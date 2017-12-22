Donovan Jones Positioning For 2018: Upbeat IPO Market Throughout 2018

I suggest contacting your investment service and asking about their minimum requirements, IPO share allocation process and whether you can sign up for alerts on new issues.

Donovan Jones is an initial public offering (IPO) and venture capital expert with 10+ years experience tracking and analyzing high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies. As President and CEO of VentureDeal.com, a comprehensive venture capital and startup database, Jones has been watching pre- and post-IPO companies for years. As such, he has the expertise and experience to accurately discern which new IPO issues are poised for potential upside once they hit the public markets.

Donovan hosts the IPO Edge subscription service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.

Jason Kirsch (JK): How do you suggest investors incorporate IPO investing within their larger portfolio?

Donovan Jones (DJ): IPO companies are typically fast-growing firms that seek to disrupt legacy, incumbent companies by providing products or services in some new way that appeals to either existing customers or by creating new customers. So, IPOs are relevant for investors who are comfortable with higher risk, higher reward opportunities and may represent a potential diversification from more stable, slow-growing firms.

JK: What advice would you give to a 'do-it-yourself' investor looking at IPO opportunities in the present environment?

DJ: DIY investors in IPOs should become comfortable with reviewing the IPO candidate's S-1 filing with the SEC. The S-1 contains a tremendous amount of information that is relevant to the company's history and future plans. As for the current environment, the IPO market is very busy due to the positive overall stock market environment and relatively low volatility. Be careful to avoid overpaying for new IPOs that may seem like the 'hot' stock of the moment. FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) leads many investors to become overly optimistic and make poor buying decisions, so decide on what you're willing to pay ahead of time and pass on IPOs that become too expensive. Sometimes, after the IPO, you can get a better entry point based on temporary price activity.

JK: What's the best platform that individual investors could gain exposure to IPOs?

DJ: Every platform is different, so it is difficult to say one is better than another. Some require high dollar amount balances, others have not balances but poor allocation. I suggest contacting your investment service and asking about their minimum requirements, IPO share allocation process and whether you can sign up for alerts on new issues.

JK: Any additional considerations you'd like to share with readers as they ponder their investing strategy in 2018 and beyond?

DJ: I expect 2018 to be a very busy year for IPOs due to the generally upbeat economic environment, high consumer confidence, and low volatility. Assuming no exogenous destabilizing events, there will be greater pressure for technology 'unicorns' - firms with a higher than $1 billion valuation in private markets - to go public. Consumer companies should also have a favorable market environment. Some REITs are already filing their registration statements to IPO, likely in early 2018. Biopharma firms were the busiest industry represented in 2017's activity, and I believe they will continue to be the leader in new issues. IPOs represent the ability to potentially obtain alpha returns against a market trend of index fund investing, so for investors comfortable with a higher risk profile while selectively pursuing high-quality new issues, IPO returns can be quite attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.