Market Volatility Bulletin: Will Jan. VX Futures Chase Spot VIX Lower?

Q3 GDP revisions came in a touch light, but the economy still appears to be expanding in a healthy fashion.

Market Intro

Initial jobless claims up 20K to 245,000, Q3 GDP 3.2% vs. 3.3% est. from CNBC.

CNBC had the following to share with respect to the GDP revision:

Gross domestic product expanded at a 3.2 percent annual rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its third GDP estimate on Thursday. While that was slightly down from the 3.3 percent rate reported last month, it was the quickest pace since the first quarter of 2015 and was a pickup from the second quarter's 3.1 percent rate. It also marked the first time since 2014 that the economy experienced growth of 3 percent or more for two straight quarters. But the growth pace for the July-September period likely overstates the health of the economy.

The Leading Indicators Index for the economy came in pretty strong:

Source: Bloomberg

With an economy that is already doing quite well and the potential stimulative impact of the tax bill, there is a decent chance that rates will be on the rise across the curve. This may lead to higher volatility in Treasury yields, (TLT, AGG, IEF)

IB: 10Yr Treasury VIX

Thoughts on Volatility

Georgy Uspenskiy shared the following graphic for the Dec cycle for XIV: very respectable returns to close out a banner year (or at least one that is nearly closed), coupled with exceedingly low daily volatility for the product. Bravo for holders of this product and its cousin SVXY!

Going Global

It is easy to see the world with a focus on the US economy. The graphic above serves as a reminder that the whole globe (as in 0 countries with a PMI below 50) has participated. While one can argue whether realized volatility has been too low, certainly it the overall macroeconomic picture would seem to indicate that a mellower market does in fact make sense.

We do see the pick-up in rates as creating a shift in the bullish narrative. For at least five years, TINA has been a major justification for being long equities of all stripes (SPY, EFA, EEM, IWM).

But if rates take notice of the growth, we think it stands to reason that the popular TINA argument needs to be carefully reconsidered. We are of the mindset that markets largely trade on narratives. Therefore tectonic shifts that move gradually but forcefully (such as a new upswing in rates) carry the potential to alter the common narrative.

Low VIX through the Lens of Equities

IB: S&P 500 Futures

Certainly Urban Carmel's observation looks true if we just casually observe the line graph for the first third of each day. It appears that the pre-market spot VIX (white, below) coincided with drops overall for the index. We put the front-month Dec VIX in blue to delineate the pre-market period vs. regular market hours.

Sleepy Spot

IB: VIX

Spot VIX is hanging out in a relatively tight trading range. A reasonable chance exists that this behavior may extend into the next couple trading sessions during a potentially sleepy holiday long weekend.

Term Structure

The Jan contract underwent a meaningful drop between December 13th and 15th, but has sense tread water. Overall, the term structure has adjusted lower, and looks to have steepened, with only minimal differences at the back.

IB: UVXY

The drop in volatility and steeping of the curve last Friday led to real heartburn for strategies that are long the VIX (VXX, TVIX, UVXY).

Looking to the future, the major question that awaits players is how receptive an early front-month futures such as Jan is to exploring a new, lower range. The end-behavior of the Dec contract calls into question how safe it is to assume that the current levels of the Jan futures contract are given the current trading range for spot in the mid-nines:

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Yesterday's MVB contained some really excellent comments from readers as it relates to market manipulation surrounding VX futures settlements. There was also discussion about what kind of one-day move would be required in SPX to get the current front-month contract to double. Here's a truncated comment from atom & humber ( full comment here):

We'd love to hear readers' thoughts on how much of an SPX drop would be required to get the current front-month VX contract (Jan) to double from 11.25 to 20.50.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures