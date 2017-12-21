Source: bitcoin.com



Bitcoin Dented As Security Concerns Mount



Bitcoin (COIN), is taking a big hit following a cyberattack earlier this week at Youbit, a major South Korean exchange. The cyber thieves reportedly got away with $35 million worth of digital currencies, and due to the massive financial damage inflicted on the exchange it was forced to file for bankruptcy nearly immediately following the breach.



Security concerns regarding customer accounts are an ongoing issue for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and this latest incident is not an isolated one. Earlier this month Nicehash, a digital platform was penetrated, and the cyber criminals made off with $70 million worth of Bitcoins. Last year a major Honk Kong based exchange Bitfinex was the victim of a substantial attack in which $60 million worth of Bitcoins were stolen, and the list goes on.



With prices skyrocketing in recent years, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have become coveted prizes for cyber criminals. This is especially true for Bitcoin because it is by far the most popular and valuable digital asset. So, is it probable that these security breaches will continue? How can investors protect themselves from such heinous attacks? Are the hacking incidents likely to shatter investor confidence in cryptocurrencies? And how is Bitcoin’s price likely to react to these incidents over the short and the long term?



Security Breaches



Naturally cyberattacks are detrimental to investor confidence in the cryptocurrency world. Moreover, the underlying hacks represent one of the most significant threats to overall sentiment surrounding the digital asset segment. However, the bottom line appears to be that such attacks are going to persist. Hackers will continue to devise new schemes to try to get their hands on someone else’s Bitcoins, Litecoins, and Ethereums, and from time to time they will succeed.



The underlying risks come with the territory, and most investors should realize that threats of cyberattacks exist. Nevertheless, security is always evolving at the major exchanges, and there are safety precautions investors can implement to protect their digital assets. Therefore, the overall impact of such attacks should be somewhat limited, and transient in nature. A much greater threat to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the long-term is unfavorable governmental regulation, backtracking of existing constructive regulation, or the outright outlawing of some or all of the digital currencies.



Short and Long Term Effects on Price



We can see that Bitcoin was trading around all-time highs when the attack occurred. The price was trending higher after a technical breakout, and BTC appeared likely to trade towards and possibly break above $20,000. However, once the news of the cyberattack materialized BTC fell through the support at $18,000, and in a very volatile manner traded to a low of about $15,500. Since then BTC has retested this level which now appears to be an area of major support.



BTC 10-Day Chart

However, if the $15,500 - $15,000 level fails a more serious correction is likely for BTC and other cryptocurrencies. The next level of support is at roughly $12,000 - $13,000, then $10,000, and then appears to be all the way down at $6,000.



BTC 6-Month Chart





This chart tells an interesting story as the cyberattack clearly played an important role in causing what could be classified as a considerable correction of roughly 20%. Although the underlying incident is unlikely to have a lasting effect on the long-term trajectory of Bitcoin’s price, it’s certainly playing an instrumental role in causing the price to crater by 20% in a matter of just a few days. Further downside is possible here, as momentum may be shifting towards a more negative tone, especially if the $15,000 level fails to hold.



What Would It Take to Influence Prices Long-term?



It would take a massive security breach, possibly on a scale of multiple major exchanges getting hit simultaneously, or in a relatively short time frame to cause a fundamental shift in sentiment to occur. Although it is possible it is not very likely. Customer accounts at major U.S. exchanges such as Coinbase, and others are FDIC insured for up to $250,000. The same goes for many other exchanges in developed markets around the world, which are insured by their county’s FDIC equivalents.



Even the South Korean exchange that went bust is reportedly paying out 75% of customer’s accounts value. Yes, it’s too bad that many people may end up losing 25% of their account value, but it is better than loosing 100%. Thus, cyberattacks certainly have the ammunition to damage cryptocurrency prices in the short term. Yet it is unlikely that anything short of an Armageddon type coordinated attack would derail the current upward trend in the sector long-term.



There is a Greater Concern for Bitcoin Going Forward



A greater concern would be a change in sentiment towards cryptocurrencies from major governments. If regulators were to roll back favorable regulation, or in a worst-case scenario outlaw digital currencies all together before they became widely adopted, this would be an extreme net negative long-term. The troubling thing is that we may be trending towards this outcome.



The South Korean government recently imposed stricter banking regulation concerning Bitcoin and is likely to roll out more strenuous regulatory measures following the Youbit exchange debacle. Moreover, there are new reports coming out of the U.S. that an influential think tank has “linked” the rising price in BTC with terrorist use. As preposterous as that sounds, this is what’s going on right now. This is a very dangerous trend because it could ultimately lead to the U.S. banning BTC in the name of national security. Whether it’s actually factual or not will be irrelevant, and the effect of such draconian legislation would potentially be devastating to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies short-term and possibly long-term as well.



I am not implying that this will inevitably happen, but it might, and it is something investors should keep in mind.



How to Keep Your Digital Investments Safe



Cyberattacks are a constant threat no matter the country or the exchange. Moreover, not all exchanges are FDIC insured in the U.S. Therefore, it seems wise to hold only coins you are willing to trade in online wallets. Also, they can be spread out over several regulated exchanges with values less than $250,000 on each, to be safe. The rest, or the majority of the coins can be held in a secure location offline, where there is no chance your wallet can be hacked if your computer is never connected to the internet. Generally, it seems unwise to hold a large amount of capital at an exchange where it is continuously exposed to potential risk.



A Word of Caution About GBTC



Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) is an ETN designed to “track” Bitcoin’s price. It owns Bitcoins and each share of the fund is backed by roughly 9.2% of one Bitcoin. The fact whether Bitcoin is in a bubble or not is a subject possible of debate. However, there is no question that some of the trading instruments around Bitcoin are in bubble territory. GBTC hit a high of about $3,600 on Monday when BTC was trading around $19,000. This represented a mind boggling premium of roughly 100%.



It is true that GBTC provides the convenience of trading like a stock or an ETF, people can even put it in their IRA if they want, reportedly. However, why would anyone pay twice as much for something? Especially if it may already be overvalued. Also, there are legitimate alternatives available, like BTC futures. Yes, requirements for futures trading are different, you can’t put them in a typical IRA, etc., but 100%? It’s irrational, so I wrote about this a few days ago in a Marketplace article, because I was sincerely perplexed by the recent price action, and I wanted to caution members of my service about these unsettling developments.



GBTC exhibited extreme volatility in recent days, including a 30% intraday move. Moreover, the ETN closed 28% higher on Monday, when BTC was up by roughly 8% through the weekend and Monday. Now that BTC is going through a 20% correction (possibly 20% plus) GBTC is off by 44% from its highs (at the time of writing this article), but is still trading at a significant premium of roughly 30%, which still appears illogically high by my metrics. Perhaps a 10% - 15% premium may be warranted.



GBTC 1-Year Chart

The Bottom Line

Cyberattacks are amongst some of the greatest threats investors of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies must deal with. Moreover, the timing of these security breaches can be crucial and can cause extreme volatility. This can temporarily damage investor confidence and enable a shift in investor sentiment to occur. When major security breaches occur after a significant run-up in price, such as we’ve recently witnessed, they give market participants a reason to sell, and take profits. This has the potential to entice panic selling, which could weigh heavily on prices in the short term.



However, we don’t appear at the level of panic selling, and thus this correction could be limited. The current price adjustment is likely to continue in the short term, yet it is unlikely to damage the overall long-term trend for BTC and other major cryptocurrencies. Moreover, the current correction may be looked upon as a healthy development, as prices were beginning to appear quite overbought in the short term. After this correctional consolidation process commences Bitcoin is likely to consolidate and regain its upward momentum, which should unable it to move significantly higher in 2018.



Price Target

2018 end of year price target: $50,000

Important Note: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Bitcoin