Euronav Buys Gener8 Maritime: Explaining The Deal

The offered value is a nice premium to the previous closing price, but Euronav still appears to be paying less than the fair value. A win-win situation?

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is acquiring Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) in an all-share deal to further consolidate the oil tanker market. A win-win situation for both parties.

Introduction

I have been a fan of Euronav for quite a while as I really like the company’s management team. After acquiring several large VLCCs almost at the bottom of the market a few years ago, Euronav has now lined up another game-changing deal – once again at the bottom of a cycle. The company announced it has reached an agreement with Gener8 Maritime to acquire the company in an all-share deal. Time to have a closer look!

EURN 1 Year Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

The deal terms

Euronav doesn’t have to spend a single dollar as it’s pursuing an all-share deal with Gener8, offering 0.7272 shares of Euronav per share of Gener8 Maritime. This will result in Euronav creating an additional 60.9 million shares, giving the current GNRT shareholders a stake of 28% in the combined entity.

This deal offers a 35% premium compared to yesterday’s closing prices of both companies but as Euronav’s shareholders pushed the share price higher today (celebrating and approving the deal), the total premium will be closer to 40%.

It looks like this deal will go through, as shareholders representing 48% of GNRT’s share capital have already agreed to tender their shares to Euronav. This doesn’t mean GNRT couldn’t still walk away, but it would have to pay a (substantial?) break fee to Euronav if it would do so. The size of this break fee has not been made public.

Source: Gener8 presentation

Upon completion of the merger, Euronav will be selling 6 ‘modern’ VLCCs for a total consideration of $434M to keep the total leverage ratio under control. Euronav did not elaborate if it would sell Euronav-vessels or Gener8 vessels, nor did it specify the average age of the vessels, which will be sold. Nonetheless, this valuation will be a vital part of our fairness opinion later in this article.

What does Euronav get?

Euronav will acquire 100% of Gener8, and will take control of its 30 vessels, which consist of 21 VLCCs, 6 Suezmax, 1 Aframax and 2 Panamax-size vessels. What’s really interesting about Gener8’s fleet (and perhaps the main reason why Euronav was effectively pursuing this company) is the average age of the fleet.

Source: Gener8 presentation

Of the 21 VLCCs, 19 were built in the 2015-2017 time frame whilst the 2 remaining Very Large Crude Carriers were built in 2007. 10 years ago, but still only halfway their useful lives.

The Aframax and Panamax vessels are the oldest with an age of respectively 15 and 13 years. Not only are these vessels getting relatively old, Euronav only operates VLCCs and Suezmax vessels so I don’t think I would be surprised should Euronav find buyers for these three vessels after the transaction closes. It’s usually a good idea to keep the fleet as simple as possible.

The six Suezmax vessels will be a welcome addition for Euronav as its own Suezmax fleet is getting relatively old (of the 18 Suezmax vessels owned by Euronav, 10 were built before 2007). The average age of the GNRT Suezmax is approximately 9 years, with the oldest vessel built in 2006.

Euronav is also expecting to add 4 newbuilt Suezmax to its fleet in 2018, so I think we will see Euronav sell a similar amount of (old) vessels in the next 2 years. It has just sold the Cap Georges (built in 1998) for $9.3M, reporting a gain of $8.5M over the book value of the vessel. So I think the remaining 2 Suezmax built in 1998 might be on their way to the exit as well.

It looks like Euronav is getting a sweet deal, but I’m expecting an impairment charge

The offer had a value of approximately $500M, so the main question is whether or not Euronav is getting value for its money. According to Gener8’s Q3 financials, the $2.7B balance sheet consisted of $1.4B in liabilities and $1.3B in equity. As Euronav is paying just 40% of the book value of Gener8, you might think this could be a real bargain.

However, as I have explained before, there could be a substantial difference between the book value of vessels and the effective fair value based on market prices. According to the balance sheet, GNRT’s vessels were valued at $2.32B (which includes some vessels, which were subsequently sold after the end of the quarter). As Gener8 discloses the type and age of the vessels, we are now able to calculate the fair value of the vessels, helped by this table from Compass Maritime. Note, there are other specialized websites claiming to give you a real-time value of a vessel. I just completed a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation.

Source: Compass Maritime

Euronav is selling 6 VLCCs for a total of $434M, or approximately $72M/tanker. As a newbuilt tanker has a price tag of $81M with a 5-year-old VLCC changing hands for $61M, I think using a $72M number is realistic for Gener8’s 2015-2017 VLCCs. 19 times 72M = $1.37B.

Gener8 also has two 10-year-old VLCCs, which have a market value of $37M each. Total:$74M.

The average age of the Suezmax vessels is approximately 9 years. So for simplicity's sake, I will assume they are each worth $25M (the average price of a 10-year-old Suezmax). The 6 Suezmax have a total value of $150M.

The 15-year-old Aframax will very likely have a value of $6-19M, so I will assume a value of $11M, which is the price Gener8 received for a 2003 Aframax. Total: $11M.

And finally, the two Panamax vessels are 13 years old, and will have a value of $5-17M per vessel. I will use a vessel value of $12M as my base case. Total: $24M.

Adding all subtotals, the fair value of Gener8’s vessels is $1.63B, which is approximately $700M less than the book value. This means the book value of $1.31B very likely represents a fair (and more realistic) liquidation value of $610M (note, I was relatively conservative as Gener8 sold two vessels, which hadn’t already been reclassified as ‘assets for sale’ for a total of $64M after September 30th). So if I would add these back to the equation (as these two vessels were originally included in the $2.32B vessel valuation), the adjusted fair value attributable to Gener8’s shareholders is approximately $670M.

This means Euronav appears to be paying approximately 75% of the revalued assets in an all-share deal, which is a win-win situation as Gener8’s shareholders are immediately unlocking value whilst Euronav doesn’t pay top dollar for the vessels.

However, this also means Euronav will very likely record an impairment charge on the book value of Gener8’s vessels as Euronav has a more conservative depreciation schedule. Perhaps even too conservative as indicated by its last two vessel sales where it sold a VLCC with a book value of $25M for $45M, and an old Suezmax with a book value of $800,000 for $9.3M.

Conclusion

I’m not a shareholder of Gener8 Maritime, but as a shareholder of Euronav, I fully support the deal (although I won’t have to vote for it). I do believe Euronav gets a good deal, whilst Gener8 shareholders retain upside exposure as they will receive shares of Euronav rather than a one-time cash payout.

The acquisition (if the final ownership ratio of the consolidated Euronav structure will be 78%-28%, I can’t really call it a ‘merger’ as Euronav clearly absorbs Gener8 Maritime) of Gener8 Maritime is a good deal for both parties, creating an immediate win-win situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.