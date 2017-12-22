3 Charts And The Tie That Binds Them

I have three charts for you and I think you'll find them interesting.

Regular readers know I have a penchant for writing fairly lengthy diatribes that start in one place, veer off onto multiple tangents, and yet somehow end up being some semblance of coherent and profound, although the pretensions to profundity are often the subject of vociferous debate in the comments section.

But hey, that's the "fun" of reading Heisenberg. Part of it is figuring out if I've actually said anything that's worth saying.

Sarcasm aside, the formula is deliberate. I aim first and foremost to make you think. To me, macro analysis that doesn't require a bit of effort and mental participation on the part of the audience isn't really analysis. When I read analyst notes, I'm looking to be challenged intellectually. If I get through the first paragraph and I don't have any questions, I stop reading because that usually means there's nothing there.

This evening (it's Thursday night as I write this), I'm going to try something a bit different in terms of format and see how it plays with readers.

I found three charts today (well actually, I found two and I made the other one) that touch on subjects near and dear to me and I thought I'd share them with you along with some brief commentary on each one. The goal here is to make this concise, but I can't tell you how many times I've typed that only to go back and delete it 700 words later.

Ok, so the first chart (and this is the one I made) is from the NAAIM's weekly survey, in which firms are asked to choose a number that indicates how they’re positioned in equities (SPY). The range of responses is defined as follows:

200% Leveraged Short

100% Fully Short

0% (100% Cash or Hedged to Market Neutral)

100% Fully Invested

200% Leveraged Long

Here's the chart, which is what you get if you take the whole CSV file and plot just the column that indicates what the "most bearish response" was for a given week:

That's pretty astonishing. That is the entire history of the series and what you're seeing there with the spikes highlighted in the green oval are instances where the most "bearish" response to the survey was actually a response that indicated the respondent was long stocks.

In other words, even the bears are now long.

The latest reading was 55 and the week before that it was 75. Do note the higher spikes also captured in that green oval. Those responses came in late September and early October and they were 90 and 80, respectively. A response of 100 means fully invested long. Again, that chart represents the most "bearish" response. So recently, not only have the bears turned long, they were actually full invested long. If we get a reading on that chart above 100 soon, it will represent the most "bearish" investor being leveraged long.

A lot of commentators like to look for signs that the last bear has capitulated when attempting to call a top. Well, there's a good place to look.

The second chart I wanted to show you comes courtesy of Epsilon Theory's Ben Hunt. Have a look:

(Bloomberg, Ben Hunt)

Here's Ben explaining what that is:

The green line is the S&P 500 index. The white line below is a Quality Index sponsored by Deutsche Bank. They look at 1,000 global large cap companies and evaluate them for return on equity, return on invested capital, and accounting accruals … quantifiable proxies for the most common ways that investors think about quality. Because the goal is to isolate the Quality factor, the index is long in equal amounts the top 20% of measured companies and short the bottom 20% (so market neutral), and has equal amounts invested long and short in the component sectors of the market (so sector neutral). The chart begins on March 9, 2009, when the Fed launched its first QE program.

You should immediately understand what Ben is trying to convey there. The rising tide of central bank liquidity has lifted all boats. The "quality-ness" of a given company is now meaningless. The "quality" stocks in your portfolio have risen, but so has everything else. The QE dynamic (supercharged by buybacks and passive flows) is indiscriminate. As Ben goes on to note:

Central banks don’t care about rewarding 'good' companies. In fact, if they care about anything on this dimension, they care about keeping 'bad' companies from going under.

In addition to underscoring the point I've made repeatedly about how QE is part and parcel of what I've variously described as the "wave" dynamic, that last quote also betrays one of the unintended consequences of QE and accommodative monetary policy more generally. Namely that while it is designed to be inflationary, it is in some cases deflationary because it creates zombie companies whose supply stays on the market when it should be purged (think: U.S. shale and oil prices).

One more thing on that chart and those quotes. That is another case where you should think long and hard about who it is you're implicitly arguing with if you are steadfastly refusing to acknowledge the impact of $20 trillion in central bank liquidity on risk assets. If you don't know Ben, you should familiarize yourself - he's one smart guy.

The third (and last) chart I wanted to share with you comes from none other than JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic (a.k.a. "Gandalf"). This isn't really a unique observation, but the timing of the note it comes from was certainly interesting:

(JPMorgan)

Here's some of the accompanying color from the note which contains that chart:

At a time when volatilities across asset classes have plummeted, this presents us with the oddity of an asset with extreme daily moves. Realized vols in BTC are unlike anything we’ve seen in other asset classes.

That came just hours ahead of a Bloomberg article that confirmed Goldman's plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk. Recall what I said last weekend in "It's A Mad, Mad, Mad World":

Just to kind of expand on the point made above about how central bank policies have created chain reactions and unpredictable spillovers, consider that as a result of the low vol. regime, trading operations are suffering on Wall Street. Low vol. was cited multiple times last quarter by the banks to explain precipitous declines in trading revenue, and as you're probably aware, position turnover at hedge funds has collapsed (i.e., no one is trading).

In that environment, Wall Street is searching high and low for volatility and it just so happens that they've got it in spades with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as illustrated rather poignantly above. Now, in order to help rescue flagging trading revenues, the big banks are going to step into the crypto fray with no one knows what consequences.

Can you identify the thread that ties the three charts and the accompanying commentary together? If you said: central bank asset purchases, you win a blue star.

$20 trillion in global liquidity has turned bears into bulls, shorts into longs, rendered the distinction between "bad" companies and "good" companies irrelevant as far as share prices are concerned, and driven cross-asset volatility so low that banks are now clamoring for a piece of the cryptocurrency pie.

How does it all end? I don't know.

And after all, isn't that the fun of it?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.