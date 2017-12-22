'Safer' Dividend S-M-L MoPay Gains Are By 6 REITS, 2 Financials, 1 Health, 1 Utility To 12/19/18

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" S-M-L MoPay stocks projected 44.97% LESS gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. High priced big dogs led this 'Safer' Dividend pack.

"Safer" Dividend MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, to back-ip their dividend commitments. Three were discarded in this December screening for negative annual-returns.

32 of 106 Monthly Paying (MoPay) Small-Mid-Large Cap US & Canadian Dividend stocks were tagged "safer" by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow-yields greater than their dividend-yields as of 12/19/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Assert Top Ten S-M-L 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Stocks Net 10.2% to 20.84% Gains By December, 2018

Three of the ten top-gain 'safe' dividend MoPay dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) based on analyst 1 year target prices, were among the ten highest yielders for the coming year. So the dog-selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Plaza Retail (PAZRF)[PLZ.UN.TO] netted $208.44 based on a target price from seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF)[RNW.TO] netted $200.15, based on mean target price estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF)[AD.TO] netted $304.49 based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $190.05, based on mean target price estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (MSCSF)[DR.TO] netted $188.95 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $181.81 based on estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

SmartCentres Real Estate (OTC:CWYUF)[SRU.UN.TO] netted $201.77 based on dividends and the median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SRU.UN.TO.

Choice Properties (PPRQF)[CHP.UN.TO] nenine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Agellan Commercial REIT (OTC:ACRVF)[ACR.UN.TO] netted $124.14 based on a median target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Pure Industrial REIT (OTCPK:PDTRF) [AAR.UN.TO] netted $101.92 based on a median target price estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 17% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" S-M-L MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.





Actionable Conclusions: (11) Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One S-M-L S'Safer" Dividend MoPay Equity Losing 11.99% By December, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Prospect Capital (PSEC) projected a loss of $119.86 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from five analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

32 of 106 December S-M-L Cap MoPay Dividend Dogs Showed Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields To 2018





Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 106 S-M-L cap MoPay stocks from which these 32 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 32 monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial priorities however are easily re-imaged by a board of directors managing company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27, 2015 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September. A more recent example is dividend reductions by Capitala Finance (CPTA) from $0.207 per month in December 2015 to $0.157 in January 2016 and a further reduction to $0.13 per month in October 2016. Since July, 2017 Tahoe Resources (TAHO) has failed to pay its monthly shareholder stipend.

Six Business Sectors Showed Up With "Safer" Equities Paying Monthly Dividends For December

Six of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the thirty-two equities with "safer" December dividends. Those were from: real estate (16); financial services (5); consumer cyclical (7); healthcare (1); Utilities (1); energy (2); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0).

The first four sectors named on the list above comprised the top ten.

Dog Metrics Dug Out No Bargains In Smaller MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap U.S. MoPay dividend stocks per December 19 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend Dogs To Deliver 5.30% VS. (12) 9.62% Net Gains from All Ten By December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 44.97% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced "safer" MoPay dog, Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.84%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of December 19 were: BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF)[BTB.UN.TO]; True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Prospect Capital (PSEC); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF)[CJR.B.TO]; Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $6.32 to $10.40.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for December 21 were: Callidus Capital (OTC:CCAOF)[CBL.TO]; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM); Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) [DR.TO]; Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF)[AD.TO]; AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $10.60 to $20.02.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. "Safer" Money Dog photo from: etsey.com

Three of these monthly paying dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I plus 52 DOTWII found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site that are now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again. See your underdog on Facebook!

At 2 PM every NYSE trading day on the Dividend Dog Catcher page in Facebook, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of five stocks of the week contending for a slot on the Safari To Sweet Success portfolio.

Just go to Dividend Dog Catcher on facebook at 2 PM trading days and watch, like, comment and share, Remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.