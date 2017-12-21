Avoid Red Hat Purely On Valuation

Growth has led the way in 2017, with above SPY gains for growth stocks as the "value" sectors have lagged such as energy and industrials. These industries are essential to the economy however. And as we transition into 2018, the difference between growth and value gains should revert more to par. As rotations toward the underperforming retail, energy and financial stocks occur, we will see funds flow out of all but the best growth names.

This is bad news for a company like Red Hat (RHT), which trades at a premium valuation. This follows its 75% gain year to date, far outpacing the S&P 500 and even the technology index (QQQ). Red Hat provides open source and enterprise solutions, the backbone of IT for many businesses. Red Hat provides solutions that can increase scale, stability as well as be a cost-effective solution, with less upfront due to its subscription services.

This allows more business, especially small businesses, to acquire high-level service and afford a top-end product. This change has been a constant in many industries, from video games to services like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Constant revenue streams are important, and RHT does have that in spades. Many of the most successful businesses in software now follow this model, and Red Hat is no exception.

Red Hat is supported by top-end technology and solutions. CEO Jim Whitehurst noted particular strength in services with "our services revenue growth continues to outperform our expectations as consulting projects for OpenShift and Ansible are driven by high demand for these technologies." As you can see above, the 25% growth rate here is surprising even management, and should continue to perform quite well in 2018 with mid 20s growth.

They have also seen a strong uptick in seven-figure deals showing that larger companies continue to see the value in their product suite. This is important as large deals tend to lead to long-term and meaningful increases in use, with expansion to other products a strong possibility. Growth in Asia will be helped immensely by Alibaba's (BABA) cloud service, which will have direct access to Red Hat solutions in 2018.

Considering BABA's ability to succeed in all they do, this should be a huge benefit in the longer term for Asian revenue growth. The CEO touts the potential saying "Alibaba Cloud intends to offer Red Hat Enterprise Linux on a pay-as-you-go model in the Alibaba Cloud Marketplace and Red Hat Cloud Access which is our innovative bring-your-own-subscription for our broad portfolio of technologies." Look for the APAC revenue growth rate of 17.3% in constant currency for Q3 to accelerate meaningfully into 2018, quite possible matching EMEA's 22.4%. Let's examine the strong Q3 financials below.

At constant currency, RHT achieved a very impressive 20% total revenue growth at constant currency y/y in Q3. As noted above, 63 quarters of revenue growth y/y is extremely impressive, and stands to show the quality of the business you get with Red Hat. Margins are strong, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 23.9% for Q3. They expect that margin to continue to increase into 2018, but the expansion should begin to slow, with 24.6% expected in Q4.

Looking toward next year, 25 to 26% is likely to be achieved with strong management and cost synergies. The market may not have liked CFO Eric Shander avoiding the question of F2019 Margin guidance when it was asked. This may be taken as margin growth will slow or stop completely in the coming year. We will have to wait until the next CC to get a more clear idea on the margin trend next year. Still, combined with revenue growth between 15-20% in 2018, we should see a large uptick in net income, however priced in that may be.

Despite all of the positives, valuation for Red Hat is stretched, especially when you compare it to some of its peers. EV/EBITDA is my preferred metric, as it gives a more clear picture when you eliminate giant hordes of cash many companies have. The leader in the subscription revenue space is Adobe which has elite products and a sterling reputation for decades. However, Red Hat is actually trading at a higher multiple than Adobe, even as ADBE has higher revenue growth and a stellar 40% increase of net income y/y.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) provides more of a value in the sector, with far superior margins to Red Hat. While RHT is experiencing some margin expansion, it pales in comparison to Adobe in that area, making it a distant second pick if you are seeking growth. I would be more interested in the stock at its 200-day moving average, 20% below where the stock stands today. Very solid support should appear at that level, as the company is still growing much faster than the S&P 500 as a whole.

Red Hat does get a moderate boost from the Trump tax plan, with its effective tax rate at 29.5%. Expect continued buybacks in 2018, with a potential boost to them from current levels. However, much of the rotation will be to companies that have tax rates from 35%-40% and small caps that are very US-focused. So the tax impact for RHT stock price in 2018 will likely be quite neutral to slightly down, with much of the tax benefit priced in.

The valuation as well as this lack of benefit from the upcoming tax catalysts has me on the sidelines until the stock is at the 200-day moving average. There would be a prudent place to buy for those who want a high-quality company at a more reasonable valuation. However, if the tech sector as a whole pulls back, I would be looking at Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) as well very closely, considering its price.