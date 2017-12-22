Natural Gas Leaves A Lump Of Coal In My Stocking - Using A Time Stop On Longs

Nothing in markets hurts worse than being on the wrong side of the natural gas futures market. The volatile energy commodity tends to take no prisoners when it comes to price moves. In November, the season of injections into stockpiles turned to withdrawals as the market prepares for the peak-demand time of the year during winter months.

Winter arrived on Thursday, December 21 and the recent trajectory of the price of natural gas futures made it feel more like the end than the beginning of the coldest months of the year. The price action in the natural gas market reminds me of crude oil at the end of June when the price fell to $42.05, violating technical support at $4.20 which was the November 2016 lows. At that time, many oil analysts and market participants were looking for prices to continue dropping. The violation of a technical support level turned bearish sentiment into overdrive. However, crude oil turned higher and has not stopped rallying since. At the end of November, the price peaked at $59.05 per barrel, $17 or over 40% above its low just five months earlier. We could be in a similar situation now in the natural gas market as sentiment is overwhelmingly bearish, and December has been a brutal month of anyone who has dipped a toe or a whole foot in the market on the long side.

December has been a rough month for natural gas producers and longs

The price action in natural gas throughout December has been the polar opposite of last year and might be more appropriate for the end of winter than the start. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, natural gas hit a low of $2.546 per MMBtu during the week of November 7, 2016, and rose to a high of $3.994 during the final week of December. This year, the energy commodity reached a high during the week of November 13 at $3.231 and declined to a low of $2.568 on Thursday, December 21. Critical support for the NYMEX January futures contract stands at $2.522 per MMBtu, just 4.6 cents below last Thursday’s low. I have been bullish for the prospects of the natural gas price, and I have been dead wrong.

Inventories are lower than the last two years

This year, inventories in the United States peaked at 3.79 trillion cubic feet of natural gas which was significantly lower than the previous two years. In both 2015 and 2016, as the winter season approached, natural gas stocks in the U.S. reached record highs at over 4 trillion cubic feet. This year, they got nowhere near that level.

On Thursday, December 21 the Energy Information Administration reported that for the week ending on December 15, stocks fell by 182 billion cubic feet. Source: EIA

As the chart highlights, for the week ending just before the official start of winter, total stockpiles stood at 3.444 trillion cubic feet, 5% below last year’s level and 2.4% below the five-year average at this time of the year. However, in the wake of the report, the price moved lower.

Inventory draw higher than expected, who cares?

The market was expecting a withdrawal from inventories of 175-180 bcf, so 182 bcf was higher than expected. In a sign of just how bearish the natural gas market is these days, the price edged higher in the minutes before the EIA report, and moved back below the $2.60 and fell to a new low in the aftermath. No one cared that a 182 bcf withdrawal should have been at least marginally supportive for the price of the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

As the ten-minute chart illustrates, January natural gas futures moved to $2.669 per MMBtu before the release of the report and gave up all of the gains after the data came out. When bullish data yields a bearish price reaction it is often a signal of underlying weakness in a commodities market. However, while I have been wrong and continue to be wrong on the price direction of the energy commodity this month, it is still too early in the season for such bearish price action. So far in 2017, natural gas futures have followed an exactly opposite price path compared to last year at this time. I may be grasping at straws, but it is possible that in 2017 the energy commodity will find a bottom rather than a top at the end of December and recover in January?

Too much downside too soon

The winter is the peak season for demand of natural gas, and historically the energy commodity tends to peak during the coldest time of the year. However, this year the opposite is occurring, and it is possible that there is too much bearish sentiment in the natural gas market too soon. The bears are confident that 2018 will be a warmer than average winter and there are enough available stockpiles to meet demand. Last Monday, we saw a little pop in natural gas prices when the January contract rose to $2.778, but other than that, we have not experienced even the faintest whiff of a rally during December.

If I take a step back and look at the charts and fundamentals of the natural gas market, I can only believe that the bears have control and are pushing the price lower. They are succeeding. My gut tells me that there is too much selling in the natural gas market too soon. However, one thing I have learned over my years trading commodities like natural gas is that the current price is always the right price because it is the price where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment. While I have violated some of my risk-reward principles in the natural gas market over recent weeks, I have decided to give my long positions, which as all underwater at the $2.60 per MMBtu level, until the middle of January. I am using a time stop, rather than a price stop on my positions which I admit is dangerous.

Recently, I have been asking myself each day if I had no position, would I buy or sell natural gas. Each day I respond buy, and each day I have been wrong. Einstein’s definition of insanity is repeating the same thing and expecting a different result. Therefore, the natural gas market is providing a diagnosis of my current mental condition. I admit that I have been wrong, but I am hanging on in spite of the spirit of old Alfred.

If we get a price spike- Don’t forget to take profits

I realize that at this point the game is up for this winter in natural gas unless a bullish miracle occurs. At best, I am trading for a break-even result given the price action throughout December.

Natural gas is one of the most volatile commodities out there in the futures arena. It tends to insult longs and shorts alike over time. If I am lucky enough to see the price get back to a level where I will break even on my lousy positions, I will sell. Meanwhile, if that occurs, I would not be shocked to see the price move to the upside in the aftermath of my pulling the trigger.

Inventory numbers from the EIA this week should have been bullish, but they were not. The January futures contract closed at just above $2.60 per MMBtu on Thursday, December 21. When it comes to the energy commodity, I got a lump of coal in my stocking this Christmas, but I am handing in there until mid-January in the hope of recouping some of my losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.