The Finish Line's (FINL) CEO Sam Sato on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Ed Wilhelm - Chief Financial Officer

Sam Sato - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Jonathan Komp - Robert W. Baird

Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank

Camilo Lyon - Canaccord Genuity

Tom Nikic - Wells Fargo

Chris Svezia - Wedbush Securities

Susan Anderson - B. Riley FBR

Matthew McClintock - Barclays

Kate McShane - Citigroup

Robbie Ohmes - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Scott Krasik - Buckingham Research

Ed Wilhelm

In addition, we refer to certain non-GAAP adjusted metrics on this call. Explanation of these metrics and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP metric can be found in the earnings release filed with the SEC earlier today as well as on our website at finishline.com.

I will now turn the discussion over to Sam.

Sam Sato

Thanks, Ed and welcome, everyone joining us today. We are pleased that our third quarter results came in ahead of expectations. Following a challenging September due to the impact of multiple hurricanes, sales trends turned nicely positive in October and accelerated in November. As expected, the selling environment for athletic footwear was promotional during the quarter. In order to be competitive, we did respond to certain pricing actions in the marketplace, but delivered gross margin in line with forecasts. At the same time, we remain highly disciplined in our expense and inventory management.

For the quarter, comparable sales increased approximately 1% compared to guidance of down 3% to 5%, adjusted loss per share came in at $0.26 versus guidance in the range of $0.32 to $0.40. As I outlined on our last call, we have been working on several initiatives aimed at increasing traffic and conversion. As a reminder, they are bolstering our digital capabilities led by our mobile-first strategy, enhancing the in-store experience, building awareness for the Finish Line brand as the destination for the latest and greatest sneakers and strengthening our merchandise offer and go-to-market strategies.

I am encouraged by the progress we have made on each of these fronts, which contributed to our better-than-expected third quarter results. While we remain cautious in the near-term due to the heightened promotional environment for athletic footwear, I am confident that the work we are doing to position the company for long-term growth and enhanced profitability is gaining traction. Ed will walk through the numbers shortly. Before that, I am going to provide a detailed update on each of the initiatives beginning with digital.

During the third quarter, we experienced solid digital growth fueled by robust gains in mobile traffic along with higher conversion. Consumers have responded favorably to the latest iteration of the Finish Line app launched earlier this year and the subsequent upgrades we recently rolled out. We now have the ability to create opportunities in the app for customers to be informed of our latest and greatest sneakers, provide access to coveted products, deliver live content and better connect the in-store experience through digital content and push notifications enabled by beacon technology and deliver loyalty rewards. We are currently working on additional upgrades to the app such as geo-fencing technology that launched tailored offers and in-store opportunities based on customer preferences. We have also increased the speed of our sites, including page loads and simplified the checkout process, so customers can finalize their transactions quicker. Post-purchase, customers can now easily track their packages and receive notification of package delivery details as well as initiate a return directly from our website making it easier and faster to return an item.

Going forward, our focus continues to be on delivering frictionless experiences that lead with mobile. In support of the customers’ expectations of a personalized, fast and consistent experience anytime and from anywhere, we will create and launch initiatives that deliver on these expectations in the short-term, while building a scalable solution for the ever-changing retail landscape.

Moving to our stores which are critical to delivering the Finish Line brand experience as 150 million customers, visit our locations each year, our work to enhance the store experience by designing and positioning them as a platform to connect the consumer to our brand and the key style and innovation stories that drive our business is paying dividends. During Q3, we continued our strategic store remodel efforts, including the opening of our latest flagship store in Los Angeles at the Del Amo Fashion Mall. Our grand opening celebrated the latest and greatest sneakers and the culture that surrounds them with LA inspired custom Air Force Ones by local artist Picasso, the Jordan Retro 11 launch and the performance by LA-based hip hop star SuperDuperKyle.

We also had a number of activations by our key brand partners. Our blog at finishline.com has highlights of these signature moments. With flagship locations now open in New York, LA and Chicago, the Finish Line brand is poised to continue bringing the category’s most disruptive and digitally connected retail expressions to life. In addition to our Del Amo flagship store, we also completed 10 remodels with our new store design, including a full renovation of the store experience in the Mall of America. The sales lift we have experienced from the 40 remodels we have completed this year contributed to a meaningful improvement in third quarter comparable store sales compared with second quarter trends.

Developing immersive experiences for our customers that take storytelling to the next level through the integration of technology is central to our store strategy. For example, RFID digital display otherwise known as The Finish Line sneaker feed, gives the customer the ability to drop a shoe on a shelf and see unique content. This includes consumer ratings, video inspiration, product details and socially integrated images that showcase how you should style the product. These exciting features can add to a customer’s confidence in their purchase while making the entire shopping experience more interactive. The continued elevation and development of a connected store experience is a critical factor in driving relevance and engagement with today’s consumer. No longer is the store environment only about the transaction, it’s about being memorable and shareable.

As we look forward, you can expect Finish Line to continue to build engagement experiences that enhance our relationship with the customer. At the same time, we continue to make strategic brand investments designed to build an emotional connection to our consumer and positioned Finish Line as the destination for the latest and greatest sneakers. In late September, we partnered with Nike on the launch of the connected NBA jersey in key markets and across Finish Line digital properties. This provided an important platform to connect with our consumer by capturing the energy of the NBA tip off.

Our efforts with the Nike brand included a pinnacle retail expression in our flagship doors supported by local events, best-in-class digital storytelling and unique asset creation through Finish Line influencers in Chicago and New York. The launch was an important ignition point for the Nike and NBA partnership. It has set up a solid foundation for consumer connection and retail sales for NBA gear and key signature basketball footwear. More recently, we launched our latest Shoes So Fresh campaign in partnership with Adidas in mid-November. Our collaborative efforts include a series of digital adds designed to drive awareness and consideration for Finish Line as the destination for the latest and greatest sneakers. The new campaign features Viceland star, Eddie Huang from Huang’s World and hip hop star Danny Brown in pursuit of the latest ultra-boost. Though only a few weeks into the highly targeted campaign, we have already driven 7.5 million YouTube views with strong initial engagement results as measured by our Google brand lift study.

Shifting to the strengthening of our merchandise offering go-to-market strategies as the key strategic partner with our leading brand working closely with them to build our positions in many of the best-selling styles across running, basketball and casual platforms, for the quarter, footwear comps were up low single-digits with both men’s and kids up mid singles and women’s down high singles. By category, running and basketball comps were up high singles and lifestyle decreased approximately 20%. Our strong results in running were driven by our growing positions in several of the best selling styles across men’s and women’s. Nike VaporMax continued to perform exceptionally well strengthening our market-leading position for this highly popular sneaker. At the same time, multiple models from Adidas remained on fire led by AlphaBOUNCE, UltraBOOST, Swift Run, and our exclusive, PureBOOST. New balance running particularly the brand’s Fresh Foam Cruz shoe contributed to our men’s growth as did retro styles from Nike such as Huarache and Huarache Ultra.

Our basketball business rebounded nicely following a challenging Q2. The category’s growth was fueled by solid sell-through of brand Jordan retro products launched during the quarter combined with the continued strength of Nike signature shoes from LeBron, Kyrie, Paul George and Katie. This was partially offset by declines in the remaining elements of our basketball offering due largely to the delayed launch of Under Armour’s Curry 4.

Finally, sales of newer models from Adidas led by EQT, Tubular Shadow and Xplorer, along with sales of Nike’s Air Force One helped to partially offset softness in other areas of our lifestyle business. Meanwhile, our kids’ performance was driven by many of the same casual running and performance products that shaped our adult business. This included numerous styles from Adidas, retro running models from Nike, brand Jordan retros and signature basketball shoes. We also launched the kids’ version of Nike’s VaporMax late in the quarter, which contributed to our success and should be a tailwind for the next several quarters.

With respect to softgoods, our strategy to develop a smaller, more profitable business is working. Consumers have responded positively to our focus on key items that complement our latest and greatest sneakers evidenced by the mid single-digit increase in branded apparel sales. Importantly, this approach has resulted in much stronger full-priced selling and the significant improvement in gross margins year-over-year. While softgoods comps in total declined 10%, this was due in large part to the lapping of difficult comparisons from a year ago when we were aggressively exiting slow-moving items. Even with the drop in sales, gross profit dollars were up further underscoring the progress we have made improving the health of the category.

Looking ahead, we expect the environment for athletic footwear to remain promotional over the near-term and this has been factored into our Q4 guidance. That said, we continue to see a number of bright spots from our current assortments that have us cautiously optimistic about our prospects for growth as we move into the new fiscal year. This includes Nike’s incredibly popular VaporMax where our leadership position will continue as we receive expanded allocations on the current model and introduced the new VaporMax Marc and VaporMax CS. We are also well situated to capitalize on the ongoing strength of retro-inspired running styles from Nike. Looking ahead to spring, we are excited about the brand’s new React technology as well as the launch of Shocks Gravity, a new design developed by a special team at Nike working on speed to market initiatives. We are excited to see what both introductions mean to the marketplace in 2018.

While we are starting to lap more difficult comparisons, we are confident that our Adidas momentum will continue as demand for several key models more than offsets a slowdown in some mature lifestyle platforms. The near-term outlook for basketball is more mixed. We are excited about prospects for our signature basketball business. However, our enthusiasm is being tempered by volatility in Jordan retros due to shifts in the launch calendar and a tighter supply of products in the marketplace. In terms of our go-to-market strategies, the brand energy and consumer connections created throughout Q3, including during the final week of the quarter and the all important Black Friday shopping window, have continued through December. Our robust marketing plan balances promotions with access to the latest and greatest sneakers. This is highlighted by a new platform for the holiday season called 30 days afresh. Everyday from Black Friday through Christmas features a fresh sneaker drop with an added retail benefit such as free expedited shipping, in-store sneaker protection or double Winner’s Circle loyalty points. The daily freshness keeps us relevant and drives shopping urgency throughout the season.

Shifting to Macy’s, the business remains on track to hit the high-end of our long-term goal of annual sales of $350 million in fiscal ‘18 which is ahead of our original timetable. Third quarter sales increased approximately 2%, which was in line with our projections. We anticipated the growth rate to moderate in Q3 due to the temporary closure of our Macy’s flagship shops at Herald Square, New York as we expanded and remodeled our men’s, women’s and kid shops with our new store design. We also added a fourth shop during the quarter located on Macy’s One Below floor that caters specifically to millennial consumers.

Our Macy’s digital business once again grew at a quick pace increasing 16% during the third quarter. We continue to improve our conversion of the high traffic levels on macys.com through expanded online assortments and increased store fulfillments. Digital sales accounted for 27% of overall Macy’s sales, up 300 basis points from last year. Kids also continue to be a meaningful growth driver as we have invested in expanding the availability of product to over 300 shops. Kids sales grew 25% in Q3 and represented approximately 18% of our total Macy’s business compared to 14% a year ago. While there is still work to do to the effectiveness lineup for sustained success, I believe our third quarter performance indicates we are on the right track. We will continue to execute the initiatives that are driving traffic to our brand and helping an increased conversion, while tightly controlling expenses and inventories. I am confident that our approach to managing the business strikes the right balance between protecting near-term profitability and strengthening our long-term strategic position.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ed who will review the financials and our outlook in more detail.

Ed Wilhelm

Thanks, Sam. Before I begin discussing our results, I should point out that my comments will focus on both GAAP and non-GAAP or adjusted results from continuing operations. Please see the financial tables in our news release, which reconciled non-GAAP results to GAAP. For Q3, consolidated sales increased 1.8%. This increase consisted of Finish Line comparable sales that were up 0.8% and sales associated with Macy’s of $76.8 million, up 2.3% compared to last year.

With respect to cadence, comps for Finish Line were down 4% in September, up 3% in October and up 3.9% in November. Consolidated gross margin decreased 100 basis points from a year ago to 25.7%. The decline was attributable to lower product margin versus last year of 180 basis points due to less full-priced selling and higher markdowns driven by the challenging market conditions. As expected, the product margin decline was less severe than we experienced in the second quarter and was in line with plan. Occupancy as a percent of sales decreased 80 basis points from a year ago. Consolidated SG&A expense was 30.3% of sales, a decrease of 90 basis points from a year ago as we leveraged our reduced cost structure on higher sales and maintained disciplined expense management. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net loss was $10.3 million or $0.26 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $9.9 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Moving now to our balance sheet, inventory was down approximately 2% on a consolidated basis at the end of the third quarter as we remain disciplined in managing our inventories. Capital expenditures were approximately $13 million and depreciation expense was $12 million for the quarter. During the quarter, we paid out $4.5 million to shareholders in the form of our quarterly dividend. Similar to the second quarter, we decided to preserve our cash position based on the challenging retail environment and therefore we did not repurchase any shares. At quarter end, we had $77 million in cash and no interest bearing debt and have 4.5 million shares remaining on the current board authorized repurchase program. For Finish Line, we ended the quarter with 566 stores that included 5 closings. For fiscal ‘18 we plan to close approximately 15 to 20 stores and remodeled approximately 40 as part of our planned store investment strategy. Our third quarter comps for Macy’s stores with branded shops was 378.

Moving now to our outlook, for fiscal ‘18 we are raising our full year guidance based on our third quarter outperformance. We now expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.59 to $0.67, which is inclusive of the approximately $0.06 benefit from the 53rd week this year compared to our previous guidance range of $0.50 to $0.60. This guidance is based on Finish Line comp sales decreasing between 2% to 3% in our Macy’s business generating between $345 million and $355 million in sales, with an operating margin in the high single-digits. For the fourth quarter, our guidance remains unchanged from our previously issued guidance in September, which means we haven’t incorporated any benefit from tax reform in our projections. We still expect Finish Line comps to decrease between 3% and 5% and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.58 inclusive of the $0.06 benefit from the extra week in this year’s fourth quarter. Underlying our fourth quarter guidance is the assumption that the marketplace remains promotional and competitive. In addition, we are assuming the timing of tax refund distributions, are similar to last year. Lastly, we will remain disciplined in managing our expenses and our inventories.

Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Jonathan Komp with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Jonathan Komp

Yes, hi, thank you. I really want to ask about the broader sales trend you are seeing. And even within the quarter, I think you are running 3% plus comps for October, November. And just to reconcile that with the fourth quarter guidance expecting back to down low to mid single-digit comps, just anymore color on kind of what what’s embedded within that either what you are seeing currently or what you are expecting for the next few months here?

Ed Wilhelm

Sure, Jon. So, when we put together our original Q4 guidance back in September, we assume that we would be responsive in what we consider to be a highly competitive and promotional environment and then at that time we also anticipated more of a challenging basketball business for us and you heard Sam reference that in his prepared remarks. Nothing has changed our view on that when we put that back together the guidance in September. So, the environment remains highly competitive and promotional. We are being responsive and as Sam talked about with respect to the brand Jordan business in particular, the launch calendar is working against us as well as a tighter supply of product in the marketplace.

Jonathan Komp

And as a follow-up, I am just curious more of a forward-looking question on the comps, what do you think it takes to get back to kind of sustained positive performance and I know you had some positive commentary on the pipeline, especially for Nike. So, I just really want to ask about kind of your confidence in the product you see up coming and if it will be enough to sustain a positive comps trajectory?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes. So, Jonathan as we have said in the past, we have the ability through the current product pipeline. We have the ability to see products out 9, 10 months. We are really confident in a number of things we are seeing. So, I referenced VaporMax both the original model and then the two additional models that we launched in the early part of Q4 continues to do well and you have heard Nike specifically talk about some of the new innovation they are bringing to market whether it’s Max 270 or the React technology we are really bullish on. On their speed-to-market initiative, we are bringing shock to market, back to market excitingly this spring, so on a really quick turn. And then as we look further out, the Nike product engine continues to ramp up. Adidas, as you know, has been on fire for a few years now. And again as we look through summer of next year and what they are bringing to market, we are really excited about that. So to the extent that the consumers will react favorably is certainly our hope and our desire from a merchant perspective. What we see in the pipeline, we are really confident in and comfortable with.

Jonathan Komp

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Paul Trussell with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Trussell

Good morning.

Sam Sato

Good morning, Paul.

Paul Trussell

So, Sam and Ed, I just want to dig in even more on the comments around the environment. You spoke about a competitive and promotional backdrop in the third quarter and seemingly it remains to be the case here quarter-to-date. Can you just discuss your outlook on that regards? Is the amount of markdowns reducing sequentially? You know is the thought process that as you move into the next fiscal year we will see meaningful increases in full price selling or are there other kind of factors from an inventory standpoint across the broader industry that you think will continue to lead to a more promotional environment over a sustainable period of time?

Sam Sato

Yes. Paul, so let me kind of address that in two, but we will speak. The current inventory event as I was just referencing the future pipeline, current inventory, while inventories I think in the marketplace at least from our perspective is better coming out in Q3, it’s still higher than what we have seen historically during these really strong regular price margin periods and so that’s why we have embedded in our Q4 guidance. We think that the marketplace through this next quarter will continue to be highly promotional and highly competitive. Inventories are getting a bit better and as you saw by our report our team is managing inventories as best they can given what’s occurring and unfortunately it has led to still an erosion in our margin rate. Having said that, as we look into next year and we see a couple of things, we see not only new innovation, but as I mentioned on our Q2 call, some of the early introduction of new products like VaporMax that continue to reference, we expected going into Q3 and into Q4 that we would have deeper allocations of those products, which we have and that’s helped drive the change in our top line trends. It’s still yet to be seen whether all the new introductions as we move into next year are going to be broad enough to offset some of the margin pressures we believe will continue to see, but the good news is I think that the innovation pipeline is really full and should help us continue with the trend as we move into next year.

Paul Trussell

That’s helpful. Thank you. And then as my quick follow-up, just some more color on the comp detail what was ASP in the third quarter and also what was your in-store performance versus digital growth? And then lastly, what was this – are you able to give a specific quarter-to-date comp through the first three weeks of December?

Ed Wilhelm

Pretty good point about the question follow-up, that’s nice. So let me see if I get all, so ASPs for the quarter were up about 3%, stores for the quarter improved over second quarter they were down just less than 1%, the digital business for us in the third quarter was up high single-digits, and then lastly, no, we are not commenting consistent with our policy on quarter-to-date business.

Paul Trussell

Thanks a lot guys. Best of luck.

Sam Sato

Thanks, Paul.

Operator

Our next question is from Camilo Lyon with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

Camilo Lyon

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. You know Sam or Ed I was hoping you could just give a little bit more commentary or color commentary on the Jordan discussion. You talked about the launch calendar being a headwind going forward, how long do you anticipate that being the case and also the comment around to the tighter supply persisting. Is that a function of the excess amount of supply that is in the market and if that is the case then, how do you think about the duration of that constraint supply in Jordan before there is a balance between demand and supply?

Sam Sato

Yes, Camilo, so, first let me say, I am not prepared to specifically say when I think the Jordan headwind turns a bit. What I will tell you is as everyone knows brand Jordan is one of the, if not the most highly coveted brands in our industry and we certainly in working and partnering with them expect that it will grow as we move throughout next year and be a meaningful contributor to our results. They continue to be really focused on elevating that brand. I think a really big moment coming up is All-Star weekend where brand Jordan for the first time in history is taking over the uniforms for the All-Star game. And so obviously we are really excited about that and I know the brand is as well and they are working hard on ensuring that they are capturing that moment in creating this experience for consumers that will be long lasting. At the same time, the launch calendar as you know from time to time it shifts from month-to-month and quarter-to-quarter and that’s just part of the natural kind of evolution of the business and this notion of continuing to surprise and delight the consumer is important and so moving your launches around, so that you don’t just become so predictable I think is the right thing. Relative to supply, I think Jordan is doing what they should be doing and as much as I don’t like the headwinds, listen at the end of the day, keeping that brand relevant and meaningful and leading and trendsetting in the marketplace long-term is one of the most important things that that we as retailers should be focused on with this brand. And so I think their inclination to reduce marketplace and to create really a pool market is critical for everybody and we obviously support and applaud that decision.

Camilo Lyon

Great. And just from my follow-up, it sounds like you are very excited about the pipeline forthcoming and can you talk about and you are also doing a great job of managing your current inventory situation to better match the demand for those products in those platforms. Can you just discuss what your – how you view your forward receipts relative to what the demand is in market for that type of product and then Part B to that question is with the forthcoming tax reform, do you plan to reinvest that benefit or flow it through to the bottom line? Thanks, guys.

Ed Wilhelm

Yes. So, the purchase plan, the receipt plan obviously little bit more difficult to discuss. But what I will say is as we look through our plans out through ‘19 and beyond, we are planning our receipts obviously to support the sales plan we have and in some cases exceed that plan. So, we will remain disciplined around our inventory management. We also want to make sure that we are taking advantage of opportunities as the innovation engine across the industry continues to expand and elevate. And so our merchant team continues to work really hard on identifying through a lot of consumer insight work what we believe is going to be relevant and hot and put enough depth behind those programs as well as continue, importantly continue to elevate the consumer experience across our digital properties and are in stores and we are seeing as I said in my prepared remarks we are seeing some pretty great results coming out of our Google brand health studies as we are now entering our third year on our big brand campaign.

Sam Sato

And Camilo, with regard to your second question, I mean, we are very excited about tax reform and what it can mean to our company Finish Line, a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 21% from the current 35% rate, it will result in a meaningful reduction in our income tax expense as substantially all of our income is U.S. based and taxed at that 35% rate. That said, there are some provisions in tax reform that would somewhat offset that entire 14 percentage point reduction in our effective tax rate by a couple of percentage points. With regard to timing, there will be a slightly positive impact in our fourth quarter effective rate given the timing of the laws is currently contemplated. There is also a one-time credit that we would get in Q4 by writing down our deferred tax liability from the 35% rate to the 21% rate. As I talked about in our prepared remarks, none of that is factored into our fourth quarter guidance, so if all that happens, I mean that would add to the fourth quarter, none of it is contemplated in the current fourth quarter guidance. And when we report our fourth quarter results in March, we will obviously have more be able to study the full law once it’s enacted and we will have more detail we can provide on the effective tax rate and the implications on FY ‘19 and of course at that time, we will also give our full year guidance in FY ‘19.

Camilo Lyon

Thank you very much guys. Happy holidays.

Sam Sato

Thanks, Camilo.

Operator

Our next question is from Tom Nikic with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your questions.

Tom Nikic

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just quickly, you briefly touched on the Curry 4 and how to delay there maybe was a bit of a headwind for you guys. Can you just kind of talk about, it sounds like the Curry 4 is a improvement over the Curry 3 and so if you could just kind of talk about the state of the Under Armour business and how you think about that? And also just quickly I know it’s early, but the new Adidas PROPHERE launch last weekend, I was wondering if you have any thoughts on that silhouette as well? Thanks.

Sam Sato

Yes. So, Curry 4 obviously being the signature basketball shoe for Under Armour did represent a bit of a headwind in Q3 for us in basketball. The product as you continue to receive more colors is doing well, really well and yes, it is the results are better than Curry 3. So, as we look at our future receipt plan and expected sell-through of Curry 4 we are confident that it will deliver what we expected. At the same time as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we continue to see some really great results from our signature Nike products across the key athletes I mentioned LeBron, Kyrie, Katie and Paul George, I think that part of that is not only because of the innovation and design work that teams really focused hard on, but this launch of the NBA Nike partnership has really elevated the visibility of basketball in our stores and we are seeing some positive impact from that that go-to-market experience that we started in middle of October, late September, middle of October. As we look at some of the newest products from other brands, Adidas, you mentioned specifically PROPHERE really early initial sell-throughs was about what we expected and importantly where we see new products coming from Adidas as you see a natural shift from key models and we have talked in the past about Superstar and Stan Smith. Adi continues to be focused on bringing in new models as you would expect a natural trend shift or product shift even. We are confident that our business with Adi will continue to grow and help our business improve as we move through ‘19 and beyond.

Tom Nikic

Alright. Great, thanks very much. Best of luck in Q4.

Operator

Our next question is from Chris Svezia with Wedbush Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Svezia

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess first I am just sure I want to just reconcile your guidance set for the fourth quarter, so you continue to sustain the comp number despite the better performance and you expected coming through Q3 and then in Q4 you are also going to get your guidance implying gross margins for the most part stabilized it seems despite having significant merchandise margin pressure in Q3 to get to that slight increase in comp. So, are you either that you say the market environment is promotional either just going to decide to be somewhat less promotional be little softer on comp and generate the margin stabilization or how does that just don’t understand how those two jive or how those two work for the fourth quarter?

Sam Sato

Yes. I would say Chris we are being responsive to competitive marketplace. So, we have got to be responsive, we have got two things that will drive traffic to our stores and to our website and we are responding in what’s been a competitive and highly promotional marketplace. So, we are making the right decisions to drive both sales and profitability, but again it’s the overhang of that is highly promotional and competitive marketplace.

Chris Svezia

So from a gross margin perspective you are still thinking flat year-over-year is appropriate for the fourth quarter given the comments about the promotional environment need to react?

Sam Sato

Yes. So, remember last year, our margins were under pressure for a number of reasons, including our softgoods businesses as we were exiting certain categories to narrow the assortments and focus on key items. So, this year against that easier compare, I mean there is an opportunity for some modest gross margin improvement, again with the overhang being that we are operating in a highly promotional and competitive environment.

Chris Svezia

And final question just what those Nike’s change in pricing just on math, what effect does that have as you think about promotions and the ability to take promotions and advertise just how that plays out into your thought process going forward?

Sam Sato

Well, we have taken all of these things in consideration. Inventory levels in the broader marketplace, pricing strategies from our wholesale partners and that’s all part of the consideration as we view the landscape and anticipate what we believe will occur as we move through this quarter and beyond.

Chris Svezia

Okay, all the best around the holidays and take care. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Susan Anderson with B. Riley FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Susan Anderson

Hi, good morning. Nice to see that improvement in the quarter. I was wondering if maybe you could talk a little bit about just the product availability from some of the big brands, are you seeing anymore difficulty in terms of getting the hot product given some of their focus on their own online or DTC operations and then also on the new store format, it sounds like it’s still outperforming the base, which is great. Has this increased or stayed about the same and maybe if you could comment on what the store comp would have been excluding those stores? Thanks.

Sam Sato

Yes. So, on the product front, Susan, as I said earlier in the year, we anticipate getting access to greater allocations which we did. We remain a key partner with our wholesale partners and they are working closely with us to continue to deliver both a great engaging and relevant consumer experience. They are partnering with us on all the facets of what makes that really compelling for a consumer and obviously they are supporting that with continued allocations of the best innovative products in the marketplace. So, we are comfortable that our partnership continues to deepen and as we are moving fast and certainly try to keep up with today’s consumer, I think much of the work that’s being done from a go-to-market and brand creation perspective all the way through delivering the most relevant assortment is working well and continues to evolve.

Ed Wilhelm

Susan, with respect to model stores, we have got a little over 80 now that have been remodeled over the last 2 years. Our model continues to evolve and continue to provide a better and better experience for our customers and we are continuing to make enhancements in the design itself. The performance of these stores, are continuing to lift on the top line mid-single-digit compared to our control group and that’s going to result in a low double-digit ROI. And as Sam mentioned in his prepared remarks, I mean, these positive trends are in part would help drive that store comp performance in our third quarter and we are not going to breakout what comps would have been without the remodels we are not going to comment on that.

Susan Anderson

Great. That’s helpful. Thanks so much. Good luck next quarter to you guys.

Sam Sato

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Matthew McClintock with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew McClintock

Hi, yes. Good morning, everyone. Sam, my question is actually on those partnerships, you talked a little bit and highlighted some examples from the quarter where you partnered with some of your vendors. And I was just wondering the vendors themselves are talking more about partnerships getting closer with the retailers, can you maybe just give us a forecast or maybe a quick look of how that relationship should evolve with you specifically in 2018, should we just see more events like what we saw with LA, is that kind of what we should see? And more importantly, how does that actually impact your bottom line, are these partnerships or are these events more of a brand statement or are they more of a volume of business driver?

Sam Sato

Yes, thank you. So, I would again as I said in my prepared remarks, I direct you to our blog at finishline.com and you will see the opening video and the content we created against all three of our flagship stores this year. And that I think will highlight the partnership process, the outcome of the partnership process and the great collaboration we are doing with them from an experience perspective. Obviously, some of the things we got the works, I am going to keep a bit secret for obvious reasons, but suffice it to say really pleased with the work that our brand team is doing with each of our brand partners to really elevate the consumer experience. I talked continuously and will reiterate the importance of an immersive and interactive consumer experience versus especially in the stores versus simply a physical location for consumers to transact. What we are seeing from a brand perspective is these immersive and interactive experiences are in fact leading to expansion and significant improvement in our brand awareness and brand health. These events don’t necessarily drive big sales for that day immediately, although some do, but largely the intent around these big events and these big partnership is about consumer engagement and experience and it’s about ensuring that our brand, our partners brand and importantly the experience that we provide is in fact relevant and valued by our consumer and that’s important as we continue to think about our competitive landscape not only against retailers similar to Finish Line, but there is a lot of different categories and industries that are competing for this consumers dollar. And so we want to make sure that experience first and that ultimately we believe will drive long-term sustained growth for us.

Matthew McClintock

Thanks a lot for the color, Sam. Look forward to seeing what you are going to do.

Sam Sato

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Kate McShane with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Kate McShane

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. My first question was on digital, you went through a lot of detail in your prepared comments, Sam, about how you are getting your digital, how you are investing in it? And I was wondering if this is getting more in line with where the rest of the industry is or are there certain initiatives or aspects that are unique to Finish Line at this time?

Sam Sato

So, I would say, our focus on digital as you recall really started to ramp up 4, 5 years ago. And today, our digital business represents on an annual basis close to 23% or 24% of our total business, which I believe is at the high-end of penetration. Our traffic since really focusing on our mobile-first strategy, our traffic to all of our digital properties are largely being driven through mobile now, it’s over three quarters, actually over 70% of our total traffic today. And so I actually believe that we are not playing catch up so much as our innovation team in digital continues to really focus on the speed at which we have got to evolve the experience. And as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the mobile app and the continuation of evolving experiences and functionality on the mobile app is just one of those examples of where we are leaning forward into of what we believe is going to be future relevant consumer expectations and we will continue to drive hard against not just mobile experiences, not just digital experiences, but a holistic omni-channel consumer experience across all of our digital properties and into our stores.

Kate McShane

Okay, great. Thank you. And my second question is you have given a lot of reasons why the quarter looked a little bit better, but can you point to the ranking of that meaning do you think Q3 was better, because marketplace is maybe sequentially a little bit cleaner with it more to do with some of the increases to buy some of the more popular models or was remodels a bigger piece of it. Is there anyway to bucket and quantify how much was the driver of the improvement?

Sam Sato

Yes, I think it’s all of it. Although I wouldn’t necessarily put the marketplace in there, the marketplace as we have talked extensively about was extremely promotional. I think inventories are in a little bit of a better position, but nonetheless as long as you have more supply than demand at that point, your inventory ownership or growth over a year ago becomes a little less impactful in terms of the total results. I think that the store work we are doing in those stores are over-performing the company contributed to our better than expected performance. Our digital business continues to gain traction as well as deeper allocations of some of these really important new innovations in the marketplace.

Kate McShane

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Robbie Ohmes with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Robbie Ohmes

Hey, good morning guys. How are you? Hey, a couple of questions. I guess the first one Sam, you called out a bunch of times that mark, how extremely I think is the word you just used extremely promotional marketplace, what kind of – are you sharing any of this pain with the vendors, what kind of help are they giving you in this extremely promotional environment, what – was there any help or any support to your gross margin in the quarter you just reported? And I have a follow-up.

Ed Wilhelm

Yes, we are not commenting on that. Obviously, we have great relationships with our brand partners, but we are not commenting specifically on help at all.

Sam Sato

Robbie, I would add the help that we look for when we think about creating a sustainable model is new and more innovation. And as I stated earlier in the year, we expected to gain deeper allocations of some of the most critical products that we thought would drive the business Q3 and Q4 that in fact occurred and we work with our brands everyday to try to increase near-term those quantities and have been met with some success there as well. So, the brands are really partnering with us in supporting us and in driving newness and regular price sell-throughs in the marketplace.

Robbie Ohmes

Got it. And then the other thing I wanted to ask you, I totally understand that you don’t want to comment on the quarter-to-date trends, but let me ask you a question a different way if we take the guidance you are giving us for 4Q comps of minus 3 to 5, the 2-year comp trend for you guys is going to go from a plus 1.5 to a minus 7 to 8. So, that’s using the low-end of your comp guidance, can you just help us understand what is changing so dramatically between 3Q into 4Q to get you to a place where the 2-year comp trend could change that much?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes, so there is a couple of things, Robbie, when you look at our Q4 from a year ago at down 4.5 and sometimes 2-year comps kind of makes sense when you want to look at the business sometimes they don’t make sense, but we have talked a lot about our promotional environment, we have talked about in the basketball headwinds that we are going to have in the fourth quarter this year with respect to brand Jordan primarily. Also last year was the fact, we had a minus 15 comp in the month of February a year ago and that was affected by tax refunds. So, that business pushed out. So, as you know, then that had a negative impact on a year ago and so there is just lots of things when you start looking at the 2-year stack and again sometimes it makes sense to look at a 2-year stack and sometimes it doesn’t.

Robbie Ohmes

Okay, guys. Thanks very much.

Sam Sato

Thanks, Robbie.

Operator

Our last question is from Scott Krasik with Buckingham Research. Please proceed with your questions.

Scott Krasik

Hey, guys. Thanks for fitting me in. Just two questions. First one, you alluded a lot to timing shifts around releases. I am just wondering because I think there was a retro move forward out of Thanksgiving Day weekend and I am just wondering is that what you are referring to and sort of net-net does that have an impact? And then bigger picture on your women’s business, I assume that’s disproportionately affected by the Superstar, Stan Smith troubles you called out, but as you look down the pike, what do you think is out there that can get the women’s business reinvigorated? Thanks.

Sam Sato

Yes, sure. So, on the Jordan shift specifically, there is a lot of shifts in the calendar that are affecting Q4. And at this point, I would only say that we have contemplated that in our Q4 results and that’s let us in part to how we have guided all of you for Q4. The women’s piece, you are right, it was affected a bit deeper around some of these trend ships, our women’s business for a number of years was one of our strongest growth areas. And so obviously we are focused on getting that business back on track. I will tell you that there are a number of really exciting products and innovative stories that our women’s team across footwear and apparel have been working on with our brand partners and certainly as you move into spring and throughout ‘19 our hope is that you will see the results from our women’s business get back on track and get back to growth for us.

Scott Krasik

Okay, great. Good luck going forward.

Sam Sato

Thanks, Scott.

Sam Sato

Well, that concludes our call today. Thank you for joining us. We look forward to speaking with you again on our Q4 call in March, happy holidays to everybody and thanks again for joining us.

