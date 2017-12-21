Core Laboratories: Signs Of Life In The Oilfield

Introduction

Core Laboratories, NYSE: (CLB), more commonly known as Core Labs, is the premium provider of key reservoir feedback information to oil companies. I say premium provider as there are other, much smaller companies in this space, but none have the stature or occupy the same position of trust with clients. Core Labs' very name implies the degree to which their clients will depend on the results of the geomechanical and geochemical investigations they conduct.

The company was very positive in its most recent earnings call about the prospects for increased revenue as oil companies take favorable FIDs on upcoming projects. Core Labs has two main business lines in which to take advantage of this activity.

Reservoir Description, where client materials are analyzed in their labs to help key reservoir characteristics - porosity, permeability, pore size, mineralogy, and other data needed to determine how best to develop an asset.

Production Enhancement, primarily provision of services at the field level to assist in the reservoir development.

Investors in the energy sector should take a close look at this solid dividend payer. Although the stock has been on a bit of a tear in recent weeks, in my view there's room to grow both the dividend and the stock's upside appreciation as the oil industry picks up steam.

Above: Just a quick screen grab from the last few days. While it seems dramatic, oil was moving strongly in the same direction at the same time. I'm unaware of any other news that drove the action, particularly on the 20th.

Above: A five-year graph on CLB's stock price. It tracks the oil price trend to a large extent.

Worthy of note! CLB is a Dutch company and dividends are subjected to that country's 15% tax. You'll have to make your own decision about how that impacts the investment thesis presented here.

The company in the last few years has shown some good characteristics as for dividends in my view.

Increasing dividends on a regular basis

Not cutting the dividend in a down cycle

Particularly impressive to me is maintaining the dividend rate in the worst oilfield downturn in anyone's memory. That suggests to me the company is confident of the strength of their business model, and makes the case for an increase as revenues and profits improve.

The downside of the dividend story is that the payout ratio is above 100, making its sustainability a potential concern. Ameliorating that concern in my view is that this is a fairly recent occurrence, last couple of quarters, suggesting that as revenues and margins rebound this problem will fix itself.

A little detail on the use of core

Oil companies spend millions and sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars drilling exploratory wells looking for new reserves of oil and gas. When they drill in a new area, they often take "core" (a section of the drill string is specially fitted to capture the rock as bit passes through it), and send it to Core Labs for the types of analysis listed above.

Above is a picture I took on a core selection trip to a small Asian country. I have a copy of the log laying on one of the boxes, where I'm attempting to identify the rock at max perm at depth for a Formation Damage Test I was planning to conduct.

Here's a better pic of the core (sliced in half). It is a very dirty sandstone, laminated with shale. You can see where we have taken an 1.5" plug from the whole core for the Formation Damage Test. FYI - a formation Damage Test is done to determine the effect a drilling fluid has on the reservoir as it is drilled. Every effort is made in the design of this fluid to minimize this damage, called "skin." I know as I used to do this for a living.

Note- these pictures were not taken in a Core Lab facility. I include them only for color to this article.

The business

Source: SA reports, Company 10-Q

Comments

Total revenue and net income are up YoY and QoQ for the comparable periods, largely due to the reservoir enhancement service segment that has been feasting off the increase in North American shale activity in 2017. The shale activity was a highlight of the conference call with multiple projects cited as contributing presently, and expected to continue in 2018.

Reservoir description business is down YOY due to the tailing off of reservoir description projects that are value weighted to the offshore work that has under-invested in by oil companies in the last three years. QoQ declines were the result of operations interruption in the GoM from the hurricanes that wreaked havoc as they came through. Management feels this segment will improve slightly in the next year as tenders are issued for work that will commence in 2019.

Revenue, operating margins and EPS forecasts are up for the final quarter of 2017, coming at $171mm, 32.9mm and 0.58 per share, respectively.

Summary

In my view this stock has bottomed and seems to have a clear runway for improved performance as the stock price follows oil upward.

