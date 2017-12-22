Nike Races Past Earnings Estimates... Is The Stock Still A Buy?

Nike reported earnings after the close on December 21, and delivered a beat on both the top and bottom line for the second fiscal quarter.

By Bob Ciura

Athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) beat earnings estimates when the company reported quarterly results after the market close on December 21st. Sales declined in North America, but Nike is still growing overall revenue and earnings, thanks to excellent performance in new geographic markets and sales channels.

Nike’s continued growth makes it an attractive stock for dividend growth. Nike has increased its dividend for 16 years in a row. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 264 stocks that have increased their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 264 Dividend Achievers here.

This article will review Nike’s most recent quarterly report, and why the stock is an attractive investment for growth and dividend income in 2018.

Earnings Overview

For the fiscal 2018 second quarter, Nike reported revenue of $8.55 billion, and adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.46. Both figures surpassed analyst expectations. Revenue beat by $150 million, while earnings-per-share beat by $0.06.



In constant currencies, revenue increased 3% for the quarter. Earnings-per-share declined 8% year-over-year, due to falling gross margins and higher SG&A expenses, which offset revenue growth, a lower tax rate, and share repurchases.

Revenue increased 4% for footwear and 9% for apparel. Sales in North America declined 5%, to $3.49 billion. Nike has not been immune to the retail downturn in the U.S., particularly the decline in mall traffic. In addition, Nike has ceded domestic market share to European rival Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

Gross margin contracted by 120 basis points for the quarter, driven mostly by unfavorable foreign exchange rates, as well as higher raw materials and product costs. SG&A expense rose 10% for the quarter, due primarily to higher marketing and advertising costs.

Nike has seen operating costs rise over the past year, which has negatively impacted profit margins. However, many of the expenses being incurred, such as advertising and research and development, are likely to pay off in the form of continued growth in 2018 and beyond.

Growth Prospects

When it comes to future growth potential, Nike has plenty of gas left in the tank. It is rapidly expanding in new channels, such as e-commerce. Nike has built its own direct-to-consumer business, which reached $9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2017. Nike direct sales increased 18% last year.

Nike can also counter the decline in U.S. mall traffic by partnering with Internet retail giant Amazon (AMZN). Earlier this year, Nike announced a pilot program with Amazon. Nike will begin selling a limited assortment of footwear, apparel, and accessories directly on Amazon. NIKE Direct revenue increased 11% in the first quarter, driven by 19% online sales growth.

The international markets are another major catalyst for Nike, particularly emerging markets such as China and Latin America. Emerging-market revenue increased 14% in 2017, including 17% growth in China.

Last quarter, constant-currency sales increased 13% in China, and 7% in the Asia-Pacific/Latin America segment. Other international markets performed well—Europe, the Middle East, and Africa posted 9% revenue growth. All major international segments grew revenue last quarter, which helped offset the decline in North America.

At Nike’s 2017 Investor Day, the company updated its long-term financial goals. Management expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits each year, over the next five years. Earnings growth is expected to reach 15% annually in that time, driven by revenue growth, margin expansion, and share repurchases. Double-digit earnings and dividend growth are huge positives for Nike shareholders.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Nike had earnings-per-share of $2.51 in fiscal 2017. Nike currently trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Nike is currently trading above its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Nike is valued above its long-term average, but the previous 10-year period included the Great Recession. In a healthy economy, Nike does not currently appear overvalued, given its strong growth.

Source: ValueLine

The S&P 500 Index, on average, also has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8, meaning Nike is valued right on-par with the broader large-cap index. It could be argued that because of Nike’s strong brand and earnings growth potential, it deserves a valuation multiple above the market average.

Nike is a highly profitable, and growing company. In fiscal 2017, Nike’s revenue increased 8%, while earnings-per-share rose 16%. In the past five years, Nike grew earnings-per-share by 16% compounded annually. These are very healthy growth rates, and could justify a higher valuation multiple.

Separately, future expected returns will be driven by earnings growth and dividends. Nike has the ability to grow earnings by a double-digit rate, from a combination of revenue growth, and share repurchases. In addition, Nike could be a beneficiary of tax reform.

A potential breakdown of future returns is as follows:

6%-8% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

2%-3% share repurchases

1% dividend yield

In this forecast, total annual returns would reach 10% to 13%, including dividends.

Final Thoughts

Nike is being challenged in North America, by the decline in mall traffic and renewed competition. That said, it still has plenty of growth potential in North America. Nike is a premier consumer brand, invests heavily in product innovation, and is growing rapidly in e-commerce. Plus, Nike has huge growth opportunity outside North America.

Nike is a very high-quality company. It has an industry-leading brand, growth potential, and returns lots of cash to shareholders with share buybacks and dividends. Nike is one of 674 stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that pays a dividend. You can see our list of all 674 dividend-paying consumer cyclical stocks here.

Nike is not overvalued, and total annual returns could reach 10%+ going forward. This makes Nike an attractive stock for 2018 and beyond.

Nike is a Dividend Achiever with attractive total return potential. There are also cheap stocks with even longer histories of raising dividends than Nike. Our service Undervalued Aristocrats, which provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.