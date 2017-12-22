Top Pick For '18: Large Upside And Huge Yield Potential

Ramaco Resources (METC), is one of the rarest of IPOs I can remember, and it's also one of the biggest busted IPOs of 2017. As I write this, it's lost more than Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN). METC is also rare, as you don't see that many Materials sector companies coming public these days. Out of the last 100 IPOs this year, only 5% were from the Basic Materials sector. Telecommunications was the only other sector with fewer new issues at 2%.

The characteristic of METC that makes it unique to me though, is that I can't recall seeing a true greenfield company come public, in this sector before, at such an early stage of development. Add to this the fact that the company is a miner for Metallurgical, or Coking Coal, and you have the recipe for a pretty unusual market dynamic. If none of these facts, (plus its small market capitalization), doesn't scare you off, then read on. I endeavor to describe what may be a great opportunity for investors to obtain both significant principal appreciation, and significant income generation potential, from this $5 stock.

Elk Creek Plant progress photo. source: Q3 2017 Presentation

Company Background & Market Overview:

METC started trading on 2/3/17 after pricing its IPO at $13.50, and it has been pretty much all downhill since then. On its second day of trading it broke the deal price, and never looked back. Here are the details of the offering:

Pursuant to the registration statement, the Company registered the offer and sale of 6,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value common stock, which included 3,800,000 shares of stock sold by the Company and 2,200,000 shares of common stock sold by the selling stockholders.

Proceeds of the IPO were approximately $51.3 million. After subtracting underwriting discounts and commissions of $3.6 million, the Company received net proceeds of approximately $43.7 million (net of offering expenses paid directly by the Company). The Company used $10.7 million of the net proceeds to repay the Ramaco Carbon, LLC note payable in its entirety. All shares of the Company’s then-outstanding convertible Series A preferred stock automatically converted into an aggregate of 12,764,426 shares of common stock in connection with the Reorganization. source: METC Q1 10-Q.

Some investors might be turned off by the fact that 2.2 million of the 6 million shares sold on the deal were from previous shareholders. To explain this, we should take a second to look at who those shareholders are, because their exposure to the company is still very significant, and understanding who they are explains why those shares were sold at all.

The Principal Shareholders that can be found in the prospectus, are private equity funds that specialize in energy and materials related companies. Their investors still maintain the vast majority of exposure to METC. It is not unreasonable to expect them to take a small amount of exposure off the table during a financial transaction such as an IPO. The total shares outstanding, as of last quarter, is just over 39.5 million. Thanks to some recent insider buying activity, (more on that later), the free float of stock in the market is a paltry 5.89 million shares. That means over 85% of the company's equity is held by insiders, including these private equity funds.

METC's business is in the extraction and sale of Metallurgical Coal. You can find a quick primer on this coal here. The use for metallurgical coal, as opposed to thermal coal, is in the manufacturing of steel from Integrated Mills. Integrated mills, like those of U.S. Steel (X), make virgin steel from raw materials. Mini-mills, like those of Nucor Corp. (NUE), have a high percent of material supplied from recycled scrap metal. Mini-mills have come to dominate domestic manufacturing, because the United States is one of the few regions of the world that produces enough scrap metal to feed the industry.

In fact, we produce so much that the US ships a lot of its scrap overseas to other countries. It's this fact that explains why China has so much more Integrated mill exposure than Mini-mill: they simply can't get enough scrap metal to make that switch at the moment. When it comes to anything commodity related, China is certainly the price setter, and that's the case with Metallurgical Coal as well.

Source: Credit Suisse Conference Presentation.

China dominates global steel mill capacity. The most recent steel capacity report from the OECD, estimates that global supply ended 2016 at approximately 2,380.69 tons. China's share is nearly half of the world's total capacity.

Source: Capacity Developments In The World Steel Industry, July 2017, P.9,13

Australia is the primary supplier of Metallurgical Coal to China due to its coking qualities and proximity. Subsequently, Australia's Hard Coking Coal Index is the global benchmark used for pricing. It's hard to find a free service for this index that isn't too far behind current trends. The two sources I use to track prices are the CME's futures contracts, and a Chinese Coking Coal futures price.

Here is the December 2018 CME futures contract for Australian HCC:

Here is a chart of Coking Coal Futures based in China:

As you can see, Met Coal is well up from its lows at the end of 2016, and while we can say that its given some of its pricing back when looking at the Chinese futures, we can also say that pricing has remained higher than expected when we look specifically at the December contract for Australian Coking Coal.

The U.S. Energy Information Association provides a quarterly report on domestic coal production and export data. Met coal is shipped to China from the US, but most of it goes to Europe first. The US also ships more Met Coal than Thermal.

Source: 11. U.S. Metallurgical Coal Exports Report, Q2 2017

The dominant form of Coal consumption domestically is Thermal for electricity. Met coal, (Anthracite in the chart below), shipped to Coking plants, is only about 2.5% of current domestic consumption. Met coal is a premium product, and thereby it returns a premium price in the market, (Green line second chart below).

Source: EIA Annual Coal Report 2016.

Total coking coal consumption is likely to be around 17 million short tons. That might be up from 2016 a bit, but that's down about (20%) from the 2011 figure of 21.4 million short tons. Combine the consumption figures with the export figures, and you see why export pricing is so important to Met Coal in the United States.

Source: 32. U.S. Coal Consumption by End-Use Sector, Q2 2017

That's a quick overview of the product METC is in the process of mining. Now let's review why investors might be interested in the fact that METC is a greenfield operation. The downside risk to starting up a new mining venture is perfunctory. It's one thing to estimate, and it's another to actually build it out to spec without material delays or issues that change your assumed returns. This goes well beyond just regulatory risk. Building any mining operation is a complicated enterprise, and things can go wrong. The upside, however, is also pretty simple: no legacy costs, and up to date technologies. The result should hopefully lead to a lower cost mining operation than average industry production. That clearly is the goal in METC's case.

Source: Credit Suisse Conference Presentation, P.7

I tend to look at more speculative investments like these from the negative perspective first. In this case, if METC's management is correct, and their cost structure is somewhere in the low $50's per ton, then the long term viability of the company to survive price volatility looks good. Glancing back at those pricing charts above, one can see that METC most likely would have been profitable to some degree at the depths of the pricing structure. This is probably the most important issue investors need proof of from a company report. If we see a quarter with a $50's cost per ton, then the stock at current prices will look extremely cheap.

Source: Credit Suisse Conference Presentation, P.11

There is a difference, however, between METC's coal shipped domestically versus seaborne. The locations of their mines in the Appalachians, allows them to deliver coal more efficiently to domestic producers than the seaborne route. Management estimates they're around the 90th percentile in terms of low cost domestic delivery, and somewhere near the 60th percentile in terms of the seaborne market. The sooner you can get a relatively lower cost per weight product onto water the better.

The only other pure play Met coal peer is now called Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), formerly Walter Energy. Its two operating mines are in Alabama, and they have fairly quick access to getting their coal onto barges via the Black Warrior River. The important thing to note here, is that geography and transportation explains why METC's relative costs to deliver vary depending on the end customer.

Source: Seaborne Coal Markets to 2030, McKinsey & Company, P.9

A look at the overall global seaborne cost curve, shows that US producers are generally at the high end of the range, and likely the source of volatility in the market supply when prices get extreme in either direction. If we think of where METC believes it is on the US cost curve on a seaborne basis, then from the above chart we can estimate that the company likely has about 18-20% of global seaborne supply above it with a higher cost per ton. That's a decent amount of US production above them, which logically would be economically incentivized to curtail output in a market with depressed pricing and/or demand.

The geological specifics of their coal costs have a lot to do with the seam height of the wall. The higher the height the better, and at Elk Creek, METC has some fairly high seems in comparison to other domestic producers.

Source: Credit Suisse Conference Presentation, P.8

While it is easier to understand the differences between Thermal and Met coal, the categorization does not end there in terms of pricing. There are characterizations that relate the amount of volatile compounds, hardness, and the degree of ash embedded in the coal for example. For our purposes it is important to recognize which types of coal METC's mines are going to produce, and what the market pricing structure suggests we should expect relative to the global benchmark. Here's a quick synopsis of the previous three years pricing for the key met coal varieties:

Source: METC's IPO Prospectus, P.74

METC has four properties it plans to develop: Elk Creek, Berwind, Ram and Knox Creek. In total the mines comprise about 167.1 million tons of Proven Reserves. The varieties of met coal, and the amount of reserves for each mine are as follows:

Source: Credit Suisse Conference Presentation, P.22

Source: METC's IPO Prospectus, P.83

I've covered a lot of detail regarding the product for those new to the Met Coal market, but the thirty thousand foot view is the way I prefer to look at cyclical businesses such as this. In METC's case, the primary questions in regard to developing this greenfield project are: how much coal can they produce each year, what price can they receive in payment, and how much will it cost for them to mine. If you look at the chart above concerning reserves from the prospectus, you'll see the fourth column with the company's estimated annual production for the year 2022: 4.351 million tons. That's the primary goal for this company. Here is a chart from the same IPO prospectus with estimated production on an annual and by property basis.

Source: METC's IPO Prospectus, P.87

There's always been a plan to significantly ramp up production from this year into 2018. However, these charts are not the current estimates for 2018 production anymore, nor does METC expect to reach their production target for 2017. This would be my primary criticism of management to this point: expectations. Greenfield operations are inherently difficult for a reason. Lots of issues develop along the way to interfere and delay the best of plans. I'm sure on some level management also assumed this, and built in a cushion to their stated timing of production goals. Unfortunately for the stock, they haven't been able to keep up with the original plan, and reduced expectations inevitably lead to reduced stock prices. While the ultimate goal for 2022 is still the stated target, the new goal posts for this and next year are as follows from their Q3 conference call:

Our guidance for coal production next year is 2.2 million tons. We expect approximately 2 million tons to be produced at Elk Creek, including 200,000 high-quality steam tons from our surface mine. We currently project producing a total of 530,000 tons in 2017. Source: METC Q3 '17 conference call.

Essentially the misses are about half a million tons in each year, and due to a slower ramp up of the primary Elk Creek mine. The first culprit, according to management, has been a delay in getting the Elk Creek processing plant fully operational.

As have been said, 2017 was always going to be a development year. 2018 will be more representative of what we are capable of achieving. Having said that, the delay in completion of the Elk Creek prep plant had a profound negative effect on our operations. It restricted our production, it increased coal handling cost at the mines, it resulted in lower recoveries and it increased our trucking costs. Source: METC Q3 '17 conference call.

The second culprit was a decision to delay starting a second surface mine at Elk Creek. It's still in the plans for 2022, but it sounds like management has decided not to ramp it up until 2019 at the earliest. That accounts for about half of the miss in the original IPO projection. Here is a discussion of the decision to delay the second surface mine, from the Q&A section of the last conference call:

David Gagliano And then moving onto the 2018 plan 2.2 million tons, little lower than what we had thought -- it's about 200,000 to 300,000 tons that we had expected lower. And then there was some commentary that there is a potential 200,000 to 300,000 tons if met prices warrants. So, was there a decision to defer the second surface mine, is that what's happened in the 2018 plant over the last few months? Michael Bauersachs Yes, I mean we deferred that out of 2018 and there are number of reasons, but if you recall my comments on capital, one of the things that we think we needed in place was to just have more handling capabilities on the raw and clean side and that's where the capital is being spent. Source: METC Q3 '17 conference call.

That's actually a reasonable response to me. It's one thing to have a plan on paper, and another when you're building structures on the ground. METC's Q3 was hurt by the substantial coal that piled up waiting to be processed before it could be shipped. It turns out they needed to shift more capital resources to the processing and shipping side before adding another surface mine.

The last primary cause for production shortfalls this year, has been the delay in getting permits for their Berwind mine. That is more of a traditional issue of delay, but is somewhat emblematic of my criticism here. The Tech industry is very good at managing expectations. So much so, that one could argue some companies have gone too far lowering the bar to beat. Even to the point of misrepresenting the fundamentals of the business to make sure they never miss a report.

I certainly don't adhere to misrepresenting reality, but when it comes to the many issues that face greenfield operations, I think management should have given themselves a two quarter cushion from whatever they thought they were going to accomplish. The reduced expectations in production, and the subsequent push out of getting a clean quarter to see what the real profitability per ton is likely to be, are the reasons why this stock has been beaten up to the degree that it has this year.

Valuation & Peer Review:

While there are a number of public coal companies, there is only one real comparable to METC that produces primarily metallurgical coal, and that's the aforementioned HCC. There are significant differences between the two companies. HCC is located closer to a water source for transport, and the value of their coal is higher than METC's. Subsequently, HCC exports most of its product, while it looks like METC is going to have a significant portion next year shipped domestically. HCC receives a higher price for their coal. Last quarter their Average Selling Price per ton was approximately $144. During the fourth quarter prices have accelerated further. While not providing specific guidance for 2018, on their last conference call they did give a range of possibilities:

These changes could reduce demand for coke and hard coking coal and create volatility in the seaborne markets heading into 2018. we've seen recent price expectations for 2018 range from $135 per metric ton to $150 per metric ton, well below where prices are today. In that price range, we expect to maintain good margins with strong cash conversion. Source: HCC Q3 '17 conference call.

HCC's management does give some other basic guidance for 2018. Our key focus is on production and Costs per ton. While HCC will get higher prices for their coal, they're also likely to produce higher costs per ton for extracting it, (assuming METC's management's guidance is correct):

Source: HCC Q3 '17 Press Release.

Looking to 2018 and comparing HCC to METC, we have to be conscious that we're relying on management more heavily since this is a greenfield. Having said that, here's a soft guide management gave us from the Q3 conference call:

we have now committed for '18 approximately 1.1 million tons of both our met coal, as well as especially thermal quality production into the North American markets. This is roughly 50% of our projected 2.2 million tons of 2018 production. Our average sale price is above 76 per committed tons. Our guidance on forecasted cash cost per ton at Elk Creek in 2018 at full production and before SG&A is still in the low 50s... ...We also see the benchmark price realistically hovering in a band between about 130 to 150 per ton. That backs us into a mine price in the high 70s to the 90s. Source: METC Q3 '17 conference call.

Some of METC's contracted pricing next year is due to management accepting discounted pricing in order to secure initial orders. METC is the new kid on the block, and they have to prove their worth a bit first. If we go back to the chart from METC's Prospectus that shows historical pricing for the varieties of coal, we can get an idea of how much they are likely discounting in 2018 to build business relationships:

Source: METC's IPO Prospectus, P.74

Source: METC's IPO Prospectus, P.88

The above chart again comes from METC's prospectus, and it provides a greater detail concerning the types of coal produced from each mine during given periods of time. Note that the vast majority of coal produced from Elk Creek in 2018, is expected to be of the High Vol A/B variety. Looking back at the pricing chart above it in 2014, we can see when the Global benchmark was trading at $125, High Vol A/B was at $82.50. HCC's 2018 mid-point average price estimate is about 14% above that 2014 figure.

Thus, if High Vol A/B were also up by about 14%, then we would expect a price around $94.00. I don't know if that pricing relationship has held exactly to this degree this year. I'm just making estimates at this point, but the message I'm trying to deliver here is that METC's pricing expectations seem reasonable and very conservative at this point. It also appears that they may be taking a (15-20%) discount on these orders to secure the business. If the customers turn out happy with the product, and the company is able to deliver the coal, then over time that discount will most likely evaporate.

Source: HCC and METC management estimates.

First, let me note that the above figures are estimates, and METC's are not likely to be applicable for the entire year. Management noted that the low 50's estimate for coal costs should occur when Elk Creek is at full production capacity. It's unlikely to be there on January 1st. Consider this as an example of the comparative potential for the two companies. HCC has more valuable coal and a cheaper access to the export market, however, it costs more as well to extract their coal.

If we assume that METC's ASP is towards the low end of their stated high 70's to 90's price structure, and we use their cost of coal at full production, then we can see that despite METC's coal being of less value, their gross margin potential could be equally as impressive as HCC's. In fact, if their discount does indeed decline over time, then METC could start to see superior gross margins.

Sources: Company Prospectuses, METC & HCC, plus company 10-Q's and 8-K's

Note first that the above chart I use only Proven reserves, not probable as well, as I try to be very conservative in all of these valuation cases. The annual production figures are for each companies' stated full production goals in the future. That's 2022 for METC's 4.4 million tons, and the beginning of 2019 for HCC's 8 million tons. METC's Enterprise Value to Proven Reserve Tons is similar to Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH). In coal terms that's like comparing apples to oranges.

METC's might not be as valuable as HCC's, but it is massively more valuable than the predominately Western Coal that ARCH has reserved. Think of it in terms of the BTU capacity of the product. Western thermal coal is generally in the 8,000 range of btu's, while Anthracite and Met coal are usually in the mid-teen's. The stock market is saying that METC's assumptions are wrong, or that the coal isn't extractable. If management can prove otherwise, then there will be a re-rating of the stock's valuation.

Model And 2022 Expectations:

Obviously making estimates in a model for a greenfield operation is much more of a guess than literal expectation. Looking at the analysts' estimates on Yahoo Finance, there are 5 estimates with a range of .06-.85c, and a mean average of .60c for 2018. I'm not aware of the source of the YCharts's estimate, but they have a $1.35 for METC's 2018.

METC is just starting to turn a profit. It's unlikely that they're going to be running at normal profitability right at the start of the year. Assuming market pricing holds, however, I estimate that METC will be on an annual run rate of .80c in EPS at some point towards the end of the first half of 2018. For that reason, the current street estimate of .60c might be a solid conservative base to build from for the whole year.

I don't view the 2018 EPS figure as the basis for investment in METC. The company wants to double the level of annual production from 2018's estimated 2.2 million tons, up to 4.4 million tons for the year of 2022. That's the big figure that an investor purchasing METC's stock right now should be focusing on. 2018 is for seeing if the road map management has laid out is likely to be achieved or not. Still, there are a few model items that should be addressed, as they may be sources of estimate revision in the near future.

I believe that the low end .06c estimate seen on Yahoo Finance figures comes from an analyst that has a material error in their model. The issue surrounds the estimate for Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization line item. Considering METC is just getting production up and running, we don't have good figures for what this line item should look like next year based off of recent quarters. However, I'd like to take a look at our closest comparable, HCC, as a guide in what an estimate should look like.

Sources: My Estimates, Company Prospectuses, METC & HCC, plus company 10-Q's and 8-K's,

DD&A for coal companies are mostly accounted for by depreciating equipment, and depleting mineral rights. HCC's DD&A in the above chart is the annual run rate based off of their Q3 '17 report. The 9 million figure for METC is my estimate. METC should have a lower DD&A versus HCC for a number of reasons: 1.) METC is just ramping production. With fewer operating mines there are less Depletion expenses to account for. 2.) METC's equipment is all brand new.

While HCC revalued everything on their balance sheet when they went through bankruptcy, their equipment should have a shorter estimated life span compared to METC's. Hence, as a percentage of the balance sheet value, we should expect HCC's to be higher than METC's. 3.) Finally, given that METC has a significant 78% greater expected reserve life in years versus HCC, the rate of depletion to the balance sheet value should also be materially lower than HCC's.

Whether my 9 million estimate is close or not, we'll have to wait and see as they report. However, I do think it's in the ballpark, and the problem with that .06c estimate is that it has a 37 million figure for DD&A in the model. Considering that METC's PP&E figure from their last 10-Q was 103 million, it would seem unlikely to me that a DD&A rate of almost 36% would be appropriate.

Finally, if you think I'm being too aggressive in my 9 million figure for DD&A, then take heart in that my SG&A estimate is for considerably more, on a percentage of revenue basis, than HCC's comparable figure. This is due to the start-up nature of METC's business. When METC gets to their 4.4 million production target down the road, their SG&A percentages should look more comparable.

Sources: WSJ.Com, Yahoo Finance, YCharts, SEC 10-Q filings.

I've had to cobble together the street estimates in the chart above, because of the difference in YCharts figures for METC versus the other two sources. Where there was general agreement, I put the lower of the two figures in there. The primary issue though is the METC estimates at YCharts, because that is my only source for EBITDA estimates. Since I don't think the YCharts figure for EPS correctly reflects the street view, I've substituted my own calculation for EBITDA based off of the street's .60c in EPS for 2018.

If you just look at P/E and P/TBV, then the two companies look to be trading fairly similarly off of next year's numbers. EV/EBITDA and P/S suggest that METC looks cheap to HCC. The former metric due to HCC's decision to increase leverage on the balance sheet recently, (versus METC's debt free statement), and the latter due to a lower market cap relative to estimated sales. METC's Ev/Ebitda multiple is more comparable to other thermal coal miners on 2018 estimates. I.e., once again it doesn't look like METC is getting credit for having a premium product in Metallurgical coal.

Source: My Estimates, METC Guidance, METC Prospectus.

This is the real reason to own this stock. If management is able to execute on their plan from here, then by the year 2022 in a similar pricing environment, METC could be generating significant EPS and Free Cash Flow for investors. Here are some noteworthy points from my estimates above: 1.) ASP at 90's assumes that by now METC is getting fair market rates for their coal produced. No more discounting required. 2.) While the Gross Margin on coal produced will increase accordingly with the price, the Operating Cost per ton will be higher in the mid to upper 50's versus low 50's in the near future.

This is due to the higher expected cost per tons of the future mines that will come into service if the plan is executed. 3.) The DD&A figure is a lot closer on a percentage of PP&E basis to HCC's current level of expense. 4.) Tax rate assumes current reform efforts are signed into law. 5.) The Capital Expenditures figure is my own estimate of what maintenance capital could be at this stage of development.

Again, assuming 2022 is similar to the current market pricing dynamics, what would METC be worth if it were trading at HCC's current 2018 valuation multiples? The answer, depending on whether we use P/E or Ev/Ebitda, suggests something between $18.83-$26.17. We're talking about a stock that could increase by 3-5x times its current price by 2022. That implies about a 36%-48% compounded annual rate of return for investors' principal over the next four years.

Notice I said principal here, because this brings us to another reason for investors to get interested in this stock which we haven't discussed yet: METC's management has clearly stipulated that METC is an income story, and that they plan to return all excess cash flows to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

Source: Credit Suisse Conference Presentation. P.3

Randy Atkins Yes. I think, Jeremy, as we approach looking at dividends, it's pretty similar to what we discussed earlier this year when we were out on the road. Essentially, we will pay dividends out of free cash flow. We are not interested in going out to borrow money to pay dividends. And by this time next year, we predict that we will have sufficient free cash flow that on a pretty conservative basis we will be in a position to start considering a quarterly dividend at a level which we think is going to be comfortable for us and certainly is predicated of course on whatever CapEx we've got to look forward to, as well as what we think operations look like. And I think candidly with that in mind, that's a little bit of the way we constructed our book in terms of sales, because we were the new kid on the block, we wanted to get out there, we wanted to get some domestic business that we could basically have it somewhat of a foundational book of revenue that would let us first of all get into club, so to speak, domestically and then give us the optionality to hopefully look at some higher numbers on export. Source: METC Q3 '17 Conference Call.

My estimate for 2022 Free Cash Flow per Share is $2.65. Coal stocks are yielding between 10%-15% as a generalization. Splitting the middle at a 12.5% yield, would suggest METC could be trading at $21 in 2022. If we give it a 10% yield, then it's trading at the high end of our previous range over $26. Essentially, these future estimates of METC's total valuation, assume that on a per ton of production basis, the relative market caps of HCC and METC would be fairly similar. At that point HCC should be producing 8 million tons, so the total companies won't be the same absolute size, just on a relative basis.

To figure out an investors' total return for owning the stock till 2022, we'd have to make some assumptions around how much free cash flow METC is likely to generate between now and then. Clearly, they're going to pay out something assuming everything stays according to current expectations, and it sounds like investors should assume a dividend will be forthcoming sometime next year. Having said that, I hesitate to make an estimate for all of the years, because of the circumstances surrounding future financing of the planned mines that are yet to be developed.

At the beginning of this article, I discussed the issue surrounding the reduced expectations for production for 2018, and the commensurate effect it has had on the stock price. The following is my own interpretation as to why this has happened. No one has told me this, nor has there been any public comments made by management to my knowledge. I believe that when METC came public, they struck at the point early in their plan, because the Met Coal price spike provided the opportunity to raise equity capital.

I'm guessing that the initial plan was to raise enough to cover the first two years of development, prove the model works, then look to do a secondary to raise the capital to get production to the 2022 goal after the stock traded at a higher price. Once this stock turned into a busted IPO to this degree, they had to change gears and go to a new plan. If their model works, then they should start to generate good free cash flow. By 2019, they might be able to generate enough of their own FCF to fund the development of the rest of their production plan, assuming that they're able to get over a $1 in FCF per share consistently.

They also might just be waiting until they can prove the model, and hope that their stock price reflects something closer to their beliefs in its proper value. Thus, I'm not sure yet how to calculate how much investors should expect to receive between here and there, until we have a better idea of how much they'll need to use FCF to finance their own development. Nevertheless, a share bought at today's prices could be returning significant portions of one's current cost basis, just in annual dividends, within a few years.

Conclusion:

In summary, what we have here is a busted IPO that is also a development stage Met Coal mining company. They've had to lower expectations on production for this year and next, and the stock has been sold accordingly. The longer term goals haven't changed for 2022.

Management needs to be able to show that their stated business plan works, by giving investors a quarter that displays their guidance for low 50's costs per ton is accurate. That will prove that METC's operations can be just as profitable as HCC's despite the lower priced product. It would also suggest that METC could be a safer stock in a depressed pricing market, due to its lower cost structure and unlevered balance sheet.

If METC is able to deliver on the long term plan for 2022, then by various metrics the stock price could appreciate by 3-5x times its current price. It also should be generating potentially up to 50% of the current price in dividend yields at that time. If you're still looking for more to get you interested in this stock, then I have two more reasons to offer potential investors: Short Interest and Insider Buying.

On the METC and HCC comparison chart for 2018 estimates I showed above, I included a line item for short interest. The absolute figure isn't that stunning for METC, but as we've discussed before, METC has a very small float. The short interest on the float of METC is over 30% currently. A massive figure. In fact, if anyone decides to invest after doing their due diligence, I recommend lending your stock out at your prime brokerage to short sellers looking for a borrow. It's a way to generate extra income while you hold onto your investment.

Source

Obviously a high short interest like this could add extra fuel to a rally in the stock. I would also point potential investors to the fact that short interest has been declining since mid-September.

This leads to the second point. The reason why the float is smaller now than when it came public, is because there have been some insider buys in the open market from management. In total, insiders have purchased nearly 50,000 shares for over $290,000 dollars. I am sure, based off of volume flows, that there has been significant tax loss selling in this stock at the end of the year, but it's good to see management is at least committed to buying into that selling pressure despite the early stage of its development.

Source

Finally, I'll end this piece with a note that in recent days pricing for iron ore and Met coal overseas has spiked higher than the charts I included above. Subsequently, when I first started writing this article, METC had a $4 handle. Now I see it trading up into the high $5's. This is definitely a more speculative investment idea.

It's a small company that is in mid-development of its operations. There's more risk here, but the potential for more reward is commensurate. A fact that, in this everything-up-all-the-time equity market, is hard to find for value investors. For this reason I've made METC my largest equity holding, and thereby it's my top pick for 2018. Good luck investing out there.

