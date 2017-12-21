Dec. 22 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending December 22, 2017. Daily data for December 16 to December 21 is estimated. Daily data for December 22 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 660 bcf this week (down as much as 10% w-o-w, and down 8.0% y-o-y). Surprisingly, the deviation from the norm stayed positive, but declined to just 12% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. The number of heating-degree-days dropped sharply across the mainland U.S. (lower-48), but the decline in heating demand was especially profound in the Midwest and Central parts of the country. Total exports jumped 3% w-o-w, as flows into Canada remained very strong. In annual terms, total exports were up as much as 40% y-o-y thanks to healthy LNG demand. According to MarineTraffic data, no less than 5 LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 19 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 29 consecutive weeks now. We estimate that it has now increased by 11% y-o-y. Wellhead output remains robust - specifically in the Gulf Coast region, but also in the Eastern part of the country. Indeed, production growth over the past two months has been so strong that its impact on futures prices is now bigger than the conventional “weather impact”. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 77.6 bcf/day in December, 77.5 bcf/day in January, and 78.2 bcf/day in February. Total aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged almost 87.0 bcf per day for the week ending December 22 (up 10% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be negative, but relatively small - only (-50 bcf). It is the third negative physical balance since March 17, 2017. The volume is some 79 bcf higher than a week ago and 5 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices, since it is significantly higher than last year’s level and is also above the historical norm. That does not mean, of course, that natural gas prices will continue to fall. If you want to know how we are navigating through the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content (see the link below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported a draw of 182 bcf, which was 7 bcf larger than our estimate of 175 bcf. Total storage now stands at 3,444 bcf, which is 84 bcf (or 2.38%) below 5-year average for this time of the year.

Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 108 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is higher than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bearish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -185 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decrease from -2.38% today to -7.60% for the week ending January 5. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive regular update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Thank you for reading our weekly report.

We also write a daily update of our forecast for key natural gas variables: production, consumption, exports, and imports. Interested in getting this daily update? Sign up for Natural Gas Fundamentals, our Marketplace service, to get the most critical natural gas data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.