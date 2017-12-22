ClearSign Combustion's Chinese Rally?

ClearSign Combustion's (CLIR) 2016 and 2017 have been excellent years for proving that its patented Duplex Technology works as advertised, but both 2016 and 2017 have been quite disappointing years in terms of sales ramp and overall business performance. In fact, financing concerns in the final quarter of 2016 decimated shareholder value and it has yet to fully recover. In fact, financing worries remain. Without significant revenue coming in soon, the company will need either some form of a loan or it will have to do some form of dilutive fund-raising by selling shares. Will 2018 be a watershed year for CLIR or just see more disappointment? This article will examine this question.

Here's the company sales pitch: investors can find the perfect storm of opportunity with this small pollution control company ClearSign Combustion. This company reportedly has an affordable solution to any company's NOx and CO problem with its Duplex technology. While some politicians complain about over-regulation by regulatory arms of government, ClearSign proposes a solution for much cleaner air that is easy to install, quite affordable, makes large boilers and burners safer and more efficient and doesn't require extra space in places like a crowded California refinery field where real estate is extremely expensive. Through good old American Capitalistic innovation, ClearSign Combustion has developed a "green" solution that both President Donald Trump and Exxon (XOM) can love.

Furthermore, Duplex is now installed and working in four separate verticals: Enhanced Oil Recovery (Once Through Steam Generators), Oil Refinery Heaters, Well-head Flares and Industrial Boilers. Each vertical Duplex is performing as advertised, keeping NOx and CO below the strictest regulatory standards while actually increasing efficiency. At the latest quarterly call, CEO Steve Pirnat also indicated that Duplex performed very well when "stress tested" under extreme circumstances by the unnamed super major oil company (which has been revealed to be Exxon). Duplex has also been proven in vetting by Delek to solve flame interference and flame impingement issues in multiple burner cabin heaters.

Despite the many irons in the fire, the share price of the company recently dropped from $6.24 to a low of about $2. In fact, the share price in early 2014 (before any real world confirmation of the technology) was above $11.50. The share price began rising in mid-2016 with expectations that a large deal could come through at any time from one of several verticals: Aera Energy and/or Tesoro (TSO) in refining and/or oil recovery, Cenovus (CVE) in the Canadian oil sands with over 40 very large Once through Steam Generators in the oil recovery business or what could be the biggest deal of all, a licensing deal in the boiler space. No big deal or large order came to fruition in 2016 or 2017. Another unnamed oil company did purchase and install Duplex for a Well-Head Flare and ordered four more installations in 2016, but this was a relatively small deal for about $1 million. Many investors are disgruntled with CLIR's "failure to launch" in 2016 and 2017 and the need for management to dilute shares with a $10 million funding project. It appears that the North American business and political climate currently show little incentive for companies to spend significant capital on controlling air pollution.

A Bearish Scenario

The most reasonable Bearish Scenario for CLIR for the rest of 2017 and into 2018 would be based on what has happened to date. Now 2016 and 2017 were solid years in terms of verifying that Duplex Technology works very well in the real world, but quite disappointing years in terms of actual revenue producing installations or licensing deals. Here are some bright spots: the company was approached by a "major oil company" to do a paid test installation in a new vertical - Well-Head Flares. The first installation was so successful that the larger company ordered four more installations. The other rather amazing accomplishment was that Duplex technology resurrected a moth-balled refinery heater at Tricor. This older heater was out of service for several years as it had been too polluting to meet California's older NOx standards. Now it is working and it meets/exceeds the strictest air quality standards in the world. And now the bad news: Despite having good signed deals with six separate larger companies, very few actual revenue producing installations have happened. The company was running out of money and time so went to shareholders for $9.6 million of financing. The financing was successful, but investors saw shares plummet and end 2016 around $3.20. Now in late 2017 the company only has money for about 4 more months and without revenue from a licensing deal or a big order, either more dilutive financing will be needed or the company will have to finance through debt.

Failure to Launch in 2017

The 2017 Guidance given by CEO Stephen Pirnat on the earnings call one year ago: Pirnat actually gave a true target for 2017 installations when he stated that the company will match the past 30 months' 10 installations with another 10 installations in 2017. Unfortunately, the company has failed to meet this expectation to this point. A significant deal in the flare space that looked promising for "5-40" installations has stalled.

In the late 2016 corporate investor presentation, the company identified its 10-year U.S. target market for each segment. It estimates up to $826 million in the refinery segment; $124 million in enhanced oil recovery, $802 million in the large industrials, $201 million in the flare segment and $1,723 million in the ICI boiler segment for a total of over $3.4 billion. The timeline the company has projected is as follows: the first half of 2016 "field validation at commercial scale." The second half of 2016: "multiple installations build market confidence." Probably the most important projection is targeted for mid-2017 "commercial acceptance as an industry game changer." Obviously, the company was too optimistic regarding these timelines.

If such failures continue, and the company shows very little progress in actually signing revenue-producing deals, then the share price could easily plunge once again to $2, cutting investor's current equity by more than 50%.

A Bullish Scenario:

The Bullish scenario is rather straightforward: the current small market cap is significantly out of balance with the TAM (total addressable market) for the Duplex Technology and with several large market catalysts that are on the horizon over the next 1-12 months. While revenue producing orders in North America have been much slower to materialize in 2017 than projected, there are currently three large opportunities for the company: China, the super major (Exxon) and the packaged boiler space (licensing deals). News on all three of these important fronts shows progress. Exxon has completed the stress testing of Duplex and is satisfied with the results. Now the proverbial ball is in their court. If the company begins implementing Duplex in field operations or if they sign a licensing deal with CLIR then the current share price would show significant recovery.

China: a large unnamed heating district company is currently vetting Duplex during China's "heating season." While North American companies can afford to kick the proverbial cost can of installing Duplex down the road and pay later, China does not have that option. The Chinese people are demanding cleaner air right now and, as the independent report by Norton indicates, Duplex is the most cost-effective solution to address NOx and CO in large industrial flame based applications. This author believes that the current rally in the share price over recent weeks (see the Y-chart above) is not just due to the pulling of the S-1 which proposed dilutive financing, but most likely due to Chinese investors beginning to buy CLIR shares and warrants. Nothing else makes sense as the volume over the past two weeks has been extraordinarily high for CLIR and the share price is approaching a 52-week high. The only recently announced news from the company was the pulling of the S-1 and hence the dilutive Private Placement and a small order from the Middle East that did not state revenue projections.

The third major near to mid-term catalyst is in the packaged boiler space. Duplex scientists and engineers are working diligently to achieve 5ppm NOx at 3% oxygen levels in these smaller, high volume heaters and boilers. At the recent call CEO Pirnat stated that this will be achieved "soon" and will be a "home run" in this space. He states that he has been promised licensing deals if and when achieved by large companies in this space to cover N. America, Europe and Asia. When pressed by this author to define "soon" Pirnat stated "certainly within 12 months" and further clarified that the company can currently already achieve an industry leading 7ppm at 3% oxygen levels in these more compact heaters.

So what is Duplex Technology? Basically, a ducted ceramic tile is added above a standard burner. The company's website explains that this process "essentially turns a large and unruly flame into thousands of tiny, more easily controlled flames." Here are the technical advantages for the customer according to the company:

1. Increased thermal capacity: heaters may be fired at higher rates to optimize total plant output. 2. More thorough mixing: a more balanced fuel/air blend to better dilute NOx-forming species. 3. Eliminate flame impingement: less de-coking, lower failure rates and longer lifetimes. 4. Smaller heaters and boilers: equipment can be sized relative to its firing capacity. 5. Reduced operating costs: no external flue gas recirculation, no high O2 levels and/or no selective catalytic reduction. In recent years, combustion system owners and operators have relied on Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) as well as Low NOx burners (LNB) and Ultra-Low NOx burners (ULNB) to reduce emissions. Unfortunately, each of these options introduced operational and financial challenges. For example, SCRs are highly capital intensive, sometimes costing many millions of dollars in acquisition, infrastructure and operational costs to accommodate and support the needed systems. As for ULNB and LNB's such systems use long flame length to cool flame temperatures to combat NOx formation. Such long flames can impinge upon the surface of the process tubes degrading performance and requiring additional maintenance and production interruptions. ClearSign's Duplex™ Technology solves all these problems, dropping NOx emissions to unprecedented low levels while increasing fuel efficiency and process throughput, ushering in a new era of economically advantageous environmental compliance.

One should be skeptical of ClearSign Combustion's technical claims to be sure, therefore the company paid an independent engineering firm, Norton Engineering to do a thorough analysis of Duplex technology. The 11-page full report can be accessed on the company website but the company does require a name and an email address. Any potential investor in CLIR should carefully read the full report. The report shows that Duplex is far more cost-effective than the current dominant NOx reduction technology of SCR. Remarkably the 10-year total cost for a 100MMBT/HR heater is estimated at $180K for Duplex and $2,192K for SCR. Hence, in this case Duplex is more than 10 times more cost-effective than SCR, not even including added efficiencies (which CLIR claims will make the technology pay for itself in about two years' time).

In summation, the current share price shows a significant imbalance with the market potential of Duplex, but the company has to execute a business ramp of its Duplex technology which has been a major problem to this point. This opportunity in the four existing proven verticals is large. Here is a case in point: if ClearSign captured just 1% of the 1.4 million wellhead flare market in the U.S. at a mean installation price of $150K, then the company's current market cap of about $75 million would increase quite dramatically just based on this vertical. If Duplex can become the leading technology utilized in the world to control NOx and CO due to its many advantages over existing technologies, then the current tiny market cap of under $75 million would logically become a thing of the past. Furthermore, CLIR currently has three major business opportunities in the works: China, a super major oil company (likely Exxon) and negotiations for a licensing deal in the packaged boiler space in regions of the world. If any one of these opportunities pans out over the next six months the share price will readjust significantly. Much of the groundwork has been laid. Duplex technology has been confirmed in the field. Now the company must deliver in terms of sales, licensing deals and revenue. However, if the current failure to launch continues and the company is forced to either sell shares in a Private Placement (leading to dilution) or issue significant debt, then the share price could easily plunge once again to the $2 mark or even below.

Despite technological victories, CLIR remains a risky stock to own due to its failures to see a sales ramp for Duplex in either 2016 or 2017. To this point, the company has even badly missed its own modest projections for 2017. A continued failure to launch in 2018 will be disastrous for investors and the company as a whole. 2018 will be a make or break year for this small company. The potential for CLIR stock to be a home run in 2018 is certainly there, but the potential for investors to strike out is also there. Only invest in this stock if you have a stomach for the volatility of a High Risk High Reward type of investment.

