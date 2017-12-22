Inflationary Pressures Ahead

Inflation is an insidious economic condition that eats away at the value of money like metastatic cancer. Those who have lived through periods of hyperinflation in Germany follow World War One, in Hungry from 1945-1946 following WWII, in Zimbabwe from 2007-2008, or in many other countries around the world saw the value of their saving dissolve. The worst recorded case occurred in the Republic of Georgia from March 1992 through April 1992 when the monthly rate of inflation reached 198%. In Argentina, from May 1989 through March 1990 the beast the monthly rate was at 197%. In both cases, prices doubled in less than 20 days. And the daily rate of inflation was around 3.7%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank maintain a target rate for inflation at 2% per year. Just like most things in life, a little inflation is good as it reflects economic growth. However, when a little turns into a lot, central bankers tend to tighten credit by increasing short-term interest rates to prevent the beast from getting out of hand. Right now, inflation remains under control in the United States and Europe, and the monetary authorities believe that it could be too low given the moderate pace of economic expansion.

The Fed says inflation declined in 2017

At their final meeting of the year, the U.S. central bank told markets that inflationary pressures on the economy declined in 2017. Both the U.S. Fed and the European Central Bank have maintained a 2% target rate on inflation. The way that the central banks measure the economic condition has declined.

Economics is often an art rather than an empirical science. The formulas and analytics of yesteryear, do not necessarily reflect changing conditions. I believe that the ivory tower academics of central banks in the U.S., Europe, and around the world sometimes become out of touch with the current realities. They often look in the rearview mirror to make assumptions about the future, and most of the time; history does tend to repeat itself. However, it is possible that we are now at a watershed time in the global economy. Technological changes across all industries and in our daily lives could be changing some of the assumptions about the future and the variables could be changing. The central banks, which their current methods of measuring inflation, may have blinders on which causes them to stick with old variables and ignore new input and data that could yield a better and more accurate projection of future economic conditions.

Some things cost a lot more these days

When I go to the grocery store these days, the cost seems to go up with each visit. Healthcare and educational expenses have gone through the roof. Over the past few years, the cost of renting or buying a home has been increasing. These factors all point to a higher rate of inflation than the Fed may be calculating using the current set of variables in their equation.

Moreover, 2017 has been a year where the advent of digital currencies and blockchain technology are questioning the entire concept of money and banking. The ascent of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies that, by design, fly beneath the radar of central bankers and regulators, measuring against traditional foreign exchange instruments is a sign of inflationary pressures. While Bitcoin and the others are bubble markets, their ascent is a sign of the devaluation of the dollar, euro, and every other currency instrument in the world in 2017.

Finally, when it comes to wage growth, the tax reform package in the United States will increase the amount of money that many people keep in their pockets. While the reform favors corporations and relies on the “trickle down” theory of economics, fewer taxes and more cash means wage growth which is an inflationary pressure on the economy of the nation with the world’s largest GDP. I view these factors as inflationary, and if the Fed and ECB measured inflation taking into account any or all of these inputs, it is likely that they would be singing a different tune when it comes to inflationary pressures on the global economy.

Commodities are volatile assets

Commodities prices tend to have a high degree of price variance for two reasons. First, supply and demand factors can change in the raw materials market based on weather, geopolitical, demographics, acts of war or nature, or other factors that can be global or regional. Second, commodities trade on highly leveraged futures exchanges where a small good-faith deposit of 5-10% of the total contract value in the form of original margin allows a market participant to control the entire nominal value of the instrument in the long or short side of the market.

In 2017, prices the in the overall commodities sector moved higher. Perhaps the most influential factor in raw materials strength has been the correction to the downside in the U.S. dollar. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. Therefore, the greenback has an inverse relationship with commodities prices; the lower dollar has proved supportive for the sector. Precious metals prices are all currently higher than their 2016 closing levels. Some of the most impressive gains in the asset class were in the base or nonferrous metals which are building blocks for infrastructure around the world. Crude oil has moved higher in 2017, while natural gas has gone the other way.

Meanwhile, after the fifth straight year of bumper crops resulting from cooperative weather conditions around the world, grains and soft commodities price moved to the downside, for the most part, in 2017. However, longer-term trends in the agricultural sector point to higher lows since 1999 because of demographic factors; population and wealth growth around the world. With digital currencies all the rage, and all of the equity markets posting extraordinary gains as optimism about the future gripped market participants, there was little attention on commodities throughout the year. Crude oil and gold always capture some attention, but the raw materials sector took a back seat to other asset classes. However, copper is often a bellwether metal, and it has put in a bullish performance rising from around the $2.50 per pound level at the end of 2016 to its current level at over $3.20, an increase of around 28%.

Inflation can appear quickly

Inflationary pressures tend to show up in commodities prices because they are the staples that people all over the planet require for their daily lives. While raw material prices were under control in 2017, the price appreciation in the copper market and other commodities could be harbingers of what is coming in 2018. Copper, crude oil, palladium and several other commodities are looking like they will close the year close to or at the highs of 2017. The trends in some of the vital industrial commodities speak for themselves these days. Source: CQG

Copper has been rallying since January 2016, making higher lows and higher highs and will close 2017 close to the recent peak. Source: CQG

The price of palladium, an industrial precious metal, shows the same price pattern as copper. Source: CQG

Crude oil has been moving higher since February 2016. Source: CQG

The price of lumber has been moving higher since late 2015, and in November traded to a new all-time peak price at $500 per 1,000 board feet.

Given the volatility of commodities prices, it is possible they could lead the rest of the asset class much higher in the coming year. Higher raw material prices would immediately show up in central bank data and could increase the pace of tightening credit in the United States and foster a quick pivot from accommodative monetary policy in Europe. If a commodities rally is brewing, inflationary pressures are already nipping away at the global economy.

The price to pay for a decade of accommodation

2018 will mark the tenth anniversary of the global financial crisis. The housing and mortgage-backed securities issues caused a devastating impact on the U.S. economy. In Europe, the sovereign debt crisis and immigration wave from North Africa and the Middle East weighed on the economy. Both the U.S. and Europe slashed short-term interest rate to historically low levels. Additionally, they instituted programs of quantitative easing to purchase government debt securities, and in Europe come corporate issues, to inhibit savings, and encourage borrowing and spending to stimulate economies. At the same time, the QE programs kept a lid on medium and longer-term rates. The flood of liquidity was unprecedented. While the U.S. ended QE in 2014 and has begun a plan to let the legacy of the program roll off over coming years, Europe is in the starting phase of tapering their QE program.

The U.S. has increased short-term interest rates from zero to 1.25% at the end of 2017. However, European rates remain at negative 40 basis points. The flood of cheap money in the global system over the past decade is likely to have a price tag, and that could be inflationary pressures. The central banks have been looking for any whiff of inflation and claim they stand ready to battle the condition that eats away at the value of money, but like a game of Where’s Waldo, they have not identified any pressures, yet. However, I believe that the academics at the central banks are relying on historical price trends and instruments to measure the condition and could be missing significant signals.

Keep an eye on commodities prices in 2018; they could be the indicator that proves that inflationary pressures have been brewing throughout 2017. Like firefighters that arrive on the scene after a blaze burnt down a structure, the central banks may have waited too long and will now find themselves behind the inflationary curve.

Each week in The Hecht Commodities Report, I provide subscribers with up, down, or neutral price bias based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis. The report is a useful ready reference for investors who trade or invest in futures and options markets, in ETF and ETN products, as well as all asset markets.

