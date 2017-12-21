Liberty Oilfield Services Updates IPO Filing

When we learn further details of the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion at my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. Start with a free trial.

The firm provides hydraulic fracturing services to oil & gas E&P firms in North America.

Liberty Oilfield Services has filed another amendment to its S-1 registration statement as it appears to be preparing for a 2018 IPO.

Quick Take

Hydraulic fracturing service provider Liberty Oilfield Services (BDFC) has filed an amended S-1/A registration as part of its ongoing efforts to raise funding from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO.

Liberty has performed well during the oil & gas price downturn from a capacity utilization standpoint and has the potential for greater pricing power given recent strength in the macro oil pricing environment.

Company

Liberty began operations in late 2011 and provides hydraulic fracturing to E&P (Exploration & Production) companies in the oil & gas industry located onshore in North America.

Management is headed by CEO Chris Wright who has been CEO since 2016 and CEO of Liberty Holdings since its formation in 2011. Wright was previously founder and CEO of Pinnacle Technologies, which commercialized a system for ‘tiltmeter and microseismic fracture mapping.’

The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, Denver- Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Powder River Basin.

Liberty’s customers include:

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

SM Energy (SM)

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

Continental Resources (CLR)

Devon Energy (DVN)

Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Noble Energy (NBL)

PDC Energy (PDCE)

Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

Since my previous analysis of Liberty, the firm has added Newfield and PDC to its customer base and now provides services in the Eagle Ford Shale.

Business

Liberty utilizes a few wrinkles on standard hydraulic fracking fleet design and operation:

Proprietary databases of U.S. unconventional wells to which we apply our proprietary multi-variable statistical analysis technologies to provide differential insight into fracture design optimization

Liberty Quiet Fleet design which significantly reduces noise levels compared to conventional hydraulic fracturing fleets

Hydraulic fracturing fluid system tailored to the reservoir properties in the DJ Basin which materially reduces completion costs without compromising production.

Below is a company marketing video:

(Source: Liberty Oilfield Services)

Interestingly, during the oil & gas price crunch that began in 2014 and proceeded through the first half of 2016, Liberty increased its capacity and yet maintained full utilization of that increased capacity, with over 95% of its capacity active and deployed during the period.

The company also says that it expects to:

to deploy three additional fleets, including one standard and two high pressure fleets (140,000 HHP), as well as upgrade two existing fleets to high pressure fleets (20,000 HHP), by the end of the second quarter of 2018, for a total of 22 active fleets (aggregating to a total of 1,030,000 HHP including 18 standard and four high pressure fleets and 110,000 HHP of additional support.)

Market and Competition

A recent report by Grand View Research estimated that US demand for hydraulic fracturing would reach $75 billion in 2024:

(Source: Grand View Research)

So, Grand View has a positive growth forecast for the market, which may or may not come to fruition depending on oil & gas pricing developments.

There are currently a number of major providers of hydraulic fracturing well completion services in the U.S.:

Basic Energy Services (BAS)

BJ Services

Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF)

ProPetro Services (PUMP)

RPC (RES)

C&J Energy (OTC:CJJY)

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Keane Group (FRAC)

Superior Energy Services (SPN)

FTS International

U.S. Well Services

The market also includes major multinational competitors:

Halliburton Company (HAL)

Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

The obvious takeaway is that there is tremendous competition within the oilfield services space as the industry is still highly fragmented and many of Liberty’s competitors are publicly held firms with access to relatively cheap capital.

Financials

Liberty’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dramatic increase in revenue in 2017

Uneven gross margin growth

Large increase in gross margin dollars in 2017

Significant positive swing in CFFO in 2017

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Liberty Oilfield S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

To Sept 30, 2017: $1.04 billion, 475% increase vs. prior year

2016: $374.8 million, 17.6% decrease vs. prior year

2015: $455 million

Gross Margin (%)

To Sept 30, 2017: 22.4%

2016: 0.4%

2015: 13.4%

Gross Margin ($)

To Sept 30, 2017: $233 million

2016: $1 million

2015: $62 million

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

To Sept 30, 2017: $115.1 million cash flow from operations

2016: $18.2 million cash used in operations

2015: $6.1 million cash flow from operations

As of September 30, 2017, Liberty had $21.1 million cash and total liabilities of $443.4 million.

IPO Details

Earlier in 2017, Liberty intended to raise up to $400 million in a sale of its Class A shares to the public but failed to garner sufficient institutional investor interest.

Liberty Holdings will contribute all its assets to Liberty LLC, which will then become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Oilfield Services (BDFC) that is the entity going public.

Management, investors and directors of the company will receive Class B shares in proportion to the number of Liberty LLC units they hold, which will entitle them to one vote per share. Class B shares will have no economic rights.

With the current prospectus filing, the company hasn’t disclosed its new expected share price range or proposed post-IPO market capitalization.

Management intends to use the proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to contribute the net proceeds of this offering received by us to Liberty LLC in exchange for Liberty LLC Units. Liberty LLC will use the net proceeds [i] to repay our outstanding borrowings and accrued interest under our ABL Credit Facility, totaling approximately $30.2 million as of December 15, 2017, [ii] to repay 35% of our outstanding borrowings, accrued interest and prepayment premium under the Term Loan Facility, totaling approximately $62.6 million as of December 15, 2017 and [iii] for general corporate purposes, including additional repayment of debt and funding a portion of our 2018 and other future capital expenditures. We intend to use any net proceeds received by us from the exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares to purchase shares of Class A common stock or Liberty LLC Units from, or pay consideration to, certain Legacy Owners. Our Term Loan Facility matures on September 19, 2022, and our ABL Credit Facility matures 90 days prior to the Term Loan Facility. As of December 15, 2017, the total amount outstanding under the Credit Facilities was approximately $205.0 million and bore interest at a weighted average interest rate of 8.08%. The borrowings consist of $175.0 million under the Term Loan Facility that bears interest at 8.91% as of December 15, 2017, and $30.0 million outstanding under the ABL Credit Facility, which bears interest at 3.28%.

Underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman, Sachs (GS), Wells Fargo Securities (WFC), Citigroup (C), J.P. Morgan, (JPM), Evercore ISI, Simmons & Company, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, Houlihan Lokey, Intrepid Partners, Petrie Partners Securities and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.