May The Force Be With You - Today's Editors' Picks

Chart of the day: Tesla semi-truck preorders
Comment of the day, by Vinyl1
The dividend income from REITs is not a qualified dividend and can be taxed up to 41.8% by the Federal government. With qualified dividends, the max is 23.8%. So, you should take your tax situation into account before investing.
Image of the day: The Life Aquatic
Quote of the day:
Be yourself; everyone else is already taken
To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.
The truth is rarely pure and never simple.
What is a cynic? A man who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.
- Oscar Wilde
