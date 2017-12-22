Walt Disney - The Innovator's Non-Dilemma

I see the deal between Disney (DIS) and Fox (FOX) as a potential game-changer in the video entertainment industry. With Disney already working on two streaming services to launch in 2018 and 2019 and its declaration that it will try to take market share from Netflix (NFLX) aggressively, the purchase of Fox's huge library of content and the control of 60% of Hulu just make the situation even more interesting for Disney's shareholders and more scary for Netflix and those investors who hope the streaming giant will maintain its fast growth rates for many years.

I think there has been some confusion around Disney's plans in the streaming business and its potential impact on the Pay-TV/Cable-TV division. It starts from a potential misunderstanding of the growth strategy. Already before the announcement of the Fox deal, Disney's management declared its intention to launch two streaming services. One, which is expected to be launched in a few months, is called ESPN+ and basically offers consumers a 100% sports streaming bundle, which should include ESPN channels and the access to thousands of live sports events. The second service, whose name is not clear although we know it will probably have the Disney brand attached to it, will be a more generalist streaming service focused on series and movies and would show a significant overlap with Netflix's offerings. At least, with Netflix's current offerings. That's because Disney has declared it will pull all its content from Netflix by 2019, to make it "exclusive to its streaming service". I think this aspect has been misunderstood and later I will explain why.

What we have to know is that Fox's assets will further enrich Disney's huge library of content. Logic suggests that Disney will pull its Fox content from Netflix just as it will do with its Disney, Marvel and Pixar content. I was the first to discuss the potential synergies between DIS and FOX even before the deal was confirmed, and I won't repeat myself. I have also discussed the impact on Netflix's business in a recent article, and further in my private community, Consumer Alpha. What I want to focus on here is the way the market is interpreting this move and the potential impact on Disney's fundamentals. The market is definitely downplaying the fact that just two years from now, Netflix will start to face fierce competition from a company with seven times its revenue, huge free cash flows, and a combined library of content that has no equals in terms of quantity and quality.

What I read and hear online makes me perplexed. One of the most interesting comments is that Disney's streaming service is too far ahead in time to be a threat for Netflix. I would say it's too far but still much closer than the moment Netflix will make enough money to justify its current valuation. It's interesting to see how the market uses two opposite approaches when valuing two companies that will soon compete in the same business (and they already do it in part). Anyway, that subject is too long to be discussed here. Another comment, which is even more interesting, is about the potential negative impact of OTT growth on traditional TV. One of these comments came from Bernstein's analyst Todd Juenger, who recently wrote in a note:

For the DTC [direct-to-consumer] bulls, it's important to remember, the more successful Disney is in driving its OTT products, the faster the decline of its (higher margin) traditional TV networks business,"

Bernstein's analyst believes Disney is facing a typical innovator's dilemma.

He is not so positive about the Fox deal, as he estimates that Fox generates around $3.5 billion by licensing its content to other distributors. According to him, that revenue could disappear in order to make the content exclusive to Disney's streaming services. He also estimates that Disney earns a similar amount in licensing fees, and that would be a problem as well. We have to stop here. This clearly shows that Wall Street is giving a strange interpretation to Disney's growth plans, with the effect that its growth prospects are completely misunderstood. Disney said it will pull its content from Netflix to make it exclusive to its streaming service. There are two parts of this statement that are important:

The content will be pulled from Netflix, not from traditional media networks nor from other video entertainment channel.

The content will be exclusive to Disney's streaming service, among streaming services, not in the whole media universe.

Saying that Disney risks losing its licensing business by making the content exclusive to Disney's streaming platforms implies giving the word "exclusive" a meaning that is much broader than it should. It wouldn't make any sense for Disney to pull its content from traditional TV, Pay-TV, or any other non-streaming platform. Those segments generate cash and work very well for Disney's business. The loser here is Netflix. I know that it's difficult to accept for the lovers of this Wall Street darling trading at 190 times EPS but that's the reality. We are not talking about Disney doing hara-kiri, we are talking about an aggressive expansion plan in a new, fast-growing market where one player has largely dominated so far.

Moreover, we have to understand that Disney's growth plans don't imply that they will push the OTT service as much as they can with the risk of a deep cannibalization of their business. The moves in the streaming business are a response to the changing environment and a competitive move against Netflix, which has been the main responsible for cord-cutting in the past years. Netflix's growth and the consequent increase in cord-cutting have been clear trends for years, well before Disney announced its streaming ventures or the Fox deal. Disney wants to stop this outflow of customers by redirecting them to its own streaming service. By focusing too much on the potential margin dilution of a growing streaming business (which is not a certain effect), analysts want to ignore the fact that Disney will take market share from Netflix and that it will be able to convert many cord-cutters into streaming subscribers, two possibilities that didn't exist one year ago.

In other words, we know very well that cord-cutting is a problem for Disney's Media Networks. We knew it one year ago and well before the expansion plans in the streaming business were announced. What we know now is that the media giant is going to expand aggressively in the segment of the industry that was supposed to disrupt them. And it has bought another media giant to strengthen its position further and make the expansion even more effective.

The main risk here is the following. Expanding in the OTT segment can generate higher margins on single subscriptions because the company would cut middle-men costs but can lead to lower revenues if cord-cutters don't subscribe to all the 2-3 that Disney will offer.

This risk should be worth taking at a valuation of 17x forward EPS, considering that the other three segments are definitely healthy and can easily sustain the current valuation. I continue to believe that the streaming segment will be additive to Disney's business as it has been additive to overall media consumption in the past years, helped by the potential market share gains at the expense of Netflix. This is the main reason why I think Walt Disney doesn't face any innovator's dilemma. As long as streaming services will be additive to media consumption, the expansion in the business makes sense and can be a significant driver of growth, especially considering that Disney owns high-quality content that consumers probably don't want to lose, in basically all the segment in which it operates (kids, sports, millennials, etc.). The analysts' strange theories of cannibalization are not solid enough to make me change my mind and clearly show the company's growth plans have been misunderstood.

