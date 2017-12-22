Philips: Focus At Last

Life was not always simpler in the allegedly good old days. When I began sell-side coverage of Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the early 1980s, its registered name was N. V. Philips Gloeilampenfabrieken, and I had enormous difficulty persuading Compliance to allow me to save my audience from the Dutch for “light bulb factories.” Six syllables are daunting, the guttural "G" is difficult, especially in combination with an "L," and the "OEI" diphthong is a killer.[*] Although Philips has long since dropped that mouthful from its name, as of November 28, its relevance has completely disappeared. Philips has cut its interest in Philips Lighting to 29% and its interest in Lumileds/Automotive Lighting to 19.9%, so lighting is no longer within the scope of its consolidation.

Of course, quite a few other things have changed, too. Back in the day, Philips was best known for its consumer electronics, its shavers (known as Norelco in the U.S.) and its record labels. But its product offerings extended to semiconductors, telecom equipment, military electronics, Selmer wind instruments and even pharmaceuticals (does anyone remember Philips-Duphar?). In a lengthy process of restructuring that began about the time I started coverage, all of these activities have gradually been shed and the company is no longer headquartered in the far southeast of The Netherlands.

Philips is now primarily in the healthcare business. Just less than a quarter of revenue derives from small appliances such as coffee makers, food processors, irons, vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, its famous shavers and other personal care products such as hair dryers.

Personal health includes items such as Sonicare toothbrushes, ventilators, CPAP, breast pumps, bottle sterilizers, appliances for light therapy and pain relief, etc. Diagnosis and Treatment consists of clinical electrical appliances, from dental x-ray machines and ultrasound to CAT, PET and MRI scanners to a variety of machinery for cardiological interventions: Half of 2016 revenue came from diagnostic imaging, 29% from imaging-guided surgical equipment and 21% from ultrasound. Connected Care and Informatics supplies patient monitoring, defibrillators and other hospital room equipment (76% of 2016 revenue), healthcare practice management software (16%) and a variety of remote and home monitoring products (8%). 60% of this latter division’s revenue is generated in North America. The intellectual property business manages some 58,000 patents, not all of them healthcare-related.

At the nine-month stage this year, the mix had not changed appreciably. The business is fairly well diversified geographically, with North America making the largest contribution, thanks largely to its big share of Connected Care and Informatics revenue. But emerging markets, as a group, come a close second.

"Other Mature" regions consist of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and Israel. These five countries (total population 216.5 million, i.e., 66% that of the U.S. and 42% of the European Union) contribute a surprisingly large share of revenue, suggesting solid market shares.

Despite the fact that it includes a number of low-tech products, Personal Health is by far Philips’ most profitable sector, contributing 56% of adjusted EBITA. Sonicare and shavers are probably the major contributors here (which should surprise no one who has priced them), but many of its kitchen appliances (the Airfryer, for example) are relatively high margin items for that sector.

Margins from other activities are constrained by the start-up nature of many of them, whether acquired or grown internally. Further, monopoly purchase by government health authorities in many jurisdictions puts Philips and similar manufacturers at a disadvantage in price negotiations. Nevertheless, these margins do not compare favorably with the healthcare divisions of Philips’ most obvious peers, General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Siemens (OTCPK:OTCPK:SIEGY). This results from the commoditization of older product categories, such as ultrasound and defibrillators, which make up a larger portion of Philips’ mix.

The fact that its peers are achieving higher margins makes Philips’s claim that it can achieve annual 100bps improvement in margins over the next several years than this expectation might otherwise be. Nevertheless, it will be challenged to reach this goal, especially since it is likely to continue its acquisition spree: Many of the desirable targets are currently unprofitable. Although Philips has shown that its participation in these businesses can significantly improve their returns, a continuing stream of such acquisitions will, in the intermediate term, offset much of the margin improvement it makes to earlier ones.

Assuming Philips continues to acquire companies of a size comparable to those it has recently, and that it continues to be able to improve their profitability, the earnings contributions from earlier acquisitions will eventually dilute the margin effects of new ones and total margins will rise. Such acquisitions also will dilute the drag on growth and margins from more commodity-like products. Growth in its vascular surgery products has been strong and can be expected to continue.

This will be welcome, because there must be some limit to margin expansion in Personal Health. Philips may not yet have reached that point, but it cannot be so terribly far from the margin it achieved in Q3. Philips has largely been successful in evading margin erosion on its premier Personal Health products – shavers were launched in 1939 and Sonicare in 1992, yet both retain premium pricing over competitors. The profitability of toothbrushes and several other Personal Health product lines is enhanced by the aftermarket in high margin disposables.

New products will probably affect Personal Health revenue growth more than margins, unless Philips is unable to repeat this experience, in which case they may depress margins. The Airfryer, which Philips introduced in 2010, will provide a test case. A look at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) turned up 78 oil-less fryers - none was as expensive as Philips’ top model, and only two were more expensive than its cheaper ones. This division has largely refrained from acquisitions, but I am certain that Philips would be willing to acquire in this segment, too, if it found a desirable target.

The development of Philips’ healthcare revenues is notably less smooth than its margin development has recently been, and this will continue to be true. Seasonality is largely responsible for this – Q4 2016 accounted for 30.4% of full-year revenue. Hospital and clinical sales tend to fall most heavily in Q4, while Appliance and Personal Care items make natural Christmas gifts (although many recipients probably look forward to a new toothbrush or razor about as much as a janitor looks forward to a new mop).

But orders and delivery in the hospital and clinical businesses can be large, and therefore lumpy. A single order in Diagnosis and Treatment is unlikely to move the dial – orders for, say, 20 PET scanners are few and far between. Even if Philips received one, it would be unable to fill and book the revenues from it in a single quarter. But an accidental confluence of a few large orders for different types of equipment in a single quarter would create a bump in revenue. Connected Care and Informatics is probably still more sensitive to large orders.

Over the next two years, Philips expects market growth of 3.6% - 4.1% for Diagnosis and Treatment, 4.0% - 4.9% for Personal Health and (I think too aggressively) 10.5% - 11.3% for Connected Care and Informatics. Its revenue forecasts for the period are consistent with maintaining its market share, but do not seem to incorporate the expectation of any gains.

The analysts’ consensus for 2017 calls for Philips to report EPS of $1.71, up 6.2% from last year, to be followed by a 16.4% gain in 2018 and 16.6% in 2019. Clearly, they are persuaded that margins will continue to improve, and probably that restructuring expenses will decrease.

This prices Philips at 19.0X 2018 earnings. Given a current yield of 2.37%, this does not seem especially expensive, although the dividend is subject to currency risk. The retreat in its stock price over the last few months creates a buying opportunity, and the forthcoming spinoff of a minority interest in Siemens’ "Healthineers" business will attract more interest to the sector and increase its transparency. Given many investors’ worries about U.S. equity valuations, a primary listing in Europe is an additional attraction, especially because Philips’ large U.S. exposure partially hedges its earnings from dollar appreciation.

[*] English speakers may object that its current registered name, Koninklijke Philips N.V., is little improvement. However, the Dutch for "Royal," although odd-looking because of Dutch spelling conventions, at least employs sounds of which English and American tongues are capable: “KON·ink·lay·keh.”