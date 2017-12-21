Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 12/20/17: SHAK, PSEC, CHN, NXRT, NCMI

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will stay solidly high right into the last week of the year.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Shake Shack (SHAK);

Prospect Capital (PSEC), and;

China Fund (CHN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Nexpoint Residential Trust (NXRT), and;

National Cinemedia (NCMI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Suncoke Energy (SXCP);

Mbia (MBI);

Ipsidy (IDGS);

Achaogen (AKAO);

Marsh & McLennan (MMC);

Loxo Oncology (LOXO);

Intuit (INTU);

21st Century Fox (FOX), and;

Best Buy Co (BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Univar (UNVR);

Global Water Resources (GWRS);

Conns (CONN), and;

Chegg (CHGG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

