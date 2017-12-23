A 9.6% Yield On Qualified Dividends From A Pure Play LP - No K-1

Have you heard of the acronym FSRU? It's one you may want to get to know better - it stands for "Floating Storage and Regasification Unit," and it's a rapidly growing presence in the LNG shipping industry.

FSRU leasing/chartering solves many problems for charterer companies and countries. It's slow and expensive to build an LNG import terminal, so FSRUs are being increasingly used to give countries access to LNG.

We've long included Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) in our articles about the LNG shipping industry. As it turns out, HMLP is the only publicly traded pure play on FSRUs.

In one of our recent articles on the LNG shipping industry, we noted that "FSRU projects are projected to add ~70 metric tons/year to global regasification capacity by 2019."

This seems to be where the action is - FSRUs have grown pretty quickly since 2013 - rising from annual 10% growth to 15% - 16% in the past two years, and they're projected to keep growing, eventually by 21% in 2020:



Fleet:

HMLP operates five FSRUs, with three of them on a partial ownership basis. However, on 12/1/17, it announced the closing of the transfer of a 49% ownership interest in Höegh LNG Colombia Holding Ltd., the sole owner of the entities that own and operate the floating storage and regasification unit ("FSRU") Höegh Grace.

The vessels are all on long-term contracts, with an average of 11.7 years until expiration, not counting extension options. It's also a young fleet, at about five years average age:

Common Distributions:

HMLP pays in the usual Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle for LPs and should go ex-dividend next in early February. At $17.90, it yields 9.61%.

Taxes - HMLP issues a 1099 at tax time, so your accountant can catch a break on this one.

"The Partnership has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes (our investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form)." "Distributions we pay to U.S. unit-holders will be treated as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes, to the extent the distributions come from earnings and profits (“E&P”) and as a non-dividend distribution or a return of capital (“ROC”) to the extent the distributions exceed E&P" (Source: HMLP site).

In 2016, HMLP's ROC was $.322641 per $.4125 quarterly distribution, whereas in 2015, there was no return of capital. This makes sense - as LPs accumulate more assets, depreciation and amortization grows, which knocks down net income. Investors get the benefit of sheltered income, but ROC does decrease your basis, so this needs to be looked at if you're thinking of selling at some point in the future.

Coverage - HMLP had sub-par coverage in Q4 '16, at .97x, but things have improved in 2017, with coverage improving to 1.07, 1.06, and 1.14x in Q1 '17 through Q3 '17:

HMLP's management has done two distribution increases relating to Q4 - a 22% hike from $.338 to $.412 for the Q4 '15 payment, and a 4.2% hike from $.412 to $.43 for the Q4 '16 payout. So, we may see a hike for its Q4 '17 distribution going ex-dividend in February '18.

New Preferred Units:

In September 2017, HMLP did a public offering of 4.6M units of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units, representing limited partner interests. These units are cumulative, which offers you the added protection of knowing that management must pay you any skipped distributions before it pays the common units. These units also rank senior to the common units, in the event of a liquidation. At $26.09, they yield 8.38%.

There is no maturity date, so HMLP could go on paying these distributions until well, forever, if it wants to. However, there is a call date of 10/5/2022, so we put together this table to determine the net profit and annualized yield, in the event of HMLP's management redeeming the units on 10/5/2022.

Since it is at $26.09, $1.09 above the $25 all price, this cuts down your overall profit a bit, but your yield would still be 7.44% in this long-term holding scenario. Alternatively, you could collect distributions for a shorter period and avoid the lower $25.00 redemption price, assuming that the units hold their value.

Since preferred payouts get deducted prior to common distributions on an income statement, there is usually better coverage for preferreds, even with non-cash depreciation and amortization included.

Even though these preferreds didn't kick in until Q4 '17, we wanted to see how well HMLP would have covered them over the past four quarters:

On a net income basis, even with the very low Q3 '17 net income, which had the boil-off reserve, (it sounds like an exotic elixir to our ears), HMLP would still have had 2.95x coverage if these preferreds were issued in Q4 '16.

We added DCF coverage also, which adds back D&A but deducts interest and capex, and the boil-off reserve. This results in much stronger coverage of 6.02x on a theoretical trailing basis.

Earnings:

HMLP had record revenues and DCF in Q3 '17. Its EBITDA and adjusted net income both dipped, however, to a "boil-off" claim vs. two of its vessels, the Neptune and the Suez Cape Ann. (See Risks section for more on this.)

Revenues have jumped substantially over the past three quarters due to new assets - it bought 51% of the Hoegh Grace vessel in January 2017. DCF has grown strongly as well:

Like most LPs, HMLP needs to tap the equity and debt markets to fund its growth - units grew 50% over the past four quarters. Distributions/unit grew 3%, whereas coverage slipped a bit. As we noted earlier, after bottoming out at .97x in Q4 '16, HMLP's distribution coverage improved to 1.07, 1.06, and 1.14x in Q1 -Q3 '17, respectively.

Risks:

The charterer of the Neptune and Suez Cape Ann vessels filed a $58M claim vs. these vessels, for excessive, past "boil-off." The vessels are allowed a certain amount of LNG boil-off, (it’s related to gas which is ultimately being lost during a passage - in this case, it was when the vessels were being used for LNG transport years ago, before they were converted to FSRUs), but the charterer claims that they didn't meet the performance standards for their contracts.

HMLP has a 50% potential liability of $29M for this claim. However, it is being indemnified by its parent company HLNG.

Nonetheless, HMLP's management listed a non-cash accrual of $11.9M for this liability in its Q3 '17 financials, which knocked its EBITDA down to $19.4M vs. a ~$29M run rate in the three previous quarters. Its adjusted net income also fell to just $227K, as a result of this non-cash expense.

These charts detail the effect with and without the boil-off accrual, on EBITDA and adjusted net income, both of which would have increased sequentially, without this non-cash charge:

In addition, management suspended its prior commitment to acquire 23.5% of the shares of each of SRV Joint Gas Ltd. and SRV Joint Gas Two Ltd. (the owners of the FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann), as well as 23.5% of the outstanding shareholder loans from MOL aggregating $1.5M, pending the outcome of the claim. The Partnership originally expected the acquisition to close by September 30, 2017.

Here's more information about the claim, from HMLP's latest SEC quarterly filing:

(Source: HMLP Q3 '17 6-K)



New Developments and Positive Factors:

Management is aiming to double the fleet by 2020. Even though FSRU usage has grown rapidly over the past few years, it can be a long process to secure contracts. This infographic details rather well parent HLNG's progress on various vessels:

In mid-November, management announced a deal to acquire the remaining 49% ownership of the entities which owned the Hoegh Grace, for a purchase price of $85.9 million, with a combination of cash on hand and a drawing under its existing revolving credit facility.

The deal is expected to close in January 2018, which should give HMLP a bump-up in EBITDA for 2018, of ~$5.5M/quarter. This would equal an ~18% rise, compared to its quarterly EBITDA run rate of ~$29M (excluding the boil-off reserve).

On the Q3 '17 earnings call, CEO Tyrell said that this acquisition is "expected to be an accretive transaction for Hoegh LNG Partners and I anticipate recommending to the board a distribution increase with respect to the first quarter of 2018 due to the acquisition."

Like most LPs, HMLP's general partner, Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (HLNG), has Incentive Distribution Rights - IDRs. HMLP's management noted, however, that HLG has initiated discussions on liquidating its IDRs, which is a positive development - it could free up more capital for expansion and subsequent distribution growth.

The CEO commented on the earnings call:

"At the moment, we are at about 28% above our minimum distribution level, so we’re just about into the 25% split. Obviously once you get into the higher splits, the impact of the... of I guess what I’d call leakage APRs becomes more material. ...it makes it more and more difficult to pay what the sellers, what HLNG in this case are looking to achieve for their assets if we have such leakage, and that’s why we’re looking at it."

Analysts' Price Targets:

HMLP looks cheap when compared to analysts' price targets - it's 12.7% below the lowest price target of $20.50 and 18% below the average $21.84 price target.

Like many an LP in 2017, Mr. Market hasn't shown HMLP much love - it's actually down 5.79% year to date, as of 12/20/17.

We've updated this valuation table to reflect Q3 '17 and TTM earnings for HMLP and these other LNG shipping stocks - Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP), GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP).

HMLP has the third-highest yield in this small group and the second highest price/book, at 1.68x. Its price/DCF is the second highest, and its trailing coverage factor is the lowest, but it did reach 1.14x in Q3 '17:

Financials:

HMLP has a lower than average ROA, ROE, and operating margin, but its debt/equity and net debt/EBITDA are lower than group averages.

The October preferred offering brought in ~$115M. Management used some of these proceeds to repay the $34M sellers credit that dates back to the Hoegh Gallant acquisition but used some to pay down the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.

This section of HMLP's balance sheet compares its 9/30/17 balances, (left column) vs. its 12/31/16 balances, (right column). Long-term debt increased by $146M, or 48%, since 12/31/16, while equity increased by $76M, or 21%, both mainly due to the 51% acquisition of the Grace vessel in Q1 '17.

Summary:

We rate HMLP a speculative Buy, based upon its attractive yield, its fast-growing niche, its oncoming growth in 2018, and the potential to eliminate its IDRs. The boil-off claim and rising debt give us pause, but, as management repeatedly pointed out in its literature and on the call, the claim is covered by parent HLNG for the potential loss from this claim. The net debt/EBITDA should subside once the claim is settled, and the accrual can be taken off the books.



