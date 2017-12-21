2018: Leaving The Detail To The Devil

It's been a few months since my last article and some readers have wondered if I was on hiatus. Actually 2017 has been running pretty close to plan and there was nothing really new to add to the soup. I try my best to write articles only when I have something to say ... not whenever I want to be heard. There's a difference.

However, as 2018 approaches the "forecast" and "predictions" start appearing. I'm not a believer that such activity is really beneficial and wrote an article discussing why I feel this way. Overall, "forecast" and "predictions" just tend to reinforce confirmation bias or are ignored if one's bias runs counter to the forecast.

Instead, I prefer to discuss the journey rather than the destination. That's how I approached my discussions for 2016 and 2017. So let me start by repeating chart that I've used many times before.

Average Monthly Returns for S&P 500 1954-2014

Though the chart only runs through 2014, if it was brought current, the results would be unchanged.

What the chart illustrates is a definitive Seasonality to the market. The first half is up (don't "sell in May") ... August and September are troublesome ... and the last quarter is positive. This pattern is statistically significant enough to be considered relevant.

I incorporate this market tendency and add some "common sense". For instance, last year, when I was looking ahead to 2017, I believed that a pro-business agenda would be euphoric to start the year ... and that it would likely last through the first half. As reality set in (it always does) and the Debt-Ceiling approached, the optimism would wane and August-September would likely see a pull-back. After the "knee-jerk" reaction to the Debt-Ceiling was resolved (it always is) the market would rally to year end --- unless Tax Reform died.

Translating this outlook to action meant that I would pounce on drops as a buying opportunity; take risk off in August until the debt-crises passed; then go full throttle through year end. I'll detail the techniques and positions I took to accomplish this in my next article.

So, when I say the year played out as planned ... that's what I mean. Of course the highs were higher than I thought and the dips less severe than I thought. But I adjusted along the way.

Let me be clear ... this is how I saw it ... absent major contingencies such as geo-political risks that could pop up any time.

Now, as I turn to 2018, I see it pretty much the same way. Tax Reform euphoria will probably last through the first half; reality will start to settle in mid-summer; the election will compound the uncertainty and after the election ... a rally. I don't think the results of the election will adversely influence the market ... it is seldom the actual result as much as the uncertainty leading up to the election that unnerves everyone.

So, when a likely scenario coincides with a relevant pattern/trend ... I'll go with it. At least until something definitive tells me it's time to rethink. Flexibility is important.

Now I do think that 2018 will not be as robust as 2017 and the dips could be greater and maybe a correction. But that doesn't bother me. I make my plans around a modest market, hedge for a down market and happy to take a big rise.

But, once again, this is my outlook without major geo-political or other risks factored in. It is a path, not a destination.

The important part ... and the part that is most troublesome to investors ... is distinguishing whether big moves are "knee-jerk" and provide opportunity or "fundamental" and require repositioning.

To help in resolving those issues, let me add some "meat" to the view.

Market is at an All-Time High: Quite frankly, I consider this argument a "laugher". The market has thousands upon thousands of all-time highs. I invest on the theory that no matter what level the market achieves it will be superseded. The "unknown" is when ... not if. Most big drops recover within a year or so. The market looks forward, not backward.

That said, it is important to differentiate the market with individual stocks. Individual stocks can top-out and never recover. For "investors" there is more certainty in the broad market. For "traders" ... in individual stocks.

P/E Ratios are Excessive: We need to understand the difference between objectivity and subjectivity. Certainly, P/E ratios are at historic highs. That is an objective fact. However, concluding that these levels are "excessive" or "unsustainable" is subjective. There are countless factors ... many unquantifiable ... that determine if anything is excessive. One cannot simply compare P/E to P/E without weighing other factors that may have greater influence (like liquidity). I believe considering all the factors that need to be considered, the P/E Ratio is about where it should be.

FED Tightening: There have been many scholarly articles on this. I'm a big believer that stock prices are influenced by liquidity and adding/subtracting liquidity is a causal relationship. However, the issue, in my mind, is not so much removing liquidity as the pace and extent to which it is removed. It is impossible to believe that the FED will get it 100% right -- there is no consensus on what "right" is. I'm not worried about removing the liquidity as conditions permit, more so about over-reacting. But, at least at this stage, they seem to be willing to err on the side of too slow, rather than too fast.

Economy: To me, at least, this is the whole ball of wax. Is the economy expanding or contracting? I don't worry if the economy is expanding and reposition if it starts to contract.

Quite frankly, I'm incapable of weighing all the factors involved in determining if the economy is expanding or contracting. Heck, I'm incapable of reading even the numerous opinions on SA, not to mention other media. There are just too many people with various bias's and vested interests doing too much talking. I just go to the The Conference Board Leading Economic Index and see what it says. It comes out once a month. Is it the best? I don't know. It certainly is the simplest and least confusing.

Action Items: So far I've just provided an outlook without actionable ideas. To do so, in one article, would be overwhelming. I will follow-up with another article that will detail how I handled 2017, what is transferable to 2018, what techniques work best and provide some arrows for your quiver. Stay tuned.

Conclusion: I guess if the reader was looking for confirmation of some target level for the market, they'll be disappointed in this article. My "forecast" for 2018 is pretty simple ... the Market will remain the same Market it has always been. It is probabilistically an up year, probabilistically in the 10% range and subject to the usual ups and downs and surprises that may be either "knee-jerk" or "fundamental". It is our ability to discern one from the other that matters.

