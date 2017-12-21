Beware: Current High Levels Of Market Exposure Indicate Excessive Exuberance

The massive amount of liquidity that was available at the beginning of the rally has all but evaporated.

When analyzing current levels of investment in the stock market, it is difficult not to notice an alarming amount of over-investment. While there is very little cash on hand to continue the buying, margin on the NYSE is at an historic high. Moreover, mutual funds' cash on hand is at record lows. These indicators of very high levels of market exposure serve as a powerful negative sentiment gauge.

Stock market capitalization as a percentage of gross domestic income is one of Warren Buffett's favorite market indicators. It reveals the amount of allocation relative to the entire economy, and at extremes it can highlight situations of both under and over allocation of resources. Its current reading is the second highest in history, second only to the period of the 2000 internet bubble. There are clearly too many resources being allocated to the stock market at this time.

The NYSE reports margin levels are at record levels on an absolute basis. Because the total valuation of the stock market is at all-time highs, one must wonder whether the absolute and relative numbers are in sync. Margin debt as a percentage of GDP is hitting historic highs, confirming that margin is indeed high on a relative basis when compared to the stock market and the GDP.

Stocks as a percentage of household financial assets are at the second highest level in history, right behind the period of the 2000 tech bubble. While some analysts assert that the public is only partially invested, they must be making these claims subjectively rather than relying on actual data. The data for this graph was created by the Federal Reserve Board. It clearly shows that US households are, in fact, fully invested.

Mutual fund managers also are guilty of holding the lowest amount of cash on record. Because they are struggling to keep up, and in fact, surpass performance of the passive indexes, mutual fund managers are taking outsized risks by being fully invested. This unfortunate situation leaves scant room for redemptions. Should significant redemptions occur, where will the mutual funds find the cash to cover them?

The All Cash Allocation poll, created in 1987, is used to monitor cash balances for individual investors. Historically, when cash allocation has dropped below 15%, trouble has ensued. This poll reveals that individual investors presently hold a cash cushion of only 14.8%, which is one of its lowest levels in over 30 years.

The Investor's Intelligence newsletter survey, which is over 60 years old, polls newsletter writers to determine whether the group is predominantly bullish or bearish. The current reading is at 64% bulls and 15% bears, which is one of the most bullish readings in 30 years. From a contrarian perspective, such exuberance is worrisome.

Conclusion

While the media and market pundits are cheerleading the stock market advance, the data actually points to a vulnerable situation. The massive amount of liquidity that was available at the beginning of the rally has all but evaporated. When the inevitable reversal occurs, most investors will be poorly positioned. We remain 50% net short. As always, real time LMTR subscribers will receive intra-month alerts should things change.

Disclaimer

