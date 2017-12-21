The Millennial Approach To Retirement

The Concept

As younger generations are entering adulthood, they've got several things going for them (and against them) in this age of mass information available at the touch of a button or a call to Siri. On the one hand this access to information has done some harm when it comes to valuing information but on the other hand it helps us make more informed decisions and having the overall knowledge of historical patterns to figure out what might and might not work for us when it comes to our financial future.

When it comes to retirement savings and our future from a financial prospective, though, I believe it's almost all positive if you take the right approach. Back 30-40 years ago the most reliable way to deal with your financials and future is through your parents. There was no economic education, no advisors circling around schools to deliver a sales pitch but only what your father (or mother) did to secure their retirement which in most cases followed the fine print on a retirement savings account letter released by the people-serving and generous bankers at their local brokerage firm.

As information grows and access to historical data provides a solid foundation to figure out what might work for you, the aspect of time comes into play where a wiser allocation of it can allow for a more stable retirement as most younger generations have the ability to save for about 40 years starting to gain access to this vast amount of information at an early age. A simple calculation shows that a small investment now, followed by conveniently forgetting about it for a few decades will yield a stable retirement environment allowing for financial security when it's needed most.

The Opportunity

The opportunity here is fairly simple, put away some small amount of money in mega companies that have enough financial resources to last at least a decade and keep adding the minimum you can each year until you reach somewhere between the age of 55 and 65. Compound interest, as Buffett likes to say, is the magic recipe to the making of a millionaire (or in some cases, a billionaire). This is done without expecting a lot, even a 5% annual growth rate will suffice for the purpose of this implementation where some may structure it to get there from passive income alone, expecting no growth, and some from a combination of both in more conservative investments.

As a broad calculation to start this off: Putting away $1,000 a year, in a decade doubling multiple, into a money market fund that produces a 5% annual return will greet you at age 65 as a pool of cash of over $230,000, assuming you start at age 25. Yes, that's right, you put away $100,000 in total over 40 years and you end up with almost 2.5x that much, that's how compound interest works, a thing of beauty.

The Economics

As compound interest works over time, the first year you'll be making a 5% return on $1,000, which is $50. The second year however, excluding the additional $1,000 added to the account, you'll make 5% on $1,050, which is $52.5, a $2.5 bump. The following year you'll be making more and so on and so forth until you reach a doubling of your initial funds as shown by the table below, which includes the annual addition of $1,000 on a decade doubling.

(Source: Pinxter Analytics)

Now in this table we are assuming you add $1,000 annually in a decade multiple meaning in the first 10 years you'll add $1,000 a year and in the second you'll be adding $2,000 per year through the fourth decade where you'll be adding $4,000 annually. This is not only highly achievable with most individuals being capable of putting away under $100 a month and the math stated above can be adjusted according to your financial capabilities but the premise here is important to remember:

The earlier you put away money, the more money you'll make.

Adding $10,000 every year in the last decade, totaling $100,000 over the course of time, will sum your retirement pool to just over $308,000 whereas adding an additional $1,000 per year starting from year 1, totaling $40,000 will net your retirement pool to over $345,000, an additional $97,000 in total value than the earlier scenario.

Since my rule of thumb is finding companies that pay a quarterly dividend, a solid 2% of that 5% annual growth is accounted for which then assumes an additional 3% annual growth which even by the starkest bears is laughable if you can actively manage your portfolio over the course of 4 decades. For the purposes of more advanced calculations you can assume a higher 6% to 8% adjustable growth rate including some recessions and super-boom years which will add several 10's of thousand of dollars to your retirement cash pool.

The Investment

Now this is where it CAN get complicated. Not only do opinions differ on the concept of where to put your money to gain that 5%, the broad conclusion can be made by reviewing anyone invested in the markets for the last 4 decades and as evident by major market indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY): Put it in businesses that you know and like that experience solid demand which will continue into the foreseeable future. Meaning you can like renewable energy, but putting money into a small upstart isn't the same as putting all that into a slow rising Wal-Mart where you can pretty much foresee the next decade of its business model and that pays you passively to hold.

I'm not a financial advisor, so everyone should be making investment decisions after consulting one, but my concept is basic: Find companies you like that you can see the next decade being solid and that pay passive income in the form of a quarterly dividend. No need for fireworks, no need for extreme growth markets or ETF's that track 7,000 companies with adverse risk effects and payments, just plain old businesses that found their footing in the world.

I'll be releasing the second part of this process in a portfolio structuring article tracking the portfolio I've built and released individual articles on over the course of the past 3 months. This includes exposure to most sectors of the economy and includes some options (not the financial instruments) for hedging corrections and recessions and how to handle boom years effectively.

The Historical Environment

Over the last 5 decades, since the 1970's, excluding some of the rapid growth years alongside the recessions, the market has returned a healthy amount of capital for investors if you were willing to wait for it. Sure, some active investors made quadruple or quintuple that but some also lost it all, noticeably some of the biggest and greatest that got too active and greedy and blew away their steady income stream.

As stated previously, with a 2% average portfolio yield, which is conservative and adjusted to fairly large and established companies and does not include dividend aristocrats which can pay up to 4% in a lot of cases, take into account a net growth rate of 3% per year, which underperforms historical growth patterns nearly 3:1. I present this for one simple reason which is to show the growth rate for a minimal investment in a market that is going to have both boom years and recessions which can cause average investors to spook and sell or buy into bubbles and lose more than they expect on an annual basis. 5% annually including passive yields is a very reasonable assumption for the next 40 years, even if by all historical accounts it's undervaluing market economics.

The Conclusion

With everything the availability of information entails, including the negative aspects, basic strategies for retirement is one of those that younger generations can most benefit from. With historical information available and a vast amount of research out almost daily about the benefits of saving early, you have the ability to secure a financial future. Whether you do so or not is up to you and the environment in which your workforce policy operates or in some cases even your local savings account or the government.

With the miracle of compound interest, the best thing anyone in their 20s can do is put away a couple hundred bucks in a money market fund or a portfolio of basic solid businesses and watch it grow toward their retirement or their major goals like buying a family home down the line or paying for children's education.

(Author note: Redacted from the article is an overview of the risks associated with current market dynamics which I'll cover extensively in my portfolio article due to be released in the new year. It is always a must to consult a professional prior to making any form of investment)