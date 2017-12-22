Wait For Alphabet To Go Down Before Buying - Cramer's Lightning Round (12/21/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, December 21.

Bullish Calls

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT): Psychiatric disorders are a tough area as most companies fail. However, if they get it right, it'll be huge. It's a speculative stock.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL): Don't bet against chairman Charif Souki.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH): They have an impressive client list and the data center business is good.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG): It's a good stock but Cramer prefers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and VMware (NYSE:VMW).

Bearish Calls

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG): "I don't really like the advertisers. Why? Because of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), which I think is destroying them. Now, Alphabet is going to go down here. Even though it's owned by my charitable trust, I've got to be honest. Why? Because it doesn't fit the profile. But once it comes in, it's a buy."

ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS): They are inconsistent. Don't buy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS): "No, it doesn't work."

