A Chinese Lost Decade?

The country is making a large effort to jump up the value chain, which could at least in part provide a counter to these headwinds.

The necessary deleveraging process isn't likely to produce a financial implosion, but it will slow growth significantly and fiscal policy is unlikely to be able to counter this.

Demographics are turning from a tailwind to a headwind and diminishing returns of the credit led boom have already set in.

The Chinese economy is facing three secular headwinds that conspire to slow its economic growth considerably.

Lots of people worry about the inexorable rise of China's debt/GDP ratio, and indeed:

There already have been a couple of downgrades from ratings institutions, from Reuters:

Worries about a rapid build-up in China's debt prompted S&P Global Ratings to cut China's sovereign credit rating last month, following a cut by Moody's in May.

Here is CNBC, quoting the IIF, the Institute of International Finance:

China poses a great risk in itself with households accelerating their borrowing. "The household debt-to-GDP ratio hit an all-time high of over 45 percent in the first quarter of 2017 -well above the Emerging Market average of around 35 percent. In addition, our estimates based on monthly data on total social financing suggest that China's total debt surpassed 304 percent of GDP as of May 2017," the IIF noted.

Debt three times the size of GDP that looks enormous, until you realize the following:

Data from the Institute of International Finance showed that global debt reached $217 trillion in the first quarter of this year, or 327 percent of gross domestic product.

However, even the Chinese authorities themselves are worrying about it, the central bank president warns about a Minsky moment, for instance. This isn't actually all that likely, in our view, for various reasons:

China generates a huge domestic savings, there is still a savings glut. Domestic deposits are the major source of funding and these are backed by the government.

Most banks are in public hands, making bank runs rather unlikely as the authorities can support these in various, near unlimited way, like, endlessly rolling over debt, restructuring banks, turning bad debts into equity, recapitalizing banks, etc.

The corporate sector, where most of the debt resides, has seen a considerable uptick in earnings.

Illustrating the first point, here is Chi Lo from BNP Paribas:

This is because the government still owns the major banks which are funded by stable retail deposits. Its implicit guarantee policy is the linchpin that holds the system together by, ironically, distorting creditors' behaviour. If China were an open and mature market and given its NPL problem, the creditors would lose faith in the debtors and cut funding, leading to a systemic credit collapse in the form of a debt-currency crisis. However, the majority of the creditors in China are the households, who are ultimately backed by the government's implicit guarantee policy.

Lo argues that banks do not usually fail because of bad assets, but because they can't fund themselves anymore, either through deposits (bank run) or through the wholesale market. This is very unlikely in China still.

That doesn't mean all is OK though, far from it. It certainly doesn't mean that China can continue to leverage up in order to maintain economic growth.

Grinding halt

Much more likely than some form rapidly escalating financial crisis (like the one we experienced a decade ago in the US) is a slow drawn-out deleveraging process.

What is becoming clear (if it wasn't already) is that the debt financed investment led growth model has ran into steeply diminishing returns where each additional unit of credit generates ever smaller amounts of economic bang.

Indeed, such is the already large overcapacity in many sectors that capital formation has come to a grinding halt:

This is a pretty painful picture and not one many observers seem to be familiar with. We were also quite surprised, we knew it was bad, but not this bad. It's especially curious in the light of the following, from earlier in the year:

The Chinese version of the PBOC's Financial Stability Report - not yet available in English - shows that the shadow banking nexus is bigger than all other regular activities of the lenders put together. Regulators had thought it was equivalent to 42pc of on-balance sheet business at the end of 2015. They have revised this drastically, admitting that it reached 110pc by the end of last year.

There has now been a pretty enthusiastic clampdown on the shadowbank system, but the unexpected size has done little for business investment.

What is nearly inescapable is that the authorities cannot go on like this, there is little upside from further credit creation and much downside. This basically shuts off one of the levers of Chinese growth, and could even put it into reverse.

Public finances

Authorities have realized this for some time, and an earlier effort to curtail credit, in 2015 was met with a panic and capital flight, at one stage to the tune of $100B a month which caused panic around the world as it opened the real perspective of a substantial Chinese devaluation which would have produced a terrible deflationary shock to the world economy.

Authorities reacted by sharpening capital controls, stemming the outflow, and by embarking on a rather massive fiscal stimulus, the result of that is visible here:

So instead of private borrowing they have turned to public borrowing. That rather intimidating 12% budget deficit is central government and local governments combined, keep that in mind.

Needless to say this can't continue at this pace either. Despite rapid economic growth the public debt/GDP ratio has risen rapidly. An economic slowdown will make this considerably worse through the denominator effect.

These figures might not seem all that alarming to the untrained eye, especially given China's vast pool of domestic savings,

And this is just the debt of the central government, it doesn't include provincial and local governments, which is where the main problem resides.

These local governments per The Economist:

They have very limited tax-raising powers of their own. Issuing bonds requires tricky high-level approval. Much of what they raise has to be handed over to the centre, which then redistributes money back to the provinces-supposedly according to their needs.

They have been creating so called LGFVs, local government financing vehicles, from The Economist:

Such firms used state-owned land and shares in local state firms as collateral to raise money from banks, the bond market and consumers. The purpose of this borrowing was usually to build houses, roads and other infrastructure. But it was largely unregulated. LGFVs were not banks, so they were not subject to the same financial rules. Neither were they local-government departments, which are subject to central controls. They were set up as state-owned enterprises, which allowed them to ignore budget constraints and often to keep their balance-sheets hidden from public view.

And while official local debt wasn't all that worrying (24% of GDP in 2015), most of local government debt is hidden in these LGFVs. The central government banned this in 2014 and required local governments to raise money in the bond markets to convert all outstanding LGFV debt into bonds, and this would at least double the local debt.

But the ban doesn't seem to have worked as planned with local government authorities embarking on complex schemes to hide the debt, for instance dressing it up as equity through private-public partnerships.

At the heart of the problem is the limited ability of local government to raise funds, a property tax (a mainstay for most local governments around the world) would be a viable solution but is difficult politically.

It seems more than likely that the central authorities will double down on their efforts of getting local government's creative funding schemes under control. The general state of public finances also leaves little room for doubling down on another round of fiscal stimulus, creating another headwind for the Chinese economy.

Demographics

Then there is this:

China has passed its demographic bonus in 2015, and this is turning into a structural headwind for years to come. While the one-child policy responsible for this has been partly reversed, the pay-off of that reversal isn't going to show up on the labor market for two decades at least.

In the meantime, labor could be getting scarce and dependency ratios will climb.

Saving grace

So we have three secular headwinds for the Chinese economy which together are likely to conspire to produce a considerable slowdown of economic growth.

One saving grace could be that is still investing its way out of this at least in part. There are huge investments in robotics (which could greatly increase corporate productivity and alleviate labor shortage), electric cars, alternative energy where it already has a dominant position, artificial intelligence and a host of other industries of the future.

Underpinning this is a massive investment in R&D and higher education, in particular engineers. That is, it is making an effort to leapfrog into a high tech hub. Some of this is already playing out.

Conclusion

China faces the end of its demographic boom, which is already moving in reverse. In order to keep growth going, it has embarked on various combinations of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

These efforts have, by and large, been very successful as they were concentrated on investment, rather than consumption. One could argue that they simply mobilized the vast pool of domestic savings in order to embark on a wholesale upgrade of the Chinese supply side, and the results are for everybody to see.

Hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty in the process, and many parts of China now boast first rate infrastructure and facilities that underpin increasingly sophisticated domestic companies.

However, the shadow side of this gigantic development (apart from the environmental degradation) has been a rapid rise in debt, and this is now producing diminishing returns to these policies, and is concentrating the minds of authorities how best to deleverage.

We don't see the risk of a financial implosion as particularly high, but the deleveraging efforts will, together with the adverse demographics, produce a considerable slowdown in Chinese economic growth.

There is some counterbalance to this, wholesale efforts to push China up the value chain by investments in science and technology and industries of the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.