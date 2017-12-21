Procter & Gamble's Biggest Risk

Image credit

I’ve been rather unfriendly to Procter & Gamble (PG) in my posts here on Seeking Alpha as I’ve long thought the stock to be very overpriced. Of course, PG isn’t the only staple stock by any means that has been bid up in the search for yield in the past few years, but it has been impacted nonetheless.

The valuation right now is not only exorbitant but it also has built into it some rate of margin expansion. That means that should PG not be able to achieve that margin expansion, the valuation would become even more egregious. Using data from Seeking Alpha and charts I’ve created, I intend to show that PG’s margins have little to no upside from here and how that presents yet another problem with the valuation.

Margins have grown over time

Let’s begin with a look at what PG’s pretax margins have done over the past five fiscal years, which end in June, to get a baseline of what its numbers look like.

We see some decent progress here in the later years as PG managed to take pretax margins from about 18% in 2013 and 2014 to more like 20% in the past two years. The dip in 2015 was due to a non-operating charge that is of no consequence to this discussion. What I want you to get out of this chart is that PG increased pretax margins by about 250bps from 2014 through the end of 2017. That’s certainly a worthy increase in pretax margins. But as we’ll see now, the gains have been made and there doesn’t appear to be much, if anything, left in the tank at present.

2016 was a year of great improvement

To illustrate this point, let’s first take a look at 2016’s major components of pretax margin and then compare them to 2017 to see if there’s any improvement in the latter. Comparing the two years will allow us to determine the moving pieces of PG's margin puzzle.

Gross margins came in at 55% in 2016, a worthy improvement over the 53% it stood at in the years prior. PG embarked upon a mission a couple of years ago to improve efficiency, which just means that margins were in focus, and the program has worked. We saw in the first chart that pretax margins are about 250bps higher than they were. A lot of that is due to this increase in gross margins that occurred in 2016 and PG deserves a lot of credit for doing so.

Moving down the line, SG&A costs came in at 28% in 2016, which was worse than 2015 but a meaningful improvement over 2013/2014. PG’s efforts to become more efficient haven’t reached SG&A costs to the extent they have with gross margins. But to be fair, 28% SG&A is a reasonable level. I’ve said on this platform before that PG’s stock compensation costs are out of control. But even so, its total level of SG&A isn’t completely out of whack.

D&A and interest expense are pretty level at 4%/5% and 1%, respectively, so I won’t comment on them. After all, they really don’t move so we can expect they’ll be in that same area going forward.

Putting all of this together, we see pretax margin was 20% in 2016, which is certainly a respectable number. And as I mentioned, it was a sizable improvement over prior years, the product of PG’s push for efficiency. But what about last year? If PG’s margins are still rising and weren’t simply a one-time boost due to the efficiency push, 2017 should show further improvement. But as we’ll see now, it didn’t.

2017 was something else entirely

Gross margins are the same 55% they were in 2016 and SG&A and D&A costs have seen offsetting moves. Interest expense is the same as it was in 2016 as well, meaning pretax margin is 10bps lower than it was in 2016. That's essentially flat which means that PG’s efficiency push was indeed a one-time effort. After all, if it had more in the tank, why would 2017’s numbers look nearly identical to 2016’s? Obviously, they wouldn’t and this – to my eye – is proof that PG’s margins have plateaued. All of the major components essentially look exactly the same as they did in the year prior and that is the very definition of plateauing.

Shares are expensive with or without margin growth

So what does this mean for the stock going forward? Shares are going for 22 times this year’s earnings on EPS growth of 6%. The problem is that even if PG achieves its 3% sales growth goal for the year, it has another 3% to make up in margins. That implies that the pretax margin numbers we just looked at have to improve in FY2018 for PG just to keep pace with expectations, and FY2019 estimates look the same way. In other words, estimates appear to have some margin expansion priced in already despite the fact that PG has shown no ability to do so.

PG deserves credit for the margin expansion it produced in 2016 but it is pretty clear to me that was a one-time improvement. Unless it has some magic up its sleeve, 2018 will probably look very close to 2017 in terms of margins and that spells trouble for estimates. There isn’t an enormous amount of risk to estimates because we are talking about a couple of percentage points of EPS growth.

But given that the valuation is stretched in the first place – and that the stock is near its highs – the risk here is clearly to the downside. I’m not saying PG is going to tank and fall off the face of the earth. But if you own it, understand that the valuation depends upon margin growth that I don’t think PG has in it. To my eye, this is PG's biggest risk.