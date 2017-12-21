Long-range outlook for weather after Jan 8 is tilting bearish with ECWMF-EPS forecasting warm across the East.

Over the course of the next 4-weeks, we expect total storage draws to be 6 Bcf higher than last year and 108 Bcf higher than the five-year average.

Next week's natural gas storage will be bearish with our current estimate around -106 Bcf.

This was 5 Bcf higher than our estimate of -177 Bcf and 12 Bcf higher than the consensus average of -170 Bcf.

Welcome to the Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -182 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.444 Tcf. This compares to the -200 Bcf change last year and -125 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -170 Bcf with a range of -107 Bcf to -186 Bcf. We expected -177 Bcf and were 7 Bcf above the consensus. We were off by 5 Bcf on this storage report.

EIA reported a better than expected storage report. It was 5 Bcf better than what we forecasted and 12 Bcf better than the consensus estimate.

Looking at the physical balances this week, next week's storage report will be much looser than what we saw for 12/15 week. We currently have preliminary estimates of -106 Bcf for 12/22 week.

Natural gas prices today are selling off again and retesting the lows we saw last Friday. Weather overnight was mixed with GFS-ENS showing lower HDDs and ECMWF-EPS showing higher HDDs. Here's the latest look from a combination of the ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS:

Courtesy of StormVistaWxModels.com

As you can see, GFS-ENS is leaning towards less HDDs, while ECMWF-EPS is leaning towards more HDDs.

First week of Jan is now expected to be below average across the Lower 48, but the Alaskan ridging is disappearing on Jan 5 leading the weather models to have more uncertainty in them. The long-range outlook shows a mixed outlook after Jan 8:

Courtesy of StormVistaWxModels.com

The long-range outlook is currently leaning towards warmer than normal for now. But with long-range outlooks, the uncertainty is higher.

For now, the next 4-weeks will show higher storage draws than last year and the five-year average.

