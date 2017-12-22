PG&E From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

One of my followers brought PG&E (PCG) to my attention asking what I thought about its recent decision to cut the common and suspend the cumulative preferred dividends. I was advised this happened as a result of the fires raging throughout California. I took a quick look and decided to write this article.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a PCG preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes from what we would be using in the event we were interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type PCG in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here, we learn that PCG is an energy-based holding company, the parent of the Pacific Gas & Electric Company. It's a biggie with a market value at IPO of $19.6 billion.

I clicked on the Find Related tab...

... and found that it offers a boat-load of low-yield preferreds that were offered consistently lower coupon yields as time went by. This is the signature of a company that was growing stronger over the past five years. As its credit quality increased, the rate it paid to borrow was reduced. Borrowing at it latest 4.36% is quite a bit better than I'm used to seeing.

I selected, as usual, the preferred that offered the highest coupon yield, PCG-A. Then after sneaking a quick peek at several of the others, I noticed one glaring difference. PCG-A contains a non-redeem clause, which I believe means that you can hold it for as long as you want. Correct me if I am wrong.



PCG-E and others are redeemable at any time, which is diametrically opposed to the no-redeem clause, consequently, I clicked on PCG-E (the following applies to all the available preferreds) and learned...

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. Usually, the company will suffer additional sanctions or restrictions when the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable any time at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This is not true for the A, B & C series preferreds, which are non-redeemable.

It pays a yearly interest of 1.25, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.3125 on 2/15, 5/15, 8/15, and 11/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, these shares were rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB by S&P, as were its others.

Interest is eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how PCG performed over the past 5 years. As far as I'm concerned, this is a solid company going through a stressful time of late given the raging forest fires consuming the state. It began the period its shares priced at $41.17 on 12/31/12 and steadily climbed higher until its zenith of $70.64 reached on 9/4/17 before falling to its current $44.50.

Let's take a peek at PCG's Finviz financial highlights.

It has a hefty market cap of $22.75 billion. It earned $2.22 billion on sales of $17.75 billion. Its B/S value is $37.10, and D/E is a tiny 0.96. YTD, it has lost an understandable -26.77% in value.

Frankly, I'm comfortable with a preferred investment in this company because of its past 5-year share price history, its massive size, its business model as a public utility, and the knowledge that its present difficulty will subside along with the forest fires.

Therefore, which preferred is the best current buy?

The following screenshot is taken from my IP trading platform. Listed from left to right is the ticker symbol, the yearly dividend total, the last price, the price change, the % change, and the previous closing price.

These price reductions are what stoked my interest, seeing a potential advantageous buying opportunity. However, I caution that you might want to wait for these prices to fall further because the company recently informed its investors that the common dividends would be cut and the cumulative preferred dividends would be suspended.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best PCG-A Non-Redeemable 1.50 28.60 1.50/28.60 5.24 PCG-B Non-Redeemable 1.375 25.55 1.375/25.55 5.38 Best PCG-C Non-Redeemable 1.25 24.57 1.25/24.57 5.09 PCG-D Anytime 1.25 24.00 1.25/24.00 5.21 PCG-E Anytime 1.25 23.66 1.25/23.66 5.28 PCG-G Anytime 1.20 23.05 1.20/23.05 5.11 PCG-H Anytime 1.125 23.05 1.125/23.05 4.88 PCG-I Anytime 1.09 22.50 1.09/22.50 4.84

I'm going with the B because it priced reasonably above par, is non-redeemable, and offers the highest current effective yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.