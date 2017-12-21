ROTY Edition 1 Volume 65: My Recent Interview And Promising Updates On Holdings

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

Institutional clustering in ROTY Contender Dicerna Pharmaceuticals bodes well. We also added a shipper to the list that could benefit from a near term recovery in drybulk demand.

I remind readers to check out my recent interview with Seeking Alpha Editor Steve Brown for my thoughts on the year ahead and themes that could work.

Welcome to the 65th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Author's note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect two to four editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on the quantity of material developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse-buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me, the past decade or so, it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits, and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

For those of you who haven't seen it already, be sure to check out my recent interview with Seeking Alpha Editor Steve Brown. In it I share thoughts on performance for the biotech sector this year, great calls by fellow contributors, macro themes, specific areas of the biotech sector I'm drawn to, ROTY positioning for 2018, mistakes I've made and more.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)- Contributor Slingshot Insights hosted a call with a hematologist (and investigator in the voxelotor study). Readers who want to do a deeper level of due diligence might want to check out their MarketPlace service where the full transcript should be posted about a month from now.

In a strong show of confidence, Perceptive Advisors (an institutional healthcare investor I keep tabs on) reported a 10.6% stake after scooping up shares in the recent secondary offering.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)- The company posted their slideshow update on GMI-1271.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)- The company announced the appointment of three new independent members to its Board of Directors. Dr. Catherine Mackey served prior as Senior Vice President of Pfizer Worldwide R&D and Director. Alicia Secor served 15 years at Genzyme. The number of members on the board has increased to eight. Strategic moves such as this bode well for future upside.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)- The stock was initiated with an Outperform rating at Cowen. The analyst cited mid-2018 readouts for sitravatinib and enthusiasm reflected in expert surveys.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)- The company inked an out-licensing agreement with Ambrx to develop and commercialize TRC105 in China. In turn they received $3 million upfront and are eligible for up to $140.5 million in milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties. An initial CTA with the Chinese FDA will be filed next year.

Updates on Contenders

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)- The company announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to TAK-935/OV935 for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. They also announced receipt of Fast Track designation for OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome.

Array Biopharma (ARRY)- CEO Ron Squarer sold $8.9 million worth of shares, quite a large chunk that is sure to be noticed.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)- Domain Partners VIII, L.P reported a 6.8% stake. Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund reported a 15.7% stake. RA Capital basically owns a 20% stake. Institutional clustering is a good sign.

Novocure (NVCR)- The company announced that final analysis of its EF-14 pivotal study of Optune in combination with temozolomide for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)- The company announced preclinical results for their orally available CDK9 inhibitor were published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports. Data showed that when combined with BCL-2 inhibitor Venclexta the drug candidate could inhibit master regulators of drug resistance and achieve synergistic tumor efficacy in an aggressive subset of DLBCL. A phase 1 study should get underway in the first half of next year.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

None at this time.

Changes to the ROTY Contenders List

Additions: Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)- See my recent article on why I believe this shipping stock could rebound in 2018. Remember that while most ROTY ideas stem from the biotech and tech sectors, I monitor many areas of the market looking for stocks with catalysts and upside in the near to medium term.

Removals: None

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

*Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCON, GLYC, FOLD, GBT, CMTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.