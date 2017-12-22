In Dividend Investing, Margin Of Safety Never Goes Out Of Style

Six Marketplace authors focused on dividend investing look back on the biggest lessons from 2017 and look ahead to what's in store for 2018.

2017 has been an exciting year in the markets. All-time highs seem to fall every week, the market has shaken off three Federal Reserve rate hikes as no big deal, and there is so much bitcoin to talk about that it makes a head spin.

It's also been an exciting year on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Marketplace is our platform for authors to offer investing services that go beyond what they can do in public articles. In 2017, we went from 75 authors on the platform to 155. Those authors have a wide range of expertise and backgrounds. And while 2017 has felt like a year where everything has gone in one direction - up - we wanted to draw on this diverse array of backgrounds.

So, we're doing a Year End Marketplace Roundtable series. Over the next 2 weeks or so, we will be featuring expert panels giving their outlook on 2018 in corners of the market ranging from Tech to Energy, Dividends to Alternative Strategies, Gold to Value Investing. We hope you'll find these discussions useful no matter how you invest.

Without further ado, here's our panel:

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor, author of DGI Across North America

The Dividend Guy, author of Dividend Stocks Rock

Fredrik Arnold, author of The Dividend Dog Catcher

George Schneider, author of Retire 1 Dividend At A Time

Richard Berger, author of Engineered Income Investing

Richard Lejeune, author Panick High Yield Report

Seeking Alpha: What was the big story or lesson learned for you in 2017?

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor: I sold out of my Canadian bank stocks with excellent gains at the end of 2016 thinking that they were fully valued with little upside in the near term. In hindsight, it was a mistake. The stocks continued going higher through 2017, pulled back to roughly where I sold, and then climbed even higher. The lesson I learned was that if it's a quality company paying a decent dividend yield of 3-5% and growing its dividend, it may be wise to just hold and collect dividends after buying at a good valuation, as you don't know when the next buying opportunity will come.

The Dividend Guy: No matter where the market is and what you may think; stay invested. This summer, I quit my job and received $108K as the commuted value of my pension fund. The market was at an all-time high, and I decided to start investing right away. Within a month, I had $76K invested, and I will complete my portfolio by the end of this year. This quick move enabled me to show an investment return of 9.4% as of December 1st. In other words, I made over $10K in three months. There would have been a cost of waiting on the sideline because the market is "high." The best timing to invest remains yesterday, the second best is today, and the worst is tomorrow.

Fredrik Arnold: There is no way to guarantee any company will pay future dividends.

George Schneider: While others fretted in the beginning of 2017 that the market had peaked and was ripe for a deeper correction, I maintained my focus. Corrections market-wide and company-specific continued to bring opportunities for income investors to enhance their income with higher dividend yields.

Richard Berger: Value investing, coupled with high-quality dividend tickers and engineered covered options, continues to prove an outstanding strategy for conservative income investors seeking higher yield with lowered market risk.

Richard Lejeune: 2017 was an interesting year in that the high-yield sector was often strongly impacted by events happening in other sectors. As large-cap technology issues became market favorites, we saw capital come out of high yield to chase market favorites in technology.

SA: What has been one way you've developed, refined, or reconsidered your dividend and income investing strategy?

CGDI: I initially only focused on fundamental analysis, which leads me to what to buy. Applying technical analysis helps with guiding me when to buy, which often leads to a higher effective yield on the dividend investment. I use both fundamental and technical analysis.

TDG: Since I started investing in dividend stocks back in 2010, my focus has always been toward dividend growth. I don't really worry about my portfolio yield as I will not use this money for another 25 years. This year, I've stayed the course and continued to identify robust companies with high single-digit to double-digit dividend growth rates.

FA: Added two essential "safety checks" to my reporting of dividend-paying stocks: [1] Positive annual returns; [2] free cash flow yield greater than dividend yield.

GS: My laser-focused strategy of buying temporarily depressed stock prices on investor panic has served me and my subscribers to "Retire 1 Dividend At A Time" well since the bottom of the financial crisis, which occurred on March 9, 2009. Any refinement to the strategy has simply been to rinse and repeat as often as possible and as often as accumulated dividends become available for reinvestment. Staying 10% to 20% in cash most times allow for the deployment of cash when it can get us the biggest bang for the buck.

RB: I have refined and expanded my sources of fair value assessment, adding tools from several sites and refining models.

RL: The Panick High Yield Report had a great year in 2017. Our basic strategy has not changed. However, our focus on sectors has shifted over time. For example, at times, we had a lot of shipping preferred stocks and baby bonds to participate in the dry bulk recovery. At other times, we have had more BDC issues, REIT issues, midstream issues, and financials. Our focus on sectors continues to change as relative valuations change.

SA: What keeps you up at night regarding your strategy? In other words, what do you see as the biggest risk to address in your strategy and in the market?

CGDI: When I buy a stock, I often assign a target price to it. When that price is reached, I review the company to see if I should take some profits off or even sell out of the position. Some stocks are for trading - buying at a margin of safety and selling at or close to the fair valuation price. Other stocks - the core stocks - are for holding for long-term growth or dividends.

The main risk in my strategy is that a big portion of my portfolio will be in stocks all the time. And it's inevitable that certain sectors or even the market will fall 20-50% sometime in the future. These market crashes are unavoidable, and I'll just have to hold on tight when the ride gets bumpy.

TDG: To be honest, I sleep very well at night thinking my portfolio is fully invested in equities. I have no fears that the market will crash and eat up 30% of my portfolio value at any time. While I know it can happen, I also know that I've selected companies with strong business models and the ability to keep increasing their dividends during a crisis. Therefore, I will be paid to wait once the storm begins and my paycheck will continue to increase quarter after quarter no matter what is happening in the market.

FA: Additional ways to safeguard dividend payments to shareholders.

GS: In an effort to assuage the fears of followers and subscribers, I counsel them to keep around three years of cash or cash equivalents in reserve. This allows the investor to realize that even if a large correction or crash occurs, just at the time, they might want to begin drawing down funds for retirement spending, no stocks need to be sold to accomplish this goal. At such times, the cash hoard can be relied upon to pay the bills. This strategy will allow plenty of time for stock prices on high quality companies to rebound and reinvigorate the investor's courage.

A decent cash pile can go a long way towards holding the investor's hand and walk him calmly through any correction, even one as big as the one we experienced as recently as the Great Recession.

RB: E.I.I. strategies lock in solid, high quality dividends, coupled with boosted cash income and yield with lowered (but never fully eliminated) market risk. When coupled with proper portfolio management so as to be able to ride out up to 39 months (the longest deep bear markets in history), there is very little risk other than to that liquidity period. The risk always is from an unanticipated slash of a dividend, with its accompanying swoon in share price. This is rare due to the screening and monitoring used and the high quality tickers with long histories we target.

RL: Global events are inherently unpredictable and can move markets instantly. A trade war with China or an actual war with North Korea would profoundly impact financial markets as well as other aspects of our lives.

Sure Dividend: The biggest risk in the market right now is the combination of an 8-year long bull market, ultra-low interest rates, and high valuation levels. During a steep market decline, investing in high quality dividend growth stocks is likely to provide relative outperformance versus the market but still produce negative returns overall. Preparing myself and other investors to hold through those declines is something that is critically important now.

SA: What are you preparing for in 2018? Any big themes to watch out for?

CGDI: The theme of not overpaying for companies (or rather buying at a margin of safety) never goes out of style. As the market grinds higher, this theme is even more important to keep in mind when investing.

TDG: 2018 will be an interesting year as we are going through an unseen package of events. The market is at an all-time high while interest rates remain close to their lowest levels ever. We still have several "recession measures" in place (low interest rates, quantitative easing, etc.), but we are not in a recession at all. I expect the market to be highly nervous as we are going forward through an unknown path. I am bullish for 2018, but I expect lots of volatility upon each important economic news coming our way.

FA: Expanded focus on top dividend opportunities hiding in plain sight. For example, writing articles pinpointing specific industries within each sector.

GS: Preparation for 2018 revolves around the theme that interest rates are most certain to rise in an increasingly strong economy, one that is gathering steam and will get an extra boost from a large tax cut for corporations. Buying those companies bound to benefit more from a huge tax cut will give greater certainty to the overall outcome of an investment in the year to come.

RB: 2018 is expected to bring strong economic growth, both in the US and globally.

Very few threats are on the horizon, but geopolitical risk, the coming Bitcoin meltdown and scandals, and the ever-present risk of a local environmental/weather disruption will add chop to the waters as we sail throughout the year.

RL: Midstream is a growing sector that is vital to our economy. Once a midstream project such as a natural gas pipeline has been built, the barriers to entry for a competing pipeline are very high. I have been adding midstream picks and expect a 2018 rebound in this dynamic and oversold sector.

SD: I try not to make any broad projections about the economy or market into the future. The market's high valuation level is concerning. It's possibly more important now than in most times to focus on value and restrain yourself from buying high price-to-earnings ratio securities that look "normal" in today's high valuation world.

SA: What is one of your best ideas for 2018, and what is the story?

CDGI: I give real-time alerts in the Live Chat of my buys and sells in my Marketplace service, DGI Across North America. So, when Enbridge Inc. [TSX:ENB] (ENB) traded near its recent low of ~CAD$44 per share, and I added to my own position, my subscribers knew immediately and could have acted. I believe Enbridge Inc. will continue to recover over time. In the meantime, it offers an attractive ~5.4% yield. Energy needs to be transported. So, Enbridge isn't going anywhere.

TDG: Members at Dividend Growth Rocks had the opportunity to follow me building my pension portfolio step by step over the past 3 months. One of my favorite additions to this portfolio is Disney (DIS).

While investors punish the King of Content for losing ESPN subscribers, they ignore the business shift Disney is making. Through three major acquisitions in the past decade or so (Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, and Lucas Film in 2012), DIS has created an unlimited universe of content.

Combine these acquisitions with an unmatched experience in cross-selling their products and you get a company that is able to create multiple blockbuster movies, sell tons of related toys and apparel, and get you to their theme parks year after year.

I believe the recent decision of streaming its content will also benefit Disney. If it can stream sports, it will save its ESPN segment while adding other derivative products in its pipeline for its content universe. Now that Disney will buy several FOX assets, including X-Men, Avatar, National Geographic, its content potential just duplicated. Do not forget that this transaction will make Disney the major shareholder of Hulu, the second largest streaming service behind Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). I don't see how Disney will not outperform the market in the upcoming year.

FA: The ultimate dog story: How dividend paying stocks can stop paying dividends and still make huge returns for investors.

GS: I wrote recently, "Shopping At Tanger Outlets Bought Us A Bargain" to emphasize the benefits of contrarian investing. Along with other REITs and mall REITs in particular, this company lost around 40% of its market value as millions of investors decided, wrongly I think, that brick and mortar was dying. I strongly believe that news of the death of brick and mortar has been greatly exaggerated, and Tanger (SKT) serves a high-end niche market that will do well.

It is well for investors to realize that, though online retailing continues to grow by leaps and bounds, it still accounts for only about 15% of all shopping. It's also wise to remember that consumer spending accounts for 70% of U.S. GDP.

Just a few weeks ago, we recommended purchase of SKT to our subscribers at $22.67. As I write this, it is changing hands at $25.26. This 11.4% gain in so short a time illustrates the capital appreciation that can be captured by going against the grain and executing on a solid idea with a high-quality company.

We obtained a high yield of 6.04% for our subscribers. Today's buyer must settle for a much lower 5.4%. Because there's always a sale somewhere in the market, this type of market timing can be employed multiple times throughout the year in any number of names.

We took another contrarian position on AT&T (NYSE:T) recently and continue to believe it will play out well for investors in 2018, regardless of the outcome of the planned merger with Time Warner (TWX).

After the suits are finished litigating the lawsuit with the Department of Justice, if AT&T prevails, they'll be able to handle the additional debt to do the deal. If the DOJ prevails, AT&T will simply move on to another friendly target that will aid in its adaptation to the future. Investors worried about the debt load will breathe easier and have new justification to buy the stock again, pushing its price ever higher.

In the meantime, we recommended AT&T to subscribers and followers in recent posts, at $32.60 per share. We guided readers and subscribers to a solid 6.01% yield on a stalwart that normally yields closer to 5.00%.

As I write this, AT&T is currently trading for $36.75, just three weeks after our purchase. Today's income investor will have to settle for a dividend yield of just 5.33% as it reverts to that 5% mean just discussed. Again, this compares to the hefty yield we received of 6.01%.

For those capital gainers out there, we've also scored capital appreciation of 12.73% on this new position.

Income investors often say that "time in the market is more beneficial than timing the market." Because I'm a long-term investor, I subscribe to the first part of that statement. Because I'm also an opportunistic investor, I can also enhance my dividend stream by adhering to the second part as well. There is always a sale in the stock market, somewhere. You just need to know where to look for it.

RB: With Engineered Income, lots of ideas are "best." I do have two favorites working, however. One is a covered option play on Time Warner (TWX) as the stalled buyout drags out in late March or early April. This special situation provides strong gains and little downside risk *regardless of which way the situation unfolds* as the E.I.I. trades have been structured. We will profit whether the deal ultimately goes through (and we do not end up with TWX shares) or if it does not go through, and we do end up with the shares presented at our chosen strike price. There is also a great opportunity to lock in an 11.5% yield for all of 2018 with 10% downside protection while targeting a top-ranked global bank. I am giving this idea away as a holiday gift to anyone interested that sends me their email and requests the "holiday gift."

RL: The Panick High Yield Report got a fantastic entry point for NGL Energy Partners (NGL). It was added as a pick at $9.15 on 8/8/2017 when it sold off excessively on a bad quarter. Our members already have significant gains despite the midstream sell-off. NGL remains a great way to play the expected 2018 midstream rebound.

SD: My best idea for 2018 is an investment in Cardinal Health (CAH). Cardinal Health is one of the three large pharmaceutical distributors in the United States. It is also a Dividend Aristocrat with 32 consecutive years of dividend increases and a 3% dividend yield.

The last two years have been difficult for the pharmaceutical distribution industry. First, a pricing war between the three large players has cut already thin margins even further. Second, there are rumors that Amazon is planning on entering the market. Finally, the opioid epidemic has created negative publicity - and lawsuits - for the pharmaceutical industry in general, including distributors like Cardinal Health.

These factors have caused significant declines in Cardinal Health's price. The company is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings per share. Versus its historical average price-to-earnings ratio of around 17. The company looks deeply undervalued at current prices. Now is an excellent time to invest for the long-run in this high quality business.

Thanks again to our panel:

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor, author of DGI Across North America

The Dividend Guy, author of Dividend Stocks Rock

Fredrik Arnold, author of The Dividend Dog Catcher

George Schneider, author of Retire 1 Dividend At A Time

Richard Berger, author of Engineered Income Investing

Richard Lejeune, author Panick High Yield Report

If you like what you read, please click the Follow button above and below this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Canadian Dividend Growth investor is long ENB. The Dividend Guy is long DIS. George Schneider is long SKT, T. Richard Berger is long TWX, C. Richard Lejeune is long NGL. Sure Dividend is long CAH.