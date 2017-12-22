Abraxas Petroleum Could Have Over 45% Upside If Production Growth Meets Expectations

Abraxas is expected to become more of a Delaware Basin producer in future years as it has limited remaining Bakken inventory.

Credit facility debt is expected to fall 45% from the end of 2015 to the end of 2017, while production may rise 61%.

Abraxas has remade itself over the past few years, reducing its lease operating expenses per BOE by around 67% from 2013 to 2018.

Note: Members of Distressed Value Investing received a first look at this research report on November 30. The current share price in the report has been updated to reflect the increase since then.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) appears to be an excellent value at the moment, based on its ability to significantly grow production over the next couple years without increasing its debt. It has remade itself into a lower cost producer, with lease operating expenses falling by around 67% from 2013 to 2018 guidance midpoint. Abraxas's credit facility debt should fall around 45% from the end of 2015 to the end of 2017, while its production should increase around 64% from Q4 2015 to Q4 2017. The strong ramp-up in production from Q4 2017 onward makes Abraxas have an estimated 46% upside at $50 long-term oil.

Abraxas's main operational areas are the Bakken/Three Forks and the Delaware Basin. The Delaware Basin will be of increasing importance in the future.

Asset Overview - Bakken/Three Forks

Abraxas's Bakken/Three Forks assets consist of just over 4,000 net acres in the core of the Williston Basin. This has been Abraxas's key asset, accounting for 67% of its total production and 73% of its oil production in 2016. This acreage has been extensively developed, giving Abraxas a high level of confidence about the expected results there. However, Abraxas only has enough remaining Bakken/Three Forks inventory to sustain a one-rig program for several years.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - November 2017 Presentation

Here's a look at Abraxas's Bakken/Three Forks well performance starting from its Ravin 1H well in 2010. Since its Lillibridge 2H and 4H wells in 2013, the initial well performance has been quite consistently good, with Abraxas mentioning in August 2016 that its previous 25 wells had achieved 30-day IPs averaging 997 BOEPD.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - August 2016 Presentation

Since that August 2016 presentation, Abraxas completed an additional ten Bakken/Three Forks wells that achieved 30-day IPs averaging 1,144 BOEPD, bringing its average 30-day IP over the last 35 Bakken/Three Forks wells to 1,039 BOEPD.

Well Zone 30-day IP (BOEPD) % Oil Stenehjem 10H, 12H & 14H Three Forks 1,059 74% Stenehjem 11H, 13H & 15H Middle Bakken 1,226 75% Stenehjem 6H & 8H Three Forks 1,143 75% Stenehjem 7H & 9H Middle Bakken 1,148 74%

Abraxas has a very good idea of what to expect out of its Bakken/Three Forks wells, which has consistently strong production that results in comparable economics to the Permian. However, the challenge for Abraxas is that it only has a limited amount of Bakken/Three Forks inventory remaining. In its November 2017 corporate presentation, Abraxas mentioned that it had an estimated 32 gross additional operated locations remaining.

Abraxas plans on drilling another four gross Bakken/Three Forks wells in 2018 (and completing 10 gross Bakken/Three Forks wells), and can potentially drill 11 gross Bakken/Three Forks wells per year with its owned drilling rig. Therefore, Abraxas's operated Bakken/Three Forks inventory may be exhausted by around 2021.

Abraxas mentioned on its Q2 2017 conference call that it "would like to build our position in the core of the Bakken, but that's a very difficult land play now." Therefore, Abraxas is likely to increasingly focus its efforts on the Delaware Basin, where it has a quite substantial amount of drilling inventory. Abraxas can generate similar returns in the Delaware Basin, but doesn't have as lengthy of a successful track record there yet.

Asset Overview - Delaware Basin

Abraxas's future largely lies in the Delaware Basin. It has 8,131 net acres held by production there, located on the eastern edge of the Delaware Basin. This area has not been as derisked as other parts of the Delaware Basin, so Abraxas has been able to acquire acreage for relatively cheap (such as around $11,000 per net acre). However, this area appears to have a lot of potential, with Abraxas's recent wells performing above type curve, while Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) thinks highly enough of the area to commit two of its three rigs there for the latter part of 2017 as well as most of 2018.

Abraxas's Delaware Basin position has substantial inventory, with over 160 gross operated potential locations. Abraxas is planning on completing 10 gross Delaware Basin wells in 2018, meaning that it has around 16 years of inventory at that 10 wells per year rate. Abraxas may end up increasing the number of Delaware Basin wells per year though, to compensate for its limited remaining Bakken/Three Forks inventory.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - November 2017 Presentation

Abraxas's ROR estimates for the Delaware Basin (Wolfcamp) have come down so that it now expects just under 30% ROR at $50 WTI oil and close to 40% ROR at $55 WTI oil. Abraxas expected around 34% ROR at $45 WTI oil in September 2017. This change appears to be due to an increase in the estimated cost per well from $6 million (in its September 2017 presentation) to $7 million now. Well costs should have a fair amount of correlation with oil prices though, and a return to $50 or below oil would likely help push costs back down towards the $6-million mark. Abraxas's Wolfcamp type curve ROR at strip prices seems likely to stay in the 30% to 40% range due to the correlation between well costs and oil prices.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - November 2017 Presentation

Abraxas's Delaware Basin well performance has averaged at or above type curve so far though (albeit with a limited sample size), so there is potential for its actual ROR to be higher than what was mentioned in the graph above.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - November 2017 Presentation

Reduction In Lease Operating Expenses

Abraxas has made major strides in the last few years to improve its competitiveness in a low oil price world. This can be seen in 67% reduction in its lease operating expense per BOE from 2013 to its 2018 guidance midpoint. Abraxas's lease operating expense was $15.13 per BOE in 2013, but this is projected to fall to $5.62 per BOE in 2017 (based on actuals for the first three quarters plus Q4 2017 guidance). Abraxas's guidance calls for a further decline in lease operating expense to $5.00 per BOE at guidance midpoint in 2018.

Abraxas has achieved this through a combination of improved efficiency and paring down its portfolio to lower cost areas such as the Delaware Basin and its highly productive acreage in the Bakken/Three Forks.

Production Starting To Surge

Abraxas's production is starting to surge after stagnating during much of the past several years while it focused on improving its financial position to deal with lower oil prices. Abraxas's Q3 2017 production of 8,745 BOEPD represents the highest quarterly production it has ever achieved. Abraxas's Q4 2017 guidance calls for even higher production in the 9,500 to 10,000 BOEPD range, while its 2018 guidance range is for 10,000 to 12,000 BOEPD.

Improved Debt Situation

Abraxas has been improving its debt situation over the past few years as well. Abraxas ended 2015 with $134 million in credit facility debt (which represents most of its total debt) and then reduced that to $93 million by the end of 2016. I estimate that Abraxas will end 2017 with around $74 million in credit facility debt.

2015 2016 2017 YE Credit Facility Debt ($ Million) $134 $93 $74

That level of debt should allow Abraxas to have sufficient liquidity even if oil prices fall again. At the end of 2015, Abraxas had $134 million in credit facility debt along with near 6,000 BOEPD in production. It needed to restrict capital expenditures and sell assets in order to deal with a reduced borrowing base. Now with $74 million in credit facility debt and production that should approach 10,000 BOEPD in Q4 2017, Abraxas's borrowing base shouldn't be an issue and Abraxas can focus on growing production.

2018 Expectations

Abraxas Petroleum is set to grow production throughout the rest of 2017 and into 2018. It expects 2018 production to average around 11,000 BOEPD (66% oil) with a $90 million capital expenditure budget.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

At around $56.50 WTI oil (around current strip prices) in 2018, Abraxas can generate around $145 million in revenues at 11,000 BOEPD in production (guidance midpoint). This is net of $8 million in negative hedge value, as Abraxas has 2,649 barrels per day of 2018 oil hedges at $48.53 per barrel.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,649,900 $52.50 $139 Natural Gas[Mcf] 5,299,800 $1.70 $9 NGL (Barrels) 481,800 $11.00 $5 Hedge Value -$8 Total $145

Based on Abraxas's guidance, cash expenditures should end up at around $137 million during 2018, including $90 million for capital expenditures. Thus at current oil prices, Abraxas looks capable of delivering around $8 million in positive cash flow while also increasing production by around 13% compared to Q4 2017.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $20 Production Tax $13 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $3 Capital Expenditures $90 Total $137

Potential 2019 Outlook

Abraxas has not provided full guidance for 2019 yet, although in August it did discuss some production expectations before for 2019. That information is a bit outdated though, since Abraxas's current 2018 expectations are slightly lower than the numbers mentioned in August. Based on Abraxas's newer production outlook chart, I estimate that its 2019 production expectations are around 12,000 BOEPD with a $90 million capital expenditure budget.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - November 2017 Corporate Presentation

At 12,000 BOEPD in production with a 67% oil split, along with $53 WTI oil (around current strip prices), I would expect Abraxas to generate $160 million in revenue in 2019. Abraxas benefits from slightly positive hedge value in this case, as it has 1,200 barrels per day hedged at $54.54 for 2019.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,934,600 $49.00 $144 Natural Gas[Mcf] 5,518,800 $1.70 $9 NGL (Barrels) 525,600 $11.00 $6 Hedge Value $1 Total $160

Assuming that per unit costs remain the same, Abraxas's cash expenditures are expected to be around $141 million in 2019. This would result in Abraxas generating around $19 million in positive cash flow at $53 WTI oil, while also increasing production by around 9% from 2018's average.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $22 Production Tax $14 Cash SG&A $12 Interest Expense $3 Capital Expenditures $90 Total $141

Valuation

Abraxas currently has $64 million in credit facility debt. This is projected to increase to $74 million by the end of 2017 due to its $30 million Q4 2017 capital expenditure budget. Abraxas also has a $3.7 million real estate lien note, giving it around $78 million in net debt at the end of 2017. With projected positive cash flow of $8 million in 2018, Abraxas's net debt would be around $70 million at the end of 2018.

At $45 WTI oil and expected 2019 production levels of 12,000 BOEPD, Abraxas can generate around $90 million EBITDA. This would translate into a value of $2.80 per share at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 6x, assuming 168 million shares outstanding (allowing for a slight increase from the current 165.9 million shares outstanding). At $50 WTI oil, Abraxas's estimated value increases to $3.26 per share at that multiple, while at $55 WTI oil, Abraxas's estimated value increases to $3.76 per share. Despite the surge in near-term oil prices, long-term oil prices have remained stuck around $50. I believe that $50 oil is an appropriate level to value Abraxas and other companies at, although $45 oil can be used as a more conservative figure.

WTI Oil ($/Barrel) $45 $50 $55 Unhedged EBITDA @ 12,000 BOEPD ($ Million) $90 $103 $117 Estimated Value Per Share $2.80 $3.26 $3.76

Another way to look at it would be to value Abraxas based on its production and land. At $35,000 per flowing BOE, Abraxas's expected 2019 production of 12,000 BOEPD would be worth $420 million. If we value its Delaware Basin acreage at $20,000 per net acre, that would add another $163 million to Abraxas's value, bringing its total value up to $583 million. This is approximately $3.01 per share after adjusting for $70 million in net debt (year-end 2018). While this acreage value is significantly higher than what Abraxas paid, the value should increase as the Eastern Delaware Basin becomes more derisked.

Catalysts

Even using $45 oil, Abraxas appears significantly undervalued, with $2.80 being a 25% increase from Abraxas's current $2.24 share price. I believe that this difference is because the market is valuing Abraxas mainly on recent production levels (such as Q3 2017's 8,745 BOEPD). I'd expect Abraxas's share price to increase noticeably once it demonstrates that it can consistently maintain production above 10,000 BOEPD.

Abraxas could also benefit from successful downspacing tests in the Delaware Basin. If those tests are successful, Abraxas's well spacing will go from four wells per section to eight wells per section, giving it potentially 320+ gross operated locations in the Delaware Basin.

Risks

One risk with Abraxas is that it is a relatively small producer, and thus its production results could vary significantly with individual well success. Abraxas intends to complete 20 gross wells (11.7 net wells) during 2018, so a particularly good or bad well could have a noticeable impact on production.

Going forward, Abraxas is running out of Bakken/Three Forks inventory, which will force it to concentrate on the Delaware Basin to maintain and grow production. Abraxas believes the economics of the two areas are similar, although its Delaware Basin assets are less derisked. So far, Abraxas's Delaware Basin results have been consistently good, but there isn't the same level of surety yet as with its Bakken/Three Forks wells, which have a lengthy track record of being able to deliver an IP30 of around 1,000 or more BOEPD.

Another risk is that Abraxas's results fall short of expectations due to delays and third-party issues. Abraxas's production has been vulnerable to this in the past, with third-party gas processing issues intermittently cropping up and recent mechanical issues with Caprito 83-404H delaying production until January 2018. Abraxas's current full-year guidance (at the midpoint of Q4 2017 guidance) is for 7,633 BOEPD production, which is less than the 8,000 BOEPD guidance midpoint (range of 7,800 to 8,200 BOEPD) that it gave earlier in the year. Other areas of Abraxas's results have been generally more in line with guidance though.

2017 Estimated Results 2017 Guidance Production (BOEPD) 7,633 8,000 LOE ($ Per BOE) $5.63 $6.00 Oil (%) 59% 61% Cash G&A ($ Million) $12.7 $12.3

A Downside Scenario

Abraxas's current $2.24 share price allows for quite a few inputs to come in below expectations without resulting in a major downside. For example, if Abraxas's 2019 production comes in at 11,000 BOEPD (instead of 12,000 BOEPD) and 64% oil (instead of 67% oil), Abraxas could still generate around $78 million EBITDA without hedges at $45 oil.

This would give Abraxas a $2.03 per share valuation at a 6x EV/EBITDA multiple even if its year-end 2018 net debt went up to $100 million (from $70 million) and its future share count went up to 181 million (from 168 million). This allows room for Abraxas to make additional acreage acquisitions and to potentially deal with lower-than-expected oil prices.

Thus even if all those items (production, oil percentage, net debt, share count) are worse than in the previously discussed valuation examples, Abraxas should still be worth within 10% of its current share price based on 2019 production and $45 long-term oil.

Conclusion

Abraxas Petroleum appears to be valued based on its current production levels, but is set to significantly increase production over the next year or two. The increased production and the improvements Abraxas has made to its lease operating expenses should allow it to generate over $100 million EBITDA in 2019 and grow production by around double-digits within cash flow at $50 WTI oil. At a 6x EV/EBITDA multiple, Abraxas would then be worth $3.26 per share, around 46% above its current share price.

Abraxas can maintain an estimated value above $2.00 even if production and oil prices fall well below expectations, while also allowing for Abraxas to add some additional debt and issue more shares. Thus I view Abraxas's current share price as being too backward-looking. Abraxas needed to spend much of the past couple years addressing its financial situation and revamping its asset portfolio rather than focusing on growth. With consistently good well results now and a strong financial position, Abraxas has turned the corner and should be able to substantially improve its valuation over the next year and a bit.

This report is an example of what subscribers can expect from Distressed Value Investing. Members will gain access to 4 to 6 deep-dive reports per month along with other research and continuing coverage.

There is currently a free two week trial, so please click here for more information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.