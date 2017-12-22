Emerging Markets Local Returns May Carry Into 2018

Emerging markets local currency sovereign bonds will likely be one of the best performing fixed income asset classes in 2017 based on year-to-date performance. Similar to 2016, returns have been driven primarily by local interest rates rather than foreign currency, and we expect the same dynamic to play out in 2018. Generally, stable or improving fundamentals in emerging markets and global growth will, in our view, likely provide support against higher interest rates in developed markets.

Two Years Of Positive Returns - Primarily From Carry And Duration, Not FX

As of 12/7/2017

Source: J.P. Morgan. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Current market conditions may not continue.

Higher rates are, in fact, more likely to impact hard currency emerging markets fixed income sectors, although it is also important to remember that global monetary policy is still easy. The Fed's balance sheet will shrink marginally in 2018, while the European Central Bank's and Bank of Japan's will continue to expand. Nevertheless, in a portfolio context, an allocation to local currency bonds may provide needed diversification against rising rates.

In light of the holiday season, we put together an emerging markets wish list for 2018. Some of these could provide an upside to returns versus our base case.

Brazilian reforms allow recovery to accelerate: Brazilian politics have been plagued by scandals in recent years, which have kept needed structural reforms on the backburner. With the economy beginning to show signs of growth, it is time for actual progress in implementing these reforms. Political progress in South Africa: South Africa is among the weakest countries in the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index from a fiscal and economic perspective, which is reflected in its deteriorating credit ratings. The recent election of Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ruling party is a strong signal of progress, but executing needed reforms may be challenging and take time. Resolution to Venezuela debt train wreck: Although no one was surprised by the Venezuela default, a transition to an earnest restructuring effort is needed. We expect the market to continue treating the debt problems as isolated. That is not to say that this will do anything to address Venezuela's deep political, social, and humanitarian problems. China keeps the balancing act going: Policymakers appear to have, so far, successfully pursued market rationalization and deleveraging in China's financial sector without sparking a panicked market reaction. Continuing the deleveraging process without crushing growth will be a key to global growth for 2018. Indexers proceed cautiously on China inclusion: Inclusion of Chinese local currency bonds in benchmark indices could result in over $250 billion of foreign investment. However, any reversal of recent policies that have opened up the market and eased limits on repatriation would cause a major market disruption.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index tracks bonds issued by emerging markets governments and denominated in the local currency of the issuer, and are accessible by most international investors.

Indices are unmanaged and are not securities in which an investment can be made.

The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed in this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.

Please note that Van Eck Associates Corporation serves as investment advisor to investment products that invest in the asset class(es) included in this commentary.

Debt securities carry interest rate and credit risk. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. Credit risk is the risk of loss on an investment due to the deterioration of an issuer's financial health. Securities may be subject to call risk, which may result in having to reinvest the proceeds at lower interest rates, resulting in a decline in income. International investing involves additional risks which include greater market volatility, the availability of less reliable financial information, higher transactional and custody costs, taxation by foreign governments, decreased market liquidity and political instability. Changes in currency exchange rates may negatively impact a fund's return. Investments in emerging markets securities are subject to elevated risks which include, among others, expropriation, confiscatory taxation, issues with repatriation of investment income, limitations of foreign ownership, political instability, armed conflict and social instability.