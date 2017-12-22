Potash Corporation - Rally Will Continue Above $20

The story of Uralkali shows why Potash Corp. shares deserve the premium of the "best in breed".

The upcoming sale of SQM stake as well as merger with Agrium should support the stock.

I’ve been bullish on Potash Corp. (POT) for quite some time now. As the year-end approaches, it’s high time to look at the thesis once again, especially in the light of recent developments on the share price front.

As vividly depicted on the picture below, potash prices are in uptrend. This uptrend is slow but steady and it has taken potash prices from $150 per ton in the third quarter of 2016 to $179 per ton in the third quarter of 2017:

Support for potash prices comes from demand, since costs of major players are well below current prices. When potash prices were on their way down, this fact was used by many bearish traders to suggest that prices will drop until costs of weaker players are reached, which will drive them from the market.

Such arguments were flawed right from the start due to cartel-like nature of the potash market. While pricing competition increased after the breakup between Uralkali and Belaruskali, Canpotex (Potash Corp., Mosaic (MOS), Agrium (AGU)) was able to control supply and support potash prices, although at rather low levels. Now, with the upcoming merger with Agrium, the situation for supply control looks even better.

Side note: since I mentioned the Russian potash producer Urakali, a quick update on it is appropriate. I remember having a conversation here on SA with someone (sorry, I don’t remember with whom exactly, but I expect this person to be reading these words) about investing in Uralkali compared to investing in Potash. My main point to explain weak price action in Uralkali’s shares was that in Russia share price appreciation is sometimes not the goal of management and, in fact, the management may be pursuing an opposite goal. Here’s the latest news: Uralkali voluntarily delists from Moscow stock exchange (as was earlier recommended by the company's board) and here’s how Uralkali’s chart currently looks like:

Uralkali’s story is a vivid reminder of why Potash Corp. shares deserve a premium. Potash Corp. is a market leader, alongside with Uralkali and Belaruskali. However, it is the only investable company among these three as share price appreciation is important for Potash Corp.’s management (Belaruskali is a state-owned enterprise). Thus, investors seeking exposure to potash are limited to a few companies led by Potash Corp.

Speaking about the premium, earnings estimates have been steadily increasing for Potash Corp.:

Thus, at current levels, Potash Corp. shares are trading at roughly 28 forward P/E. This is rather rich but “one of the few investable companies” premium is not the only factor working for Potash Corp. Besides the upcoming merger with Agrium, a sale of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), which was demanded by Chinese regulators in order to get green light for merger, should be around the corner. Potash Corp. owns a 32% stake in SQM, which at current prices is worth above $5 billion, or 30% of the whole capitalization of Potash Corp.! When this value will be ultimately unlocked through a sale, I expect Potash Corp. shares to go even higher.

Technically, Potash Corp. shares have been able to breach the resistance around $19.80 and are trying to gain a foothold above the $20 level. Given the tailwinds that I mentioned above, I expect them to do so in the short term. My longer-term outlook for Potash Corp. shares also remains bullish.

