Red Hat: Excessive Valuation Weighs On Good Results

Red Hat (NASDAQ: RHT) closed out the year as one of the last notable technology stocks to report earnings in 2017. The enterprise Linux developer, as usual, did not disappoint, with revenue growth of 22% and EPS growth of 50% significantly beating Street estimates. Red Hat has shown itself to be a resilient software vendor - though its core enterprise Linux OS products (which are open-source Linux operating systems "upgraded" with proprietary Red Hat features to make them enterprise-appropriate) have reached full maturity and are now growing in the mid-teens, its newer lineup of middleware and app development products is selling well with growth in the 40s. As Red Hat shifts from being a growth cloud stock into a maturing software vendor like SAP (NYSE: SAP), it's critical for the company to show it still has levers for growth.

Red Hat's good results were unsurprising - with just a few exceptions, the entire software sector has done exceedingly well this year. In particular, other open-source vendors like Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) also have reported strong earnings, and with the exception of Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL), most back-end and infrastructure software companies are riding high into the end of 2017. But, as I wrote in a prior article, Red Hat's valuation weighs heavily on the stock's potential. Trading at ~7x EV/FTM revenues, Red Hat is a premium stock for average growth, despite its earnings profile (its cash flow and earnings, while strong, don't yet qualify it as a value stock). It's not a huge surprise, then, that Red Hat's good (but not excellent) results sparked a selloff in the stock, which is already up 77% year to date even after accounting for the drop:

RHT data by YCharts

Red Hat is a generally a solid, "sleep at night" type of software stock, but at current levels, it's bound to trade sideways for quite some time (like it did in 2016). After such a sharp gain this year, I'd wait for a pullback before picking up shares, a sentiment shared by prominent Wall Street analysts as well.

Let's take a closer look at the quarter, and one side fact: of the past three Q3s, this is the first one in which Red Hat has exceeded expectations (the company usually beats every quarter except Q3). Yet, Red Hat was still unable to spare itself from a downward price movement.

Red Hat posted revenue of $748.0 million in the quarter, up 22% y/y. Note that this is an acceleration over Q2's growth rate of 21% - and that it's extremely unusual for an accelerating quarter, even one that's only one point in magnitude, to be met with such resistance from investors. Analysts were only expecting $734.3 million (+19% y/y), making this quarter's top line a two-point beat to consensus.

Figure 1. Red Hat revenues Source: Red Hat earnings release

Total subscription revenues were up 21% y/y to $656.8 million. By segment, Red Hat's flagship Linux infrastructure offerings grew 15% y/y to $495 million (a one-point acceleration over 14% in Q2) and the company's Application Development and emerging technologies segment grew 42% y/y to $162 million. As emerging technologies grow to become an increasingly large portion of the business (it's now a third of Red Hat's revenue base), investors will be keeping a close eye on the deceleration curve. This quarter, 42% growth marked barely any deceleration from 44% growth in Q2, but the tide can turn quickly as growth drops into the 30s in the coming few quarters.

Red Hat also grew its deferred revenues by a significant amount, adding $328.4 million in the quarter and growing 23% y/y to end at a quarter-end balance of $2.1 billion. Recall that as a subscription company, Red Hat typically bills clients and collects cash in advance, recognizing the revenue ratably over time. Of Red Hat's $2.1 billion in deferred revenues, $1.5 billion are short-term deferred revenues and will be recognized within the next 12 months. Growth in Red Hat's "backend pipeline" shows that the company isn't just draining its backlog to produce revenue growth - it's adding to its book of business as well.

Red Hat also made significant strides on the margin front - see the chart below:

Figure 2. Red Hat margins

Source: author-created chart, data from public filings

Red Hat managed to shave one point off R&D spending as a percentage of revenues, and two points off sales and marketing, contributing to a three-point improvement in operating margin on a y/y basis to 15.8%. Note also that this is a 60bps beat over Red Hat's margin guidance of 15.2% given in Q2. Total operating income in the quarter was $118.4 million, up 47% y/y from 3Q17's $80.8 million.

Red Hat grew net income by an even wider margin. The company posted GAAP net income of $101.3 million, up 49% y/y and translating to EPS of $0.54. On a pro forma basis, stripping out stock comp and other minor non-cash items, Red Hat generated EPS of $0.73 in the quarter, beating consensus of $0.70 by 3c.

The one area in which Red Hat disappointed slightly - and this is a big one because it forms a strong basis for Red Hat's valuation - is in its cash flow growth. It's true that for a subscription company, the timing of deal closings and customer payments can heavily affect the seasonality of operating cash flows, but it's still highly noticeable that Red Hat's OCF of $160.3 million in the quarter grew only 18% y/y. In a stark contrast, Q2 OCF had grown at a 48% y/y rate.

Figure 3. Red Hat operating cash flow

Netting out $16.6 million of capex, Red Hat generated $142.6 million in free cash flow for the quarter, and that's also up just 20% in the quarter. Given that many analysts and investors view Red Hat's valuation on an OCF or FCF basis (it's in that mid-cap spot where it's too large for a revenue valuation, but too unprofitable for a GAAP P/E valuation), the rapid slowdown in cash flow growth this quarter may cause some analysts to tweak their estimates and price targets downward.

Guidance and key takeaways

Red Hat didn't disappoint on guidance, either. The company raised its FY18 guidance to $2.906-$2.911 billion (up from $2.880-$2.895 billion in Q2), representing 21% y/y growth at the midpoint and beating analyst consensus of $2.88 billion. Its view for earnings came in at pro forma EPS of $2.88, versus consensus of $2.78.

Despite good results and good guidance, what Red Hat needed was a great quarter. With top line metrics only barely skating past Wall Street consensus and operating cash flow dragging on a sequential basis, Red Hat's Q3 release doesn't support its rocketing valuation.

The below chart shows Red Hat's updated valuation against peers in large-cap software. Since the earnings release, Red Hat's revenue multiple has fallen by about half a turn (in the high $120s where the company was trading pre-release, it notched a valuation of ~7.5x forward revenues).

Clearly, with Red Hat's valuation in-line to slightly higher than other cloud/SaaS comps, there's not much room for the stock to fly like it did in 2017. I'd be a buyer of Red Hat stock below $110, but at current levels, I'd back off. Growth in emerging technologies needs to be high to make up for deceleration in core Linux products, and until we see more clarity of that in 2018, the stock's risk-reward profile isn't too favorable.