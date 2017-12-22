Allied Irish Banks Group: A Profitable And Cash Generative Bank Overlooked By Investors

Introduction

Allied Irish Bank (AIB) (OTCPK:AIBSF) (OTC:ALALY) is one of the most profitable banks in Europe thanks to its strong position in a consolidated market and a very attractive Irish economy. This dominant position gives them significant pricing power as highlighted by slightly rising lending rates (since 2010) despite the fall in interest rates.

However, its ROE (return on equity) does not reflect the strong characteristics of its operations because AIB is one of the banks the least leveraged in the sector. Furthermore, the company has €2.8B of deferred tax assets (DTA, accounting for more than 20% of its total equity), which are not included in regulatory capital but depress the ROE.

However, we think that we are at a turning point. The company has been very successful in decreasing its exposure to non-performing loans over the last few years and the management made it clear that they will keep reducing them by disposing NPLs portfolios and/or increasing the number of resources employed to deal with them.

Once the target achieved, the company will return the excess capital to its shareholders. Moreover, profits will be boosted by DTA consumption over time. DTA consumption and excess capital distribution will reduce the equity base, mechanically increasing the ROE with the effect of boosting its valuation, reducing the gap with its peers.

Company overview

AIB Group is an Irish bank operating mainly in Ireland and offering the full spectrum of banking products and services to corporates and retail clients. The group operates also in the UK and in Northern Ireland. At the end of 2016, the bank had € 95.6B in assets, € 63.5B in deposits, realized € 1.3B of net income and displayed a CET1 (Core Equity Tier 1) ratio of 15.3%. The market capitalization is around € 14B with a free float of only 29% due to the significant stake of the Irish government.

The bank is listed on its main market in Ireland, but trades US OTC as AIBSF and also as an ADR in the US (ALALY). During the financial crisis, the bank has received capital injections from the government (a total of € 20.8B) and had to implement strategic measures such as the disposal of its stake in M&T Bank (M&T), its polish activities, its brokerage activities known under the name Goodbody stockbrokers and AIB Investment Managers, the cession of NPLs to the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the reduction in staff members as well as the closure of branches. Furthermore, the government has also organized the acquisition of EBS by AIB.

AIB Group is the leading Irish bank as highlighted by its top rank in several activities:

The company operates four segments:

The Retail & commercial segment and the Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking generate 100% of their revenue in Ireland. The total exposure to Ireland is close to 90% while the remaining 10% is more or less equally distributed between the Great Britain (6% of operating income) and Northern Ireland (4% of operating income).

Commercial positioning

AIB Group operates three different brands in Ireland in order to target a maximum of clients with different needs. The company has been able to successfully build a strong market position in the youngest part of the population (45% market share of the 15-24 years-old category). As we have stated previously, Ireland has a relatively young population and is highly leveraged; therefore it might be more interesting for a bank to be exposed to the mortgage segment than to the wealth management business.

Indeed, young people have not yet saved a lot because they are at the early-stage of their professional career, thus they will use less investment advice. However, they might have a need of funding because they are potentially first-time home buyers. Finally, they are probably less indebted than the previous generation because they did not participate to the previous real estate bubble and the university tuition fees, which are usually the largest burden for young people, are capped at a maximum of €3000 per year.

Thanks to its good commercial positioning and its competitive offering, AIB has been able to regularly gain market share.

Balance Sheet

The bank has a strong balance sheet as highlighted by its CET1 ratio of 16.6% and its leverage ratio of 10.4%. Moreover, the company is highly capital-generative because they are able to generate attractive profits. These profits are retained in reserves and increase the equity capital. Furthermore, the company is able to reduce its stock of non-performing loans (through restructuring and positive grade migration), which reduces the risk weighted assets.

“Our ability to generate 150 bps, 200 bps of capital on a sustainable basis. We still have some one-off benefits which are coming in which gives us some upside on that.”

(Source: H1 results - Conference call – Speaker: CEO)

AIB Group has a better CET1 ratio than peers as well as a much higher leverage ratio. AIB Group has also a solid 14.6% common equity to total assets ratio, which is significantly above the 5.8% peers’ average. High CET1 ratio does not necessarily mean excess capital for shareholders.

Indeed, regulators set a minimum capital requirement based of many variables such as country specific buffer, activities, geographical split, balance sheet seize… For instance, Swedish banks have much higher CET1 ratio then peers but are also required to hold significant more capital. Furthermore, companies usually add a management buffer to be sure to never fall below the minimum capital requirement (e.g.: AIB targets a 13% CET1 ratio while its 2021 SREP is estimated at 11.75%).

In the following table, we approximately estimate the excess capital with the difference between the CET1 ratio and the SREP (Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process), which is the minimum capital requirement for banks supervised by the ECB. The ECB uses a phase-in period in order to give flexibility to banks in the process of reaching their fully-loaded CET1 ratio (in 2019). For Nordic banks (not supervised by the ECB), we use minimum legal requirement given by companies (in blue). The higher is the gap, the higher is the amount of capital, which is not considered as essential by the regulator.

Based on this exercise, AIB Group is the second best ranked bank in terms of excess capital (behind ABN AMRO) with 760 bps over its 2017 SREP. Unfortunately, we could not find a confirmation of their 2019 SREP even though we estimate that it will be 175 bps higher than 2017 SREP (in line with Bank Of Ireland). Based on 2019 estimate, AIB ranks first with 585 bps of excess capital.

However, despite a good capital position, AIB Group was the second worst performer during the EBA (European Banking Authority) stress test, just behind the Italian bank Monte dei Paschi. Under the adverse scenario, the CET1 ratio went down from 13.11% to 4.31%.

This exercise has been realized with 2015 data and since then, the company has strengthened its balance sheet. Its large impaired loans exposure is the main reason of the bad stress test results. The company had almost € 29B impaired loans in 2013, which went down to € 13B in 2015 (this was the base for the stress test). At that time, impaired loans represented almost a fifth of gross loans and 81% of the common Equity Tier1. As a result, the bank had to take additional provisions on its impaired loan book as well as new provisions on new impaired loans, which significantly reduced its CET1 ratio.

We have realized a quick simulation, which consists of writing-off all impaired loans (for the sake of simplicity, we did not reduce RWA), and we came away with two conclusions. Firstly, the stock of impaired loans was too important compared to the level of gross loans or CET1 until 2016. As a consequence, writing-off impaired loans would have result in large losses impacting directly the CET1 ratio (CET1 ratio is negative in 2013 and 2014 and very low in 2015 while the starting point was >10%). This logic is similar to the EBA stress test, that’s why stress test results have been very disappointing.

However, the company has been very successful in managing its impaired exposure as highlighted by the sharp decrease in impaired loans. At the end of the first semester 2017, impaired loans represent just 12% of gross loans and 41% of CET1, which is significantly less than previous years. And this level of impaired loans is now manageable for the company: even a full writedown would leave the bank with a 9.7% CET1 ratio. We are very confident that a new, more up-to-date stress test would result in a much more benign outcome.

Further reducing the stock of impaired loans is a key priority for the management, who wish to bring NPE in line with European norms (meaning roughly 5%). A quick analysis shows that it requires a reduction of almost € 8.9B of NPE in order to get a 5% NPE ratio (assuming a constant loan book).

Furthermore, at the end of the H1 2017, the company has € 0.6B of mortgages in probationary period (past non-performing loans that have been re-qualified and upgraded to performing loans but have to wait 2 years before moving out of the NPE category). Barring unexpected deterioration, NPE should thus decrease by € 0.6M in the next few quarters even without management actions.

The company has two possibilities to reduce its stock of NPE: dealing with it internally or selling NPL portfolios. To that extent, AIB can rely on its Financial Solutions Group (FSG), which is a team set up in 2012 to deal with customers in difficulty. They provide restructuring solutions to clients in order to improve their situation and maximize the return on impaired loans. For instance, one restructuring solution can be a mutual agreement between the bank and its client concerning a lower rate for the existing mortgage for a given period, allowing the client to meet its monthly payment.

Once the loan balance reaches a certain (lower) level allowing a monthly payment based on the initial rate, the client has to pay it. They can also split a mortgage in a sustainable loan and a non-sustainable loan. This method allows the bank to reclassify the sustainable mortgage as performing loan while the non-sustainable loan will be paid back only after the expiry of the sustainable mortgage. In the meantime, it remains in the non-performing loans category.

Between 2013 and 2016, the reduction in impaired loans as been more or less equally split between the different categories: cash collections & cures, restructurings and loan write-offs. Thinking about future trend, we think that the cash collection & cures could account for a higher percentage considering increasing property prices and a better macroeconomic environment, which will increase the value of the collateral. Moreover, companies and households, which are still paying back their debt almost 10 years after the crisis have a lower probability of making default.

For the same reason, we expect that the write-offs category will represent a smaller portion over time. Finally, the restructuring category could account for a lower proportion because we assume that they have already dealt with large and/or simple cases whereas the remaining contracts are probably smaller size (requiring more resources) and/or more complex. The company could also dispose NPL portfolios in order to accelerate the turnaround. NPL disposal is possible thanks to the strength of the balance sheet, which allows to take additional writedowns if needed.

“we have started to look at opportunities to dispose the portfolios”

(Source: H1 results - Conference call – Speaker: CFO)

Going forward, the bank should benefit from further use of internal models for computing risk weighted assets. For the moment, roughly 40% of RWA are computed by internal models meaning that the remaining 60% are derived from the standardized method. The group wants to increase the proportion or RWA calculated by internal models to 85% by 2019. Developing and using internal models allows to reduce the risk weighted assets. For the moment, AIB has a RWA density (RWA to total assets) of 57%, which is the highest among its peer group.

The implementation of internal models as well as the reduction in NPE will reduce RWA. Models will probably take into account the large losses realized during the financial crisis, therefore the RWA density will not reach the average of the sector but could easily decrease to around 50%.

Profit generation

AIB generates roughly 70% of its revenue from the net interest income. Net interest income can be broken out in two components: volume and Net Interest Margin (NIM).

As previously stated, Irish people are mostly deleveraging because they are highly indebted. As a consequence, gross loans have been declining every year. This trend might slow down but we do not expect an increase in volume because new loan production will be offset by redemptions. However, the management seems more optimistic:

“We are very well-positioned for growth which is usually important because we are sitting in markets which have not yet normalized and we have at the same time crossed over in terms of new lending meeting redemptions”

(Source: H1 results - Conference call – Speaker: CFO)

Then, deposit growth could increase the amount of cash that the bank can lend. Given the lack of (net) demand, the bank can invest in financial assets in order to get some income. Looking at recent deposit growth, it seems that AIB does not attract a lot of deposits. People might use cash for paying back their debt and they might not be interested by deposits given the low remuneration rate.

Volume growth should not be a key driver in the near future, thus margin will be very important. The bank has been able to improve its NIM very significantly in the last few years despite the sharp fall in interest rates.

Asset yields have decreased from 3.22% to 2.88% over the 2011 / H1 2017 period. The decrease in asset yields come mainly from the decrease in yields on financial investments. Indeed, the average rate on financial investments was close to 3.5% in 2011 while it declines to approximately 1.70% in 2016 (weighted average for financial investments). However, lending rates have been strong, increasing from roughly 3.5% to 3.6% in 2016, despite the sharp fall in interest rates.

Over the same period, funding costs have decreased significantly more than asset yields, boosting NIM. They went down from 2.56% to 0.61%. This improvement comes mainly from a reduction in average rate of debt issued (especially surbordinated debt) and a switch towards less costly funding (deposits). In 2011, average rate on subordinated debt and other debt issued were respectively close to 9.5% and 4% (average rate on subordinated debt climbed to 18% in 2012).

In 2016, the bank still paid an elevated average rate of 12% on it subordinated liabilities but has considerably reduced its average rate on other debt issued at 0.7%. Then, the bank has also decreased its average cost of deposits from roughly 2.9% to 0.8% passing to customers the full impact of the interest rate decline.

Their funding is currently more dependent on cheaper sources than before. Indeed, customer deposits accounted for circa 46% of average interest earning liabilities in 2011 while it increased to 67% in 2016. Finally, the company has successfully increased its funding exposure towards cheap deposits (current accounts).

Looking forward, we can easily assume that reinvestment yield will pressure margins. Indeed, 67% of the financial investments will mature in the next five years and the yield offered by these investments is significantly higher (weighted-average rate of 2.6%) than current yields (Irish 10-Y yield is around 70 bps).

Lending rates should remain elevated due to the lack of competition. Indeed, the strong position of existing players is a real barrier to entry for potential new entrants. As a consequence, competition should remain low and lending rates should remain robust.

AIB (like all the other Irish banks) is exposed to tracker mortgages. A tracker mortgage is a variable-rate mortgage whose interest rate tracks the ECB repo rate plus an agreed-upon spread (typically around 1%) above the ECB rate. The ECB rate is at 0%, thus tracker mortgages yield roughly 1% while the current SVR (standard variable rate) yields between 2.75% and 4.97% (based on November 2017 price).

Tracker mortgages still account for 35% of the loan book. As a consequence, there is a significant opportunity to improve margins by replacing previous tracker mortgages (which are paid off) with new (high-margin) mortgages. The company expects that € >1B of tracker loans will be paid back every year.

Moreover, the mix of loans could change. Looking at new lending, mortgages account for 24% of new lending (versus more than 50% of outstanding loans) and corporates & SME loans represent 50% of new lending (versus 28% of the outstanding loan book). In terms of lending yield, SME loans are the most profitable, followed by mortgages and large corporate loans. According to an ECB composite indicator, the cost of borrowing for households and corporate are 3.19% and 2.56% respectively, therefore a larger exposure to corporates could slightly pressure the NIM.

In my opinion, AIB will issue between € 3B and € 5B of MREL eligible bonds (Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities) over the next 3 years. This resource is more expensive than traditional deposits or wholesale funding because these bonds might be bailed-in if the bank is close to bankruptcy.

However, the company has the ability to offset negative impact on asset yields with deposit repricing. AIB pays an average rate of 69 bps on customer accounts, which is significantly higher than the deposit cost of its two main competitors. Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB pay respectively 28 bps and 48 bps. We think that the risk of losing customers is low if AIB does not cut aggressively its deposit rates (remain superior or in line with its competitors). Moreover, these banks offers similar services; therefore we do not think that clients want to be bothered by administrative tasks to gain few extra basis points.

The company guides for a medium term 2.4%+ NIM (horizon 2020/2022) versus 2.25% in 2016. We have run a scenario in order to get an idea of what could be the NIM in 5 years considering the impact of reinvestment yield, tracker mortgage maturing, MREL debt issuance, deposit repricing and loan mix change. The simulation yields a 2.43% NIM, which is above the 2.40% guidance.

One last point on net interest income: the company could benefit from an increase in interest rates.

Assuming a parallel shift of the yield curve (all maturity points of the curve increase by the same number of basis point), the management guides for a net interest income increase of € 110M, which correspond to a 5% NII boost or a 13 bps NIM improvement.

Impairments

The company has benefited from provision writebacks for a couple of years and should keep enjoying very low cost of risk (provisions / total loans) in the near future if the economy remains well oriented.

The group guides for a cost of risk of [30-35] bps through the cycle. In the meantime, the cost of risk could be higher because of the implementation of IFRS9. IFRS9 requires companies to book provisions on loans based on estimates of possible future credit losses instead of waiting for the first signs of credit deterioration. According to the EBA, European banks CET1 should decrease by an average of 45 bps. However, AIB has a higher proportion of non-performing loans in its loan book, thus the company should probably report an one-time negative impact superior to the 45 bps. The company has announced that they expect an impact of 90-100 bps.

Costs

The company targets a <50% cost income ratio (excluding regulatory and exceptional costs) in the medium term. The management has a strong track record about decreasing operating expenses in the past few years.

The Financial Solutions Group (FSG) accounts for € 87M or slightly more than 6% of 2016 operating expenses. The company has announced that the costs will increase to around € 120M because they will hire more staff to deal with the stock of non-performing loans. However, once the company has dealt with it, the company should be able to decrease the costs associated with this unit, downsizing it to a more “normal” state. The company has also terminated its € 870M program (started in 2015), which should support cost optimization and client experience.

(Source: Annual Financial Results 2015 presentation)

One of the main objectives of the program was the development of a simple and effective platform. Simple and efficient platforms allow to boost revenue by retaining clients and by increasing their number of transactions. Even though it is difficult to quantify such effects, we can see that customers are happy with recent developments as highlighted by the improvement in the Net Promoter Score. The Net Promoter Score or NPS is a measurement program that tracks customers’ loyalty and advocacy and ranges from -100 to +100.

(Source: Company 2016 annual report)

Moreover, such a platform reduces costs associated with back office functions as well as training expenses. Since the company has implemented its plan, they have been able to reduce costs and to increase the mobile penetration and interactions (less expensive to process).

Profitability

The profitability of AIB Group is the highest among its peers in terms of ROA (Return on Assets), reflecting the strong characteristics of the business model. In terms of ROE (Return on Equity), AIB is in the middle of the pack whereas the group has benefited from provision writebacks (writebacks are not sustainable that is why consensus expects a lower ROE in the future). The ROA removes the effect of leverage and shows the “true” profitability of the assets. If AIB is successful to distribute its excess capital, its ROE will mechanically improve.

Deferred tax assets (DTA)

At the end of 2016, AIB owns € 2.8B DTA on its balance sheet, resulting from losses incurred during the financial crisis. These assets will be able to significantly reduce its future tax bills. Even though the precise valuation of DTA is a daunting task due to the timing of the DTA utilization, we can easily value them easily by just making a few simple assumptions. Under the hypothesis that the company linearly uses the totality of its € 2.8B DTA over the next 20 years and a cost of equity of 10%, the present value of the tax assets is € 1.19B (€ 0.44 per share).

Capital return

AIB has paid a dividend of € 250M on 2016 earnings (paid on 2017). It correspond to a payout ratio of 19%. This re-initiation of a dividend payment shows the confidence of the management on its business. Moreover, public statements concerning future dividends have been very positive. The group wishes to increase its payout ratio towards the 50%-60% range in order to be in line with European peers .

“our plan or ambition is to get to a normalized payer which would be a 50% to 60% payout”

(Source: H1 results - Conference call – Speaker: CFO)

Furthermore, the group wants to return excess capital once they have reduced the non-performing exposure to 5%, which is the average level of European peers.

“Working towards annual payout ratio in line with normalized European banks with capacity for excess capital levels to be returned to shareholders through special dividends and/or buybacks – all subject to regulatory and Board approval”

(Source: Half-Yearly Financial Results 2017– Slides 28)

“Getting through that impaired loan position is key to unlocking any capital surplus”

(Source: H1 results - Conference call – Speaker: CEO)

Valuation

At a first glance, a peer comparison shows that AIB seems overvalued because its P/B ratio is higher than the average while its ROE is below its competitors. However, this analysis is misleading because (as previously stated) the ROE is negatively impacted by its excess capital and DTA. Once they are removed, we estimate the ROE in the 11%/12% range, which better reflects the renewed strength of the Irish banking market. If investors start to value the company as a bank generating a ROE above 10%, we could see some multiple expansion.

Indeed, banks that are expected to generate a ROE superior to 11% in 2018 trade at a P/B of 1.45X, which could implies a gain of more than 28%. We derive a € 6.60 target price from an average of the lowest (1.27X) and highest multiple (1.45X).

Conclusion:

AIB had several really difficult years following the financial crisis because of poor management (now replaced) and excessive leverage. After being saved by the government, the company has started a huge restructuring which is now bearing fruit. The bank has been helped by the strong recovery in the Irish economy and the lack of competition in its home markets. Those tailwinds allowed AIB to rebuild its capital base and to reduce the stock of non-performing assets.

There was also an element of self-help, notably the cost reduction and the proactivity shown in creating the special unit tasked with dealing with the mountain of NPLs. The company is now in a good position to maintain its market share and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders. Furthermore, the company could benefit from a migration of its RWA calculations towards internal models, which should improve the capital generation ability. In terms of valuation, the stock offers attractive return for investors who have the patience to wait for the complete restructuring.

We will conclude with one statement from the Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Byrne, which summarizes very well our view on the company:

“In summary, we have a business that is well capitalized, growing its profitability within agreed risk appetite parameters, managing its costs efficiently, investing in its future and successfully addressing significant legacy issues. All of this is being achieved by putting the customer at the heart of what we do whilst managing financial, operational and regulatory requirements.”

Risks

Pricing: Lending rates are among the most elevated in Europe. Any actions from the government targeting lending rates would impact the profitability of the company. The pricing power could also be impacted by an increase in competition between existing players or by new entrants, which are attracted by the high-margin Irish market. However, this political risk is mitigated by two factors: the level of indebtedness and the government's stake in the company.

A decrease in lending rate could boost the demand of credit, which could not be the desire of the government given the already elevated level of indebtedness. Moreover, the government holds a bit more than 70% of the company, thus it would be in its best interest not to curb AIB profitability.

Excess capital: A large part of the investment case is related to the ability of the company to reduce its non-performing assets in order to pay back the excess capital to shareholders. The inability of AIB to reduce the stock of non-performing assets would mean that the excess capital is less than expected. Moreover, there is a risk that the ECB does not give its agreement for the payment of the excess capital.

Brexit: AIB runs a part of its activities in the UK. If the UK is severely hit by leaving the European Union, AIB could see a sharp profits decline in its UK business. Moreover, its profits could also be impacted by British pound depreciation (translation impact).

Its Irish business could also be impacted by the close trade relationship between Ireland and the UK. Indeed, a large portion of Irish exports are realized with the UK. A depreciation of the British pound would also make Irish exports less competitive. However, UK companies will probably relocate in Ireland in order to get access to the European market (being the only English-speaking country in the Euro area with a business friendly approach).

Government stake: The Irish government holds more than 70% of the company. It will sell its stake over time in order to recover its investment. However, the liquidity of the stock as well as the shareholder structure will improve whenever the government sells a part of its stake.

Tracker mortgages: The Central Bank of Ireland is currently running an investigation concerning the tracker mortgage in the whole industry. AIB initiated a remediation plan in 2015 and took a € 190M provision; however it might prove not to be enough.

APPENDIX:

This section is worth a look for people unfamiliar with the Irish economy and the banking sector. More informed readers can skip this section and read a new article.

The Irish economy

Ireland has suffered more than other European countries during the 2008 financial crisis. Indeed, Irish GDP growth collapsed to -9% and unemployment rate topped out at 15% while the GDP of the Euro Area was at -5.5% and unemployment rate reached 12%. After the financial crisis, Ireland was lagging European countries whereas the country was leading pre-2008.

The reason behind the collapse of the Irish economy was it dependence on the banking and construction sectors. Before 2008, the housing market was booming with house prices rising double-digit from one year to the other. Banks did lend almost without conditions to everyone who wanted a loan and construction companies built a large quantity of new houses and offices. As a result, housing prices were overvalued, oversupply was on its way, banks and households were highly leveraged and credit quality was deteriorating. In short, all the conditions of a severe crisis were met.

In order to avoid the country’s bankruptcy, the government had implemented many reforms. For instance, they reduced the public servants’ headcount as well as reducing pensions for officials. They increased the income tax rate, lowered the minimum wages and increased admission fees at the university… All these measures were not welcomed by the population but necessary to get the country out of the crisis.

Nowadays, Ireland is leading the Eurozone in terms of GDP growth and the forecasts of the European Commission point to a reinforcement of its leadership. You might notice that the Irish GDP reached 26.3% in 2015. This figure is biased upwards because of the incorporation of multinational operations. Indeed, Ireland has based its business model on attractive corporate tax regulation. As a result, the country became a harbor for a lot of multinational corporations who desired to reduce their tax bill.

However, all the profits taxed in Ireland are not representative of the business generated in Ireland and these profits are reinvested outside of Ireland (where companies are really doing business) or distributed to investors who, for the most part, are not Irish; therefore GDP growth does not reflect the real strength of the Irish economy. Given the impact of multinational operations on its economy, the Central Statistics Office has developed a new indicator, called modified GNI (Gross National Income), which remove the globalization effects and should give a better picture of the real economic activity.

Globalization effects encompass the relocation of foreign companies, the transfer of intellectual properties and aircraft leasing assets. The transfer of intellectual properties (intangible assets) has soared because the Irish government has reduced its corporate tax rate to 6.25% on profits arising from R&D projects relating to certain patents carried out by an Irish company. Then, an increase in the number of aircraft imported for international leasing has also boosted GDP figure.

According to the modified GNI, the Irish economy grew by 12% in 2015 (GDP growth was more than 26%), which is still a very good number. Total tax receipts are also well oriented with an increase of 5% in 2016 (after +9% in 2015). The real estate market is also reflecting an improvement in the economic environment with an increase in price currently between 5% and 10%. However, prices are still 30% below their 2008 peak, reducing the risk of a new bubble. Finally, retail sales, which are a good indicator of domestic demand, shows that the economy is well oriented.

Most of the developed countries across the world face an aging population because of aging baby boomers. This situation is a problem for many reasons. Firstly, it could pressure the GDP because it will reduce the labor force (which is one of the main inputs of the GDP). Then, it will increase the spending of the government and decrease cash receipts because elderly need more care and pay lower taxes. Such a situation could jeopardize state budgets if they are not able to increase the birth rate or to attract immigrants. Fortunately, Ireland is the European country with the youngest population.

Demographics and economic indicators are supportive of a bright future for the country but Ireland faces one major problem. Indeed, Ireland is still burdened by a high level of debt. Even though the recent jump in GDP has helped ratios to look better, the level of debt in the country remains too high. The government debt-to-GDP ratio has decreased from 119% to 75% while the government debt has been stable, thus the improvement comes only from the increase in GDP. The corporate debt-to-GDP ratio has decreased from its peak of 329% to 215% while the stock of non-financial corporation loans has only slightly decreased.

As stated previously, Ireland has substantial multinational operations; therefore the non-financial corporate debt does not represent the level of debt of Irish corporates. Finally, the households’ debt-to-income ratio has also improved from 221% to 151%, the result of the combination of deleveraging and rising income. Indeed, the household’s debt is back to 2005 level and wages are on their way up.

The banking environment

The Irish mortgage market is highly concentrated as highlighted by the Herfindahl-Hirschman index (HHI). The HHI is an indicator measuring the level of competition that exists in a market. A market is considered as highly concentrated if the HHI is above 1800. The HHI of the Irish mortgage market can be computed with the market share of the outstanding loan book or the market share of new lending. The former measure shows an HHI above 2100 while the latter points out an HHI above 2400.

The sharp increase of the HHI in 2011 (from roughly 1600 to 2100) is mainly related to the merger of AIB and EBS. The HHI based on new lending is higher than the HHI based on the outstanding loan book because there are fewer players in the market than before the financial crisis. The Central Bank of Ireland does not disclose this information for other categories of loans but we can assume similar results given that existing banks compete for mortgage and corporate lending.

This concentration reduces the competition between the different banks. As a result, lending rates are superior to others European countries. Lending rates on mortgages, SME and large corporates are respectively 129, 192 and 79 bps superior to the Euro area benchmark. The difference in the large corporate segment (loan above € 1M) is lower because large corporate have the possibility to borrow outside Ireland.

The ECB has created a composite, which tracks the cost of borrowing for households and corporates. Not surprisingly, the cost of borrowing for households is 130 bps above the Euro area while the cost of borrowing for corporates is 84 bps superior to the Euro area.

The rate paid on corporate deposits is more or less in line with what is paid for deposits in the Euro area, meaning it is close to 0 bps. The rate paid on households’ deposits is almost 30 bps below the Euro area. A part of this discrepancy is explained by regulation. Indeed, some countries such as France and Belgium have to pay a minimum deposit rate set by the government.

For instance, Belgium banks cannot pay less than 11 bps for a deposit while the most widespread French deposit product pays 75 bps. In conclusion, the significantly higher lending rates combined with slightly lower deposit rates is the key determinant of the higher profitability of the Irish banking system.

A thorough analysis of the Irish banking sector requires a discussion on non-performing loans (NPLs). The NPL ratio (NPLs as % of total loans) soared after the financial crisis as a consequence of the high level of indebtedness combined with a lower employment level and higher interest rates. The Irish NPL ratio has jumped to roughly 25% in 2013 (Euro area was in the 7%/8% range) before decreasing below 10% in 2016. This improvement has been remarkable and compares very favorably to peers such as Italy or Greece.

The level of provisions combined with the collateral value results in a coverage ratio of roughly 85%, slightly above the average of 82% for the Euro area. However, comparing coverage ratio between deferent countries might be tricky because of differences in the split between collateral value and provisioning as well as the NPL market specificities. Firstly, some countries might have a larger part of the coverage ratio coming from the collateral value.

This value is based on the estimates of independent appraisers (are they really independent?), thus it implies a risk of error and can also be misleading if there is a significant change in the valuation parameters (e.g.: A collapse in property prices for a mortgage whose collateral is a real estate asset). Therefore, banks with a higher portion of provisioning in their coverage ratio are less risky. Then, each country has a different legal framework, which deals more or less quickly and efficiently with non-performing loans.

As a consequence, investors want to be compensated for the risk incurred, thus they want higher discount (to NPL’ market value) for dealing with less efficient system. Despite its above average coverage ratio, the Irish banking system has a lower proportion of coverage coming from provisioning (slightly less than 40% versus 46% for the European average). However, the lower discount required by investors for purchasing NPLs is a sign of stronger market demand and a better NPLs market.

The Irish economy has been able to implement the right reforms in order to avoid bankruptcy. These reforms are now paying off, giving the country one of the fastest economic growth and one of the lowest unemployment rates in Europe. This situation is expected to last as highlighted by the different official forecasts. Even the demographics, which are usually worrisome for most European countries, are a clear positive. However, there is one caveat: the excessive leverage in the system.

The banking sector should benefit from this strong and improving economic situation. Indeed, strong economic growth, low unemployment and rising property price are the key drivers of business activities and asset quality. The sector should be able to keep on reducing its NPLs, supported by improving macro and a sufficient level of coverage. Finally, the Irish banking sector will continue to profit from its high degree of concentration that guarantee high pricing and margins.

