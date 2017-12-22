How 'Bright' Fits Into Netflix's New Normal

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), welcome to the new normal.

I’ve been a fan of this industry for a while and to me the most fun is always when we get to really test the waters. This week, we get to do that as Netflix is set to drop Bright – its first blockbuster type film. Now ordinarily, this would just be the latest in a long line of “firsts” for the streaming giant but there’s one other “first” that has to make executives a little uneasy and investors curious.

This is the first time Netflix will drop a tentpole film while processes are in place to track how it responds with audiences. As you may remember Nielsen this year revealed it would now measure streaming service viewership as it does with the traditional networks and we’ve already seen some interesting feedback.

Now to those who look at this and automatically jump to Netflix’s defense and question the validity of these ratings, I’ll save you the trouble.

Yes, it has some flaws.

I completely agree these ratings carry an asterisk as for one they don’t take into account any mobile viewing data. With the number of iPhones/tablets/laptops/etc. that represents a sizable chunk of people not being taken into account.

However – that doesn’t mean you can completely discount it either.

Netflix since Day 1 has been playing a dangerous game, but only because it knew it was one it could win. Netflix is the reason why so many streaming services don’t reveal numbers or ratings. The company basically pioneered the concept of saying a show is a hit simply because THEY said it’s a hit.

Now imagine one of the big four traditional networks saying one of its rookies was the next big thing and then withholding any proof. Well it’s hard to imagine because it’s also not possible. Ratings information for those channels are easy to come by and that’s precisely why you see the networks trade off ratings wins.

It’s also why when a program like The Good Doctor comes along and makes an impact – you can actually believe it made an impact.

Netflix has always traded in hype and it's made a nice return for its investors on hype, but investors also like to play the game of “what if?” “What if we had data?” “What if the playing field was balanced?” Would the chips still fall the same way?

That’s what I find fascinating about the Nielsen data. It fills in a few gaps, even if it doesn’t fill in all the gaps.

For example, Stranger Things was estimated to have been watched by nearly 16 million people in its first three days and of that 11 million fell in the 18-49 demo. Now even though Netflix disputed those numbers, that’s a massive haul.

Given the show’s runaway success, we knew it had to have a high ratings count – but 16 million (15.8 million to be exact) is stunning. That puts it up there with The Voice, This Is Us and NCISsof the world.

It’s rare air in this day and time.

It’s also a proof-point that investors in rival companies can look at and go – “okay so that’s a benchmark.” Now nobody doubted Stranger Things had a high viewer count but it's nice to have a gauge. It may have already been accepted as fact, but now it’s legitimized.

Now compare that to The Crown, which didn’t net anywhere near that total. In fact, over its first three-day span, it saw just 1.4 million watch the premiere and 600,000 of that come from the 18-49 demo. Yet here’s the twist - those viewers were also shown to be older, highly educated, well-off financially and mostly female.

That’s the ideal combination of a viewer.

People wonder why certain low-rated network shows stick around year after year and the reason is not because of how many people watch them – but WHAT type of people watch them. Advertisers dream about this type of audience, but for streamers, they don’t care about advertisers, they care about subscribers.

And who’s the ideal subscriber? You guessed it - older, highly educated and financially well-off women. Win them over and you win their friends over and you win their friends over and you just plain win.

It’s an amazing wealth of information now being revealed and yes, you can be short-sighted and say it’s a moot point because brands don’t advertise on Netflix – but in doing so you forget Netflix IS a brand. To keep being successful it needs those subscribers. It also needs that word of mouth and the support of the media and critics to stay in that catbird seat.

So why isn’t Netflix embracing those numbers? Simply put, not everything will be a success story and key in those worries is their movie pipeline.

We know when it comes to TV, Netflix is a king of kings, but when it comes to movies, it's not in the same league. The big theater owners may like to bury their heads in the sand about emerging trends, but THIS they agree on. They have to close ranks and defend the traditional model and that means boycotting Netflix movies from their theaters.

Now Netflix will tell you they don’t care and that may be true. Though it shouldn’t be as its rivals including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), have proven there is another way that works (i.e. the award-winning Manchester By The Sea). And while some cracks may be forming in Netflix’s “we won’t change” model, by and large, it is still headstrong about simultaneous day-and-date releases.

Netflix thought it could do no wrong in any project and it bet BIG on its first originals – but to date none of them have scored an Oscar nomination in a big category or made the same type of splash with consumers as a traditional film.

While Bright (and most other actioners) have zero chance to win a top Oscar, the film marks Netflix’s potentially last-best-chance to win with audiences under its current model. Remember the studio isn’t looking for hardware here, it's looking for the same type of buzz and attention a traditional film would get – and to some extent', it's getting it, just not how executives probably wanted.

Early reviews are not positive.

One thing we are actually seeing now is that for the first time, reviews are starting to matter. As recently as just a few years ago, people used reviews as a suggestion, but not as the “end-all.” Now after so many high-profile flops, consumers are getting more frugal and as Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) learned, that can cost you.

And now pair that with the fact we have numbers and there’s less room to spin, especially if Bright doesn’t shine over the holidays.

Even if they are incomplete and flawed, we still have some sort of a measuring stick. And I’ll give Netflix credit because thus far, even with positive takeaways, the company is sticking to its guns and downplaying the numbers.

Denial is and seemingly always will be their equalizer.

It’s just like before – except now it gets harder because instead of leaving it up to word of mouth, there’s data. The thing about our culture as of late is that even if we know something isn’t entirely true, we have a way of not letting that stop us from buying in – even in a small way.

It’s the power of perception and Netflix’s bread-and-butter has always been perception.

Just as we always assumed Stranger Things has a big reach and The Crown was an older-skewing show, we assumed Netflix’s films were having a tougher time being seen as having the same level of success. And even if the numbers aren’t fully accurate, they are close enough to justify some of our thoughts.

Again, that’s the power of perception and for the first time, that perception can be weaponized against the company, which wrote the book on how to maximize its power.

Investors in this sector now have a new tool to play with and shareholders need to be aware that it will have an impact overall. It may not sink Netflix’s stock down (for now), but it could help raise the stock for others in the space.

With Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) preparing its original series push for the not too distant future, get ready because the streaming space just got (even) more interesting.