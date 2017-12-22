First Solar's Thin-Film Competition

Thin-film solar photovoltaic technologies known as CIGS, CIS, and hydride oxide could, in the long run, reshape the solar market. While First Solar (FSLR) is the dominant producer of thin-film solar modules, using a technology known as Cd-Te, other firms could compete by using other thin-film technologies.

First Solar Says It Has a Lock on Cd-Te Thin-Film Technology

First Solar’s net cash balance of $1.8 billion at year-end 2016 proves that profits are possible in thin-film solar module manufacturing.

Yet other firms that want to compete with First Solar in thin-film solar must choose a technology other than First Solar’s cadmium-telluride (CdTe) technology. As First Solar CEO Mark Widmar told PV Magazine: “There are only two companies in the world that have studied CdTe deeply. One is First Solar, and the other is GE. And we acquired GE’s intellectual property a number of years ago.”

Several Firms are Pursuing CIGS or CIS Thin-Film Technology

At least two firms are manufacturing thin-film solar modules using CIGS (copper indium gallium (di)selenide) or CIS (copper indium selenium) technology, while others are developing the capacity to do so.

The largest manufacturer of such modules is Japan’s Solar Frontier, a division of Showa Shell Sekiyu. Solar Frontier has the capacity to produce 900 megawatts of CIS modules per year, with an efficiency of up to 13.8%. The firm has reported 22.9% cell efficiency in the lab.

(For comparison, First Solar expects to produce about 3,000 megawatts of modules in 2018. Its Series 6 modules have an efficiency of “17+” percent, while the firm has reported 22.1% cell efficiency in the lab.)

Avancis, a subsidiary of China National Building Materials, has just started its 300 megawatt CIGS production line.

In addition, solar module manufacturers have placed recent orders with firms that make CIGS production equipment, as reported by PV Magazine—with the buyer often remaining unnamed:

Singulus (OTCPK:SGTSY) received a recent order for CIGS production equipment.

Manz (OTC:MANZF) received an order for its turn-key CIGS production lines (and has apparently converted its CIGS research division to a joint venture).

Centrotherm (OTC:CPHVF) received an order for CIGS sputter tooling.

Midsummer (privately held) received an order for its production system for flexible CIGS.

Jinko Solar Is Pursuing Hydride Oxide Thin-Film Solar

China’s Jinko Solar (JKS), the world’s largest solar module manufacturer, is pursuing hydride oxide thin-film technology. (A search on that term on PV Magazine's web site yields no results.) Here’s what Jinko Solar CEO Chen Kangping said about hydride oxide on the last earnings call: “We also made progress in developing new technologies such as Hydride Oxide Thin Film or HOTF, which makes 23.5% [cell] efficiency in lab and we plan to develop mass production lines based on it as a next stage. Overall, we will continue to allocate resources towards innovating new and high efficiency solar technologies and strengthen our leading position in the market.”

Expanded CIGS/CIS or Hydride Oxide Production Could Affect the Entire Solar Industry

If one or more of these firms can significantly ramp CIGS/CIS or hydride oxide module production, and earn profits that could sustain thin-film capacity expansion, that could affect the entire solar industry. If this were to happen, first to benefit could be manufacturers of CIGS/CIS or hydride oxide production equipment, which could see increased demand. Later, increased thin-film module supply could:

Present increased competition to First Solar, particularly if thin-film modules from other manufacturers could compete on price and/or performance.

Dampen the growth in demand for polysilicon, which is used in the dominant solar photovoltaic manufacturing process. This might ease polysilicon price pressures and possibly help some silicon-based solar manufacturers, with cost structures low enough to survive thin-film competition, to increase their profit margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JKS, SGTSY.

