2017 - A Year In Review For Bankrupt Energy Companies

There continued to be major developments in the bankrupt energy sector in 2017 that started back in 2015. There was an unusually high amount of “gifting” from higher priority classes to shareholders, but there was also some “grand theft” within debt classes by certain institutional holders from retail bondholders. Investors in bankruptcy securities were often too bullish on the value of newly formed companies under reorganization plans.

Shareholder Recoveries

Most of the shareholder recoveries were from “gifting” from higher priority classes under restructuring support agreements-RSAs that were negotiated prior to the filing to Ch.11. These very modest recoveries were often payments for “releases”. (Releases are basically payments made to shareholders agreeing not to bring litigation against management/company.) Instead of paying potentially high legal fees from shareholder litigation, they paid shareholders directly. In addition, giving current shareholders new stock/warrants helps to maintain a wider shareholder base for a new company which may increase liquidity for new shares received by former debt holders.

The only major recovery for shareholders was under Ultra Petroleum’s (UPL) reorganization plan. Unsecured debt holders agreed to an artificially high plan value that allowed for new stock to be issued to shareholders (plus rights). The actual trading in the new stock was far below plan value and even below the stock rights price. Certain institutional holders of the unsecured notes that participated in the rights offer lost multi-millions. They should have received almost full recovery if they kept most of the stock instead giving shares to shareholders and had a rights offering with a discount greater than 20% from plan value.

Investors in the bankrupt energy companies were almost always too bullish on the pricing as can be seen from the table below. The ranges for recoveries were based on the highest prices for new stock/warrants and the lowest. (It also assumes that UPL shareholders participated in the rights offering.) There did not seem to be any cases were there was some “hidden” value that would be positive for the newly issued stock. Lesson learned for shareholders: Buying stock in bankrupt energy companies may not be a sound investment strategy.

Last Trading Price Recovery Energy XXI EXXIQ 0.025 0 Linn Energy LINEQ 0.096 0 Peabody Energy BTUUQ 0.383 0 Still Trading SunEdison SUNEQ 0.012 0 Breitburn Energy Partners BBEPQ 0.013 0 Plans With Shareholders Having Recovery Memorial Production Partners MEMP 0.12 0.13-0.07 Bonanza Creek Energy BCEI 0.7801* 0.49-0.21 Vanguard Natural Resources VNRSQ 0.0344 0.04-0.01 Ultra Petroleum UPLMQ 7.23 7.07-3.40 GulfMark Offshore GLFMQ 0.1325 0.21-0.05 Tidewater TDW 0.96 1.27-0.80

*Prior's day last price (last day trading prices were H-$1.03 and L-$0.42)

Note: The price for warrants used to determine total recovery in the above table may not reflect actual amounts that a typical investor would receive in a sale. The bid/ask spreads are wide, plus some of trades are just for tiny amounts. In addition, I was not able to verify some of the published high prices for warrants using other sources of actual trades-so I did not use that price number.

Shareholder Recoveries Per Old Share

*Memorial Production Partners now trading as Amplify Energy (OTCQX:AMPY)

.00597288 new stock; .02596904 warrants; $0.0149322 cash

*Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

.00896154 new stock; .0331054 warrants

*Vanguard Natural Resources (OTCQX:VNRR)

.004892 warrants

*Ultra Petroleum (UPL)

.521562 new stock; .068258 right to purchase stock @$13.85

*GulfMark Offshore (GLF)

.00271233 new stock; .02931672 warrants

*Tidewater (TDW)

.031833 new stock; .051621 A warrants; .055806 B warrants

Energy Prices and Valuations

The trend for natural gas was lower for the year, but oil went down than back up. There were two bankrupt energy companies that went straight down this year. The unsecured notes and stock of BBEP, which is still in Ch.11, went slowly down all year. Some SA readers were shocked that WTI oil is higher now than in January, but the unsecured notes have plunged to pennies on the dollar from around 80 in January. A major reason for the decline are valuations that reflect how the “pie is being divided” and not just the value of the entire pie. Lesson learned for investors: How the assets are divided under a reorganization plan is often more important the trending total company value.

WTI Oil Prices

Natural Gas Prices

EXXI emerged from Ch.11 at the very end of 2016. The new stock price has plunged from the low $30s to around $5. The value of the reserves and production is lower than estimated under their bankruptcy plan. This raises the question of how thorough investors and professional investment bankers retained during the Ch.11 process were in their research/valuations. (I owned EXXI notes and received new equity. I sold immediately when I received the distribution under the plan, but I am shocked at the price decline.) Lesson learned for investors: Do your own research and you may not want to rely on financials filed during Ch.11. As a representative of Lazard once stated in court, “Our valuations are just ‘desktop’ values.”

Bankruptcy Judges

Too often reports on bankrupt companies ignore the importance of the individual federal bankruptcy judges handling the case. The contrast between what happened with Peabody Energy (BTU) and Breitburn Energy in bankruptcy court clearly demonstrates the importance of factoring in a particular judge while investing in bankrupt securities.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Mark Gottlieb, and I both wrote multiple articles earlier this year about the huge disparity in the effective total recovery within the same debt class between Peabody retail noteholders and a select group of institutional investors. In our opinions, it was clearly “discrimination”, which is not allowed under Ch.11. Judge Barry Schermer who was the judge in St. Louis handling the Peabody case ruled that the appearance of disparity was from raising new capital and was not from actual recovery for that debt class. The plan was confirmed. Retail noteholders were outraged.

Judge Stuart Bernstein in New York who is handling Breitburn Energy’s case took a completely different approach in court. During a hearing this fall he seemed willing to order a “market test” for assets in part based upon his opinion that the proposed plan would discriminate against non-accredited unsecured noteholder investors who would only receive a tiny token cash recovery and would not be allowed to participate in a rights offering. Even after the plan was amended to give non-accredited a much larger recovery, he insisted that non-accredited investors could not be grouped with accredited unsecured noteholders. In exchange between him and lawyers who represented BBEP that were against having separate classes, he stated, “It is the law… your plan cannot be confirmed with different recoveries for the same members of a class.” The plan was amended to separate them into different classes. (In my opinion, Peabody’s plan would never have been confirmed if Bernstein handled the case.) Lesson learned for investors: Research prior decisions in other cases by the particular bankruptcy judge handling the case when valuing bankrupt securities.

Official Equity Committees

Both BBEP and EXXI had official equity committees, which have their large legal fees paid under a reorganization plan. Yet in both cases shareholders got nothing. (BBEP plan is expected to be confirmed in January 2018.) On the news for both companies that judges ordered the appointment of official equity committees, the stock price soared. Lesson learned for shareholders: Appointment of official equity committees does not necessarily mean recoveries for shareholders under a reorganization plan.

Still in Bankruptcy

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has filed a plan that gives both unsecured noteholders and shareholders very modest recoveries (docket 19). I seriously doubt SDRL shareholders will get any recovery. Unsecured noteholders that were against shareholders getting recovery have teamed up with Barclays to create their own plan. In my opinion, I think SDRL shareholders will be sacrificed under any amended negotiated plan and they will get nothing.

Cobalt International Energy (OTCPK:CIEIQ) has not filed a plan, but announced this week a settlement with the sale of their assets in Angola for $500 million versus the $2 billion sought. Since there is too much debt with higher priority over equity, I do not expect any recovery for shareholders unless there is a negotiated RSA that gives them a tiny “gift”.

Conclusion

This year has been a difficult year to make money investing in bankrupt energy securities. In a number cases shareholders received very modest recoveries in spite of the fact that higher priority classes received less than full recovery, but many shareholders still think that they were “robbed” by the Ch.11 process. In almost all cases, shareholders were too bullish in pricing securities prior to exiting Ch.11.

Investors need to do their own research on valuations, pay close attention to how the assets will be divided and to understand which specific assets will be received by a claim class. In addition, they need to research bankruptcy judges to understand their approach to handling cases. Some a just “rubber stampers”, but others are extremely diligent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBEP notes.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.