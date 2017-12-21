Can Apple Succeed Where Microsoft Failed?

Rethink Technology business briefs for December 21, 2017.

Apple's Project Marzipan seeks to unify iOS and macOS

Source: Apple

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple (AAPL) plans to give developers a way to create a single app that will work across both iOS and macOS. Apps will be able to support a touchscreen or mouse and trackpad, depending on the hardware.

Currently, there is some overlap between iOS and macOS, since the former was derived from the latter, but in crucial areas, such as user interface, the operating systems diverge. Developers of an iOS app who want to create a macOS version must rewrite a substantial portion of the app's code.

According to Gurman, details of how this convergence of iOS and macOS will be achieved are unclear, but he claims that this will be a multi-year effort. The thrust of the effort seems to be to reinvigorate the Mac App Store, which doesn't have nearly the developer interest and support as the iOS App Store.

Apple's version of convergence

During a conference call in April 2012, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook uttered his immortal pronouncement on the convergence of mobile and non-mobile computing devices:

Anything can be forced to converge, but the problem is that products are about trade-offs, and you begin to make trade-offs to the point where what you have left doesn’t please anyone. You can converge a toaster and a refrigerator, but those things are probably not going to be pleasing to the user.

Apple has clung to the view that there is no place in macOS for a touchscreen, while the Windows world has featured them for years. Yet Apple has pursued its own sort of convergence, making macOS and iOS more similar in key user interface features, as well as in underlying software and hardware technologies.

For instance, iOS 11 now features an app Dock very similar to the macOS 10.13 Dock. Underlying both operating systems is a new file system called APFS. And macOS has had “full screen” app capability for some time, which makes macOS apps look and feel more like their iOS counterparts.

On the hardware side, Apple began endowing its Macs with a special custom Apple chip that replicates the features of Secure Enclave, which is built into the SOC of every iOS device. The first version of this chip, the T1, was introduced with the touch bar MacBook Pros. A second version, the T2, is present in the new iMac Pro.

Despite various signs of convergence, Apple has stopped well short of Microsoft (MSFT), which developed the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) The UWP is a set of APIs that let developers create Windows 10 apps that will run on any supported device, including Windows 10 PCs, Xbox, and even Windows 10 Mobile.

Besides simply giving developers a better way to create cross-platform apps, UWP was intended to drive growth of the Windows app store as well as interest in creating Windows 10 Mobile apps for Windows phones. Although UWP is a success in its own right, it hasn't greatly boosted developer support of the Windows app store. And it didn't salvage Windows Phone.

Apple has much the same problem, but in reverse. Apple already has a curated, well controlled, and profitable app store for iOS. Transplanting this to macOS hasn't been easy. Like Windows, macOS developers don't have to use the Mac app store as they do for iOS. Getting into the Mac App store places additional requirements on developers that they don't face if they distribute their software externally.

Although Apple's Mac business is doing reasonably well, it's not the hugely profitable business that iOS devices are. Apple could afford to leave well enough alone, except that it probably has two long range objectives. The first is to channel all software development through its own app stores, including that for macOS. The second is to further unify the hardware platforms by having macOS devices use Apple's ARM SOCs rather than Intel (INTC).

Mac on ARM is something that has been discussed at length, and in fact I've assumed that apps for ARM-based Mac computers would be distributed exclusively through the Mac app store. This would facilitate developers converting their apps to support ARM processors.

The problem with this scenario, of course, is the relative paucity of developer support for the Mac app store. Creating a Universal Apple Platform could be seen as a necessary precursor to converting Macs to ARM.

Grand Unified Xcode

Xcode is the developer tool Apple provides to build apps for its various platforms. All of Apple's operating systems have their root in NeXTSTEP, the operating system Steve Jobs brought with him from NeXT Computer when he rejoined Apple. NeXTSTEP would become OS X.

The common source helps in the unification goal to some extent. Nevertheless, Apple's task will be daunting. Over the years, the APIs for iOS and macOS have diverged.

Microsoft's UWP is built around a common set of APIs that work across all platforms. Then, if a developer wants to take advantage of a particular capability for a device such as Hololens, there's a device specific add-on SDK that provides the added capability.

It helps that wherever you go in the Windows world, the operating system has built in support for keyboard, touchscreen, mouse and trackpad. How Apple will get around this, I don't know. Maybe Apple will finally throw in the towel and let the toaster and refrigerator converge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.