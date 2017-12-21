2018 Will Be A Good Year For Passive Investing

U.S. businesses revenue has grown considerably over the past several years and shows no signs of slowing heading into 2018.

The global economy has been projected to grow at 3.7% next year according to PwC.

Thesis

Passive investing has been the safest and cheapest way to invest. Heading into 2018, the outlook for ETFs is positive, both economically, and from a valuation standpoint.

Global economic growth to accelerate the most in seven years

PwC's economic forecast could signal that we are finally coming out of a growth slump, and into real growth.

We have been in a gradual growth stage for a few years. It's just not the type of growth that we could call a boom, although perhaps, we will be soon approaching "the boom."

The economic cycle is as followed: recovery, acceleration, boom, deceleration and then typically, recession.

PwC goes on to suggest that the global growth will be broad, and not just thrust higher by a few economies.

Nonetheless, the U.S. will most defiantly be one of those economies that will participate in growth. The NY Fed is already suggesting 2018 GDP growth could be 4%.

The U.S. will keep its unofficial status as the world leader, as controversial as some policies are, ultimately, it is the consumer who will decide where the money flows go. As far as I am aware, there are no global boycotts taking place with U.S. products and services.

ETFs are great for buy and hold investors, they have performed remarkably this year, returning around an average of 17%. You can see below that over the past two years the core index-tracking ETFs have produced little day-to-day volatility, and rallied strong.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), & iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) are core ETFs every investor should own.

Although the new administration can take some credit as of late with their business-friendly approach, it also should be noted that the market went up significantly under Obama. Point being, regardless of who is in the oval office, U.S. companies have performed just fine.

SPY and other ETFs like it will always grow over the years to come

As you know, SPY tracks the main U.S. index, the S&P 500. This index hosts 500 companies who are continuously being re-weighted. Not only re-weighted, but corporations also leave the index, and new ones get added. The index shows how well the U.S. is performing. David Blitzer of the Index Committee said on his blog back in 2014:

The S&P 500 is maintained by a committee of market professionals. We publish a detailed methodology document which includes guidelines for selecting stocks and other changes to the index. Unlike many other S&P Dow Jones Indices and the majority of indices offered by other index providers, there are no rigid or absolute rules for the S&P 500; the Index Committee have some discretion in selecting stocks or responding to market events. The Index Committee’s mission in maintaining the S&P 500 is to represent the U.S. equity market with a focus on the large cap segment. The Committee is not trying to pick stocks to beat the market. Rather, we use guidelines for stock selection – size, liquidity, minimum float, profitability and balance with respect to the market – to assure that the index is an accurate picture of the stock market. - David Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee.

By investing in SPY or even the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) over the long-term, you are also following Warren Buffett's philosophy of investing.

Warren Buffett has two main rules:

Don't lose money. Remember rule 1.

Buffett also has told his wife to invest in a simple, low-cost S&P index tracker after his death.

My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard’s.) I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors – whether pension funds, institutions or individuals – who employ high-fee managers.

- Warren Buffett

The ETFs listed above will eventually comply with this investing style. To lose money, you would have to sell at a loss.

I predict with high confidence that in 10 years time the S&P will be higher than it is today, so any little down days or even months should not cause distress, a longer-term outlook on the U.S. economy as a whole should weather any negative emotions — if you are sitting on a short-term loss that is.

Average weekly earnings continue to grow

You can see that U.S. real average weekly earnings have risen steadily from $770 to $915 over a six-year period, this shows continued momentum for SPY to continue its current trajectory. The U.S. average weekly wage — when viewed on a chart alongside SPY's price movements — shows correlation, this is a legitimate sign that the rally in equities is far from over.

Revenue from the top 10 holdings have regularly grown

Indeed there has been a mixture of small growth alongside higher double-digit growth. On the EPS side, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has vastly outperformed in EPS, due to the corporation's vast buyback plan over the years, coming in at around. Revenue from Alphabet has grown, but not quite at the rates of others.

Alphabet comes in at 4th with revenue growth when compared to the other top 10 holdings.

However, when it comes to EPS Alphabet is a clear winner.

S&P P/E is a problem (for people who don't look forward)

The P/E ratio for the S&P is ticking higher every day. Nonetheless, earnings are projected to improve — so higher profits or buybacks will offset this high P/E.

People see this as over-valuation. However, I see this as the markets anticipating great earnings to come. Earnings will be the key to keeping valuations in-check in 2018; if investors do not see substantial gains in EPS, they will sell their stocks.

Over the past few years, you can see that a modest rise in EPS along with a substantial rise in share prices have pushed the P/E ratio even higher, with the occasional exception.

2018 is expected to produce higher earnings due to several key factors:

Tax cuts: The additional boost from playing lass tax will directly incentivize investment and buybacks, that will ultimately contribute to higher EPS, bringing P/E down.

Higher rates: Surprisingly, higher rates will drive stocks higher, historically higher rates — when gradual — have grown alongside share prices, impacts of paying higher rates in the future can be hedged, and debts get reduced. Nonetheless, a more elevated environment would require business strategy to change.

Money coming back from overseas: It's been widely reported that $2.5 trillion of U.S. money is held abroad, due to the tax rules, this — along with the tax rate — is about to change.

Final Note

Playing it safe is essential for long-term success. Investing in SPY — or any ETF that tracks the leading indexes — will give an investors core exposure to some of the best names in the U.S.

I will be buying SPY on any declines of 3% in 2018.

