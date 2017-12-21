5-Year TIPS Reopening Auctions With A Real Yield Of 0.370%

The inflation breakeven rate came in at 1.87%, a bit higher than recent trends. This is another indication of good demand for this issue.

Reaction to the auction looks positive, with the TIP ETF rising minutes after the close, indicating higher demand.

The after-inflation yield of 0.370% was the highest in two years for any 4- to 5-year TIPS auction.

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its reopening of CUSIP 912828X39 - creating a 4-year, 4-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 0.370%.

The after-inflation yield came in a few basis points lower than where this TIPS was trading in the secondary market just before the auction. That would indicate decent demand for this offering.

Nevertheless, a real yield of 0.370% was the highest for any 4- to 5-year TIPS auction in two years. CUSIP 912828X39 was originally auctioned on April 20, 2017 with a real yield of -0.049%, about 42 basis points lower than today's auction result. Here is the two-year trend for real yields on 5-year TIPS, showing the turnaround from deeply negative after-inflation yields in the summer of 2016:

Because this TIPS carries a coupon rate of 0.125%, buyers at today's auction got it a discount. The adjusted price was about $100.37 for about $101.43 of value, after accrued inflation is added in.

Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 5-year Treasury yielding 2.24%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.87%, which is a bit higher than recent trends. (Again, this indicates good demand at this auction.) It means this TIPS will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages more than 1.87% over the next 4 years, 4 months. Here is the 2-year trend for the 5-year inflation breakeven rate, showing how inflation expectations rose after the 2016 president election, dipped through the summer of 2017, and are on the rise again:

Today's auction is the first in the aftermath of a major tax reduction bill passing Congress, and it may be indicating rising demand for inflation protection. The TIP ETF - which hold a broad range of maturities - got an immediate boost in the auction's aftermath.

Today's result looks positive for investors in today's auction. (I was one, filling a 2022 rung in my TIPS ladder that was left empty because of horrible yields for 10-year TIPS in 2012.) The real yield of 0.370% isn't spectacular, but it will outperform the 0.1% real yield on a U.S. Series I Savings Bond.

Today's auction closes out the history of CUSIP 912828X39. A new 5-year TIPS will be issued in April 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.