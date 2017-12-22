If You Took On More Risk: Week 3

Here we show how a higher risk portfolio created the same day - one hedged against a >12% decline - performed.

All three of the portfolios we presented in the 3rd week of Bulletproof Investing outperformed their expected returns over the next 6 months.

Safety First: NASCAR driver Johanna Long and her helmet (Credit: Gearheads)

Investing With A Helmet On, But Driving Faster

Recently, we posted the returns from the three portfolios we shared with subscribers in the third week of our Bulletproof Investing service last June (Performance: Week 3). All three portfolios beat Portfolio Armor's expected returns for them, but only our Top Names portfolio, which was hedged against a greater-than-9% decline, beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Here, we show how the highest risk portfolio we created on June 16th - one hedged against a greater-than-12% decline - performed.

Opening The Throttle A Bit More

Each week, we use our system to create several portfolios, before selecting ones to share with our subscribers. So we went back to June 16th and looked for the portfolio we created then that had taken on the most risk. It was this one, where we had asked Portfolio Armor to present us with a $1,000,000 portfolio designed to maximize expected return over the next 6 months while limiting downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 12% over the same period.

It included Alibaba (BABA), CSX (CSX), IPG Photonics (IPGP), JD.com (JD), Lam Research (LRCX), NetEase (NTES), and TAL Education (TAL) as primary securities, plus Shopify (SHOP) to absorb some of the cash leftover after rounding down dollar amounts to round lots of each of the primary securities.

The worst-case scenario here was a decline of 11.41% (the "Max Drawdown"), the best-case scenario was a gain of 20.29% (the "Net Potential Return"), and our site's ballpark estimate of an Expected Return was 6.88%.

Why We Didn't Present This Portfolio

When we started Bulletproof Investing, our idea was to present portfolios that had the highest ratio of potential upside (Net Potential Return) to downside (Max Drawdown). We're soliciting feedback to see if our subscribers want us to continue that approach, but The first two portfolios we presented to subscribers on June 16th had ratios of 2.78 and 2.58 to 1, respectively. The portfolio above, in contrast, had a ratio of 1.78 (as you can see by dividing its Net Potential Return of 20.29% by its Max Drawdown of 11.41%).

How The Portfolio Performed

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs.

Why This Portfolio Outperformed The Top Names Portfolio

Unlike last time, the outperformance appears to be due to a combination of lower hedging cost. The June 16th Top Names portfolio had a hedging cost of 5.11%, while this one had a hedging cost of 3.45%. The performance of the underlying securities for this one was a bit higher, though they shared 4 out of 7 primary names in common.

After seeing the outperformance of some of our higher-risk portfolios, we now present an aggressive portfolio hedged against a >20% decline each week for our Bulletproof Investing subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.