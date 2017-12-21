A No-Brainer Short Thesis For New Blockchain Company With No Plan

No I am not making this up. What is the business plan?

While it keeps its beverage company as a subsidiary to the blockchain one.

I am laughing as I write this. No really, this is going down.

Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (LTEA) is moving into the blockchain, and the shares have jumped... like a lot.

So, LTEA bulls should be happy. The company applies for a name change, and instant value creation ensues. So, what is the short thesis?

Well... the company hasn't done anything to create value to justify the price increase. Blockchain is all the rage these days, but Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) is probably a bubble, given its meteoric rise in a short time. But at least Bitcoin provides value to the user. What has this company done other than an announcement of intent to do, well, something?

Per the company's release:

The Company is already in the preliminary stages of evaluating specific opportunities involving blockchain technology. The discussions are only in the preliminary stages but indicate the areas of focus for the Company. These opportunities include potential partnerships, investments or acquisitions involving: A blockchain software developer building blockchain infrastructure for the financial services industry

A London-based FCA regulated, institutional provider of FX services that is building multiple blockchain and digital crypto currency technology solutions for global financial markets

A new smart contract platform for building decentralized applications that provides scalability beyond currently available options However, the Company does not have an agreement with any of these entities for a transaction and there is no assurance that a definitive agreement with these, or any other entity, will be entered into or ultimately consummated.

So without an agreement, what exactly are investors going to be putting their money in? Here are the CEO's comments (from same article):

We view advances in blockchain technology as a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and have made the decision to pivot our business strategy in order to pursue opportunities in this evolving industry. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value and believe that our new focus is the best path towards this goal. We will, in the coming weeks and months, be taking a series of steps related to our efforts to assemble a world-class team of industry professionals to help us realize this vision. We are pursuing our new direction in a thoughtful and deliberate manner.

The stock is going to fall until the company figures out its business plan. It may continue to rise for a couple of days while the market figures out there is nothing to be hysterical about. Who knows that the top will be, but it should be an entertaining ride.

In the meantime, look for many social media memes linking iced tea and the various digital currencies. At the least, this will create lots of entertainment for investors.

