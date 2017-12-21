5-Year TIPS Reopening Auctions With A Real Yield Of 0.370%

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its reopening of CUSIP 912828X39 - creating a 4-year, 4-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 0.370%.
The after-inflation yield came in a few basis points lower than where this TIPS was trading in the secondary market just before the auction. That would indicate decent demand for this offering.
Nevertheless, a real yield of 0.370% was the highest for any 4- to 5-year TIPS auction in two years. CUSIP 912828X39 was originally auctioned on April 20, 2017 with a real yield of -0.049%, about 42 basis points lower than today's auction result. Here is the two-year trend for real yields on 5-year TIPS, showing the turnaround from deeply negative after-inflation yields in the summer of 2016:
Because this TIPS carries a coupon rate of 0.125%, buyers at today's auction got it a discount. The adjusted price was about $100.37 for about $101.43 of value, after accrued inflation is added in.
Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 5-year Treasury yielding 2.24%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.87%, which is a bit higher than recent trends. (Again, this indicates good demand at this auction.) It means this TIPS will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages more than 1.87% over the next 4 years, 4 months. Here is the 2-year trend for the 5-year inflation breakeven rate, showing how inflation expectations rose after the 2016 president election, dipped through the summer of 2017, and are on the rise again:
Today's auction is the first in the aftermath of a major tax reduction bill passing Congress, and it may be indicating rising demand for inflation protection. The TIP ETF - which hold a broad range of maturities - got an immediate boost in the auction's aftermath.
Today's result looks positive for investors in today's auction. (I was one, filling a 2022 rung in my TIPS ladder that was left empty because of horrible yields for 10-year TIPS in 2012.) The real yield of 0.370% isn't spectacular, but it will outperform the 0.1% real yield on a U.S. Series I Savings Bond.
Today's auction closes out the history of CUSIP 912828X39. A new 5-year TIPS will be issued in April 2018.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.