margins in the next section. But for now, the current state of affairs is that Micron’s gross margins have breached their prior highs created over the past 10 years.

I believe what really stood out this quarter is that Micron profit margins weren’t merely a function of supply disruption that temporarily boosted ASPs across the board. Rather, the company saw a healthy growth in demand as well, which was across various competitive product arrays that resulted in its diversified growth. This basically means that the chipmaker is now selling more higher value product mix across a broad range of offerings.

One can throw in the popular expression “what goes up, must come down” to argue that its current margins may not be sustainable. But that may not exactly be applicable in the chipmaker's case here. In fact, it doesn’t look like Micron’s margins are going to deteriorate anytime over the next two quarters at least. I say this because there are broadly three different, and perhaps, even mutually exclusive catalysts for 2018 in play here, that are:

New products being released in 2018 that would command even higher ASPs (GDDR6 and 1x LPDDR4).

Favorable DRAM pricing trends (chart attached below).

Cost reduction measures - 64-layer NAND and 1x DRAM volume crossovers in CY18 that would drive down costs.

As far as the next quarter’s guidance is concerned, management is forecasting revenue to be between $6.8-$7.2 billion and its gross margins between 54% and 58%. This essentially means that the next quarter will only build and improve from its already stellar set of Q1 financials. To put it in simpler terms, from a standpoint of profitability, gross margins are guided to shrink by as much as 1.1% or expand by as much as 3% from the current levels. That’s a very favorable risk-reward ratio in my opinion.

Also note that we were already 20 days into Micron’s Q2 when its management held the earnings conference call yesterday. This means that a little over one fifth of the entire quarter had passed when the management gave the Q2 guidance yesterday. If there were any preliminary indications, or early data points, which indicated a slow down for Micron, I believe its management would have given a rather conservative guidance instead of being upbeat.

Profitability to Improve?

With that said, I also wanted to touch base on Micron’s DRAM segment. The chipmaker has predominantly generated a major share of its revenues from DRAM products for several years now, and this quarter was no different. The major differentiator this time around, however, was that its operations around DRAM products became more profitable than before, on higher volumes. The chart attached below should put things in perspective.

DRAM products represented about 67% of the company’s total revenues while its NAND products accounted for a much less 27%. Also, the DRAM segment tends to be more profitable for the chipmaker thanks to currently prevalent pricing trends. The point that I’m trying to make here is that Micron’s financial performance is more correlated to DRAM pricing and its supply/demand trends than NAND products. Now, I’m not saying that its NAND operations are not important. Instead, DRAM segment has a larger influence on its overall financial performance than its NAND operations. This is just how things currently are.

Now I have a scraper in place that often helps me with keeping tabs on DRAM spot pricing. The chart attached below would indicate that the average DRAM pricing of two different modules has appreciated quite a bit since mid September. Micron’s Q1 closed on November 30 and the average spot price has pretty much remained range bound since then. The calls for doomsday like scenarios haven’t fructified and there hasn’t been any price action, at least not yet, which would suggest that DRAM prices are going to collapse soon.

If these spot pricing trends are a credible indicator to go by, then, in theory, Micron should be able to register DRAM ASPs at elevated levels. This means that the chipmaker’s gross margins would more or less be around the same range, at least for the period that has already elapsed in its Q2. Do note that we were more than one fifth into its second quarter at the time the chipmaker's management hosted its latest conference call.

Management also reiterated during its call that it should be able to expand its profit margins as long as it’s able to cut costs faster than ASP declines.

We are making progress toward a mix - higher value added mix of solutions and those typically carry the opportunity for higher margins. Also we continue to make progress on the cost side with respect to increasing amount of 3D NAND, as well as TLC and you had a good quarter for cost reduction as well. So it’s a combination of both market facing with the higher value add solutions and a good quarter from an operational perspective relative to costs. - Ernie Maddock on Conf. Call.

Any non-believers?

There's a recurring theme that we often see when shares of any particular company are nearing their respective peaks. Market participants start shorting the company's shares well in advance, over a period of time, to bet on a collapse. This is done over an extended period of time that can last for several months. A pile up of these short positions is reflected in short interest metric

Now let's take a look at the chart below.

Shares of Micron have appreciated by almost 110% since the beginning of 2017 and yet short interest in the company hasn't picked up at all. If Micron's fundamentals were weak and market participants felt that its stock was set to correct after such a huge rally, there would have been certainly some addition in the company's short interest. But clearly nothing of that sort has happened.

Also, just to clear the air a bit, Micron's short interest of 57.01 million appears to be gigantic at the first sight, but it's actually quite meager (5.48%) when we compare it with the chipmaker's overall float of around 1.11 billion shares. The real picture emerges when we compare its short interest to similar firms.

The low short interest in Micron's shares leads me to believe that the market isn't really betting against its shares at the current levels. I'm of the opinion that shares of Micron would have to appreciate by quite a substantial margin (~50%-plus) from the current margins, or its fundamentals would have to deteriorate quite a lot for shorts to start targeting the chipmaker.

Your Takeaway

Increase in memory content for smartphones and robust end demand from the server and data center markets will push the overall DRAM demand up in 2018...(Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix) have opted to slow down their capacity expansions and technology migrations so that they can keep next year’s prices at the same high level as during this year’s second half. Doing so will also help them to sustain a strong profit margin. - Avril Wu of Trendforce.

Micron is operating in a healthy market environment, at least for chip manufacturers, where demand is exceeding supply. I don't think this market dynamic will change anytime over the next few months. Memory capacity from its competitors (SK Hynix and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)) is expected to be largely limited over the course of 2018 so DRAM prices shouldn't deteriorate. This means Micron's DRAM ASPs won’t come under pressure anytime soon. I believe these favorable market conditions will allow Micron to comfortably meet its Q2 guidance.

