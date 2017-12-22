Gilead's 2018 And Beyond - Buckle Up For A New Gilead

The new Gilead is not for the faint of heart - China.

The new Gilead is not for the faint of heart - HIV.

The new Gilead is not for the faint of heart - immunotherapy.

It's the time of year for prognostication. Gilead (GILD) presents a ripe subject for this dark art. Investors have grown weary of its fading HCV bonanza. The thesis of this article is that HCV presents a distorted lens through which to assess Gilead's prospects. Gilead began 2017 with the stated goal of "changing the conversation" surrounding the company so that HCV was no longer the dominant issue controlling its fortunes.

As 2017 fades into history, Gilead has made significant strides to achieving this goal. In 2018 and beyond, Gilead's fortunes are meaningfully independent of HCV.

The new Gilead returns John Martin to a more prominent role

On December 14, 2017, Gilead issued the following innocuous little press release:

FOSTER CITY, Calif., December 14, 2017 – Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) today announced that Executive Chairman John Martin, PhD will transition from his current role of Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board of Directors effective March 9, 2018. Dr. Martin was named Executive Chairman on March 10, 2016, when he was succeeded as CEO by John Milligan, PhD. Dr. Martin served as CEO of Gilead from 1996 to 2016, having joined the company in 1990 as the Vice President of Research and Development. During his time as CEO, he built the company’s portfolio to 24 marketed products with annual revenues of more than $32 billion. “John’s scientific and business leadership has been notable for the development of Gilead’s portfolio of HIV and viral hepatitis medicines and commitment to worldwide access for patients. We are all grateful that he will continue to help guide the company as Chairman of the Board,” said Dr. Milligan, President and CEO of Gilead.

Hmmh. What's going on here? Gilead's former CEO who engineered its seminal Pharmasset acquisition and presided over Gilead's HCV revenue run-up moves back closer to the limelight. Dr. Martin retired to an amorphous role as it exponentially grew its revenues before retreating to a role as grise eminence when he became executive chairman in March 2016.

I emailed CSYJ, who generously shares his knowledgeable Gilead insights, to ask his thoughts on this matter. It had come as a surprise to him. He thought it might be a reflection of a lack of confidence by the BOD with CEO Milligan.

As I have mulled over the possibilities, I find them intriguing. I will revisit the subject in the conclusion after setting the table with the balance of this article.

Gilead is shedding its old familiar HCV albatross

HCV revenues and successes are part of Gilead's past; they have but a supporting role in Gilead's future. Gilead has been a big pharma laggard when it comes to EPS, a key measure of the value investors place on a dollar of its earnings. This has not been an aberration, but rather a simple recognition that the big chunk of Gilead's earnings grounded in its HCV franchise were not sustainable as recounted below.

As a result, Gilead is in the unusual situation where less truly is more. In order for Gilead to recover any share price momentum, the market must accept that it is not a struggling HCV company. Rather, the market must come to view Gilead as an exciting biotech with an added highly lustrous fillip; Gilead has enormous liquidity along with enviable cash flows generated by its long HCV dominance and the lesser, but still substantial, cash flows that HCV will continue to generate.

HCV therapies have been great from the standpoint of revenues and healthcare outcomes. They have been horribly disruptive from the standpoint of Gilead's share price; Gilead's HCV revenues from Sovaldi and then Harvoni ballooned in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, they began to level off, with the decline accelerating into 2016 as shown by the slide below from Gilead's Q2 2016 earnings slide deck: Always vigilant, the market, as represented by Gilead's share price, anticipated Gilead's revenue ructions. It trended sharply higher until Q2 2015. Then it reversed course after rising to the ~$120 level, dropping to ~$65.

As shown by the chart below, this was a whipsaw torturing Gilead investors with a 45% decline from mid-2015 to date. The decline was made more painful by the fact that the market was generally rising during this period.

GILD data by YCharts

As shown by the slide below from Gilead's Q3 2017 earnings slide deck, Gilead's HCV revenues are trending downward.

In his 37th Nasdaq Investor Conference presentation, COO Kevin Young provided an excellent overview of the current state of Gilead's HCV revenue prospects. While Gilead has confirmation that coverage for its HCV therapies will continue into 2018, Young was unwilling to give a ballpark for Gilead's ongoing level of HCV revenues. He would not state when revenue decreases would stop.

Beyond the bland assurance that Gilead will remain a significant player in the HCV market, Young offered investors no false hope that HCV's halcyon days are in prospect. Notice that he said Gilead would be "a" significant player, no longer is it "the" significant player.

The new Gilead is not for the faint of heart - immunotherapy

As for Yescarta, this freshly FDA approved therapy from Gilead's Kite subsidiary is plowing entirely new ground. Kite will need to continue its meticulous work of certifying cancer centers to assure that the roll-out of this therapy proceeds without a hitch. At the recent 37th Annual Nasdaq Investors conference, Gilead's Executive Vice President, Andrew Cheng, described the process as follows:

We have to accredit every center that wants to adopt Yescarta including a REMS Program that specified by the FDA. So it's a very careful adoption. We have had one center in the United States that put our press release. That was their press release, claiming the first commercial patients treated with the Yescarta that was the Moffitt Center in Tampa, Florida.

Gradually as 2018 progresses, Kite will certify 70 of the top cancer centers in the United States to administer the therapy. These 70 centers are among the 90 centers in the United States that are approved for administering bone marrow transplants.

In addition to its technical challenges, Yescarta presents daunting reimbursement issues. A recent Bloomberg article points to the challenges Yescarta faces in terms of Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement. It notes:

Medicare coverage is critical for the 10,000 people with the form of relapsed non-Hodgkin lymphoma the therapy was approved to treat, since more than half of patients are already over age 65 -- when the program’s eligibility starts -- at the time they’re first diagnosed, according to the National Cancer Institute. Anthem Inc. said it will cover the procedure. None of the other big insurers provided information about coverage in response to questions from Bloomberg. Choi, the Gilead spokeswoman, said the “vast majority” of commercial payers have confirmed coverage.

This is the sort of issue that would cripple many companies; but for Gilead, it is a rough day at the office. Gilead has struggled with reimbursement issues for years. Yescarta treatment could cost upwards to a million dollars per patient.

At the current time, immunotherapy, as represented by Yescarta, is on the cutting edge. There are not even reimbursement codes to provide a framework for addressing the huge costs.

The new Gilead is not for the faint of heart - HIV

Gilead's HIV revenues will receive a stiff challenge from ViiV's newly approved two-drug combo, Juluca. Gilead will be counting on, as do I, FDA approval in February 2018, of its new triple combo with its new integrase inhibitor, bictegravir.

Gilead has strong talking points supporting its triple combo approach to the HIV dilemma. Witness the following from COO Kevin Young earlier in December at the 37th Nasdaq Investor Conference Call:

Dual therapy has been tested and played around with for 20 years in HIV and has a very checkered history. What we're hearing from [physicians] is with triple therapy, you get confidence, particularly big bictegravir F/TAF which will come to -- we're taking out all the deficiencies of those three drugs, all those three options of drugs. So why play with a tried and tested strategy of chronic therapy in HIV. So, it's a little bit of head scratching. Obviously, the first double regimen has significant restrictions around. It's only switch patients and other restrictions. So, we continue to believe that triple therapy is the way to manage long-term HIV patients.

Whenever a new competitor appears, it creates risk. Gilead's case for beating back this competitive threat is strong; it is well situated to beat back the competition from Juluca and to continue its growth in HIV revenues.

The new Gilead is not for the faint of heart - China

A subject near and dear to my heart fills out the third key area addressed during the 37th Nasdaq investors conference. Gilead has been nurturing its reputation in the Chinese scientific community for years.

This is an inevitable byproduct of its critical therapies treating HCV and HBV, which infect millions of Chinese. Also, during the recent past, Gilead has taken key initiatives to set the table for successful Chinese rollouts of these therapies.

Again at the Nasdaq investor's conference, COO Young described the situation well:

We’ve started our own organization in China. We’re not partnering. We’ve known the Chinese opinion leaders for a long time. They are very supportive of sofosbuvir. They fast tracked the approval of Sovaldi. We’re very hopeful for both Harvoni and Epclusa. We actually think that Epclusa will be essentially the perfect product for China where there being plunging to be not having the need to do genotyping. We have a small organization we’re going to concentrate on the major centers. It’s going to be a private launch. And then we’ll move into the provincial reimbursement and then eventually international reimbursement. So I think, we’re going to figure our way. I don’t want to make any big pronouncements on China. But I think we can build quite a tidy business. We’re going to obviously see approval for the Vemlidy. Hepatitis B is an enormous market in China and also our HIV product. So start small, feel our way, utilize long-term scientific relationships that we have there.

Obviously, the Chinese market presents novel challenges. What pricing level can Gilead expect? Equally obviously it presents a huge opportunity. The world's most populous country, thought by many destined soon to be the world's biggest economy is not to be ignored.

Conclusion

Gilead's share price has been enjoying a fitful recovery over the latter part of 2017, one that is far less dynamic than bulls would prefer. Will this recovery continue or sputter into reverse?

Certainly, that is a valid question. As recounted above, Gilead has bountiful potential. It has three engines to support its long-term growth as discussed above; these include HIV, immunotherapy and expansion into China.

This article has not even touched the phase three therapies which many consider as Gilead's most promising, Filgotinib for various inflammatory diseases and selonsertib for NASH.

So what are investors to make of Gilead? It is a giant with giant potential. Its handlers have masterfully assured its long-term financial viability. They have been less attentive to niceties of current share prices. Gilead's harshest critics must acknowledge its solid financial status as it rests nestled in a secure cocoon of cash from past and ongoing HCV revenues.

Perhaps I mistitled subheadings in this post. Perhaps, Gilead is exactly the right stock for the faint of heart. It's just not the right stock for those who require regular share price validation of their investment thesis nor for those who may need to cash out their investment within some time for certain.

Instead, Gilead offers a solid growing dividend together with stakes in several of the world's most exciting therapeutic opportunities.

For those who need more, perhaps there is some new positive that we can read from Dr. Martin's recent move. That is an area I hope will generate a fruitful discussion in the comment section. Is some new acquisition in the works? Is CEO Milligan on his way to a reduced role? Might we expect a new CEO in the next few years?

Whatever it truly betokens, I see it as a positive. I can't imagine that a person of Dr. Martin's stature would step into a role that he regarded as unduly perilous.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares of Gilead over the next 72 hours.