Can Amazon Succeed Where Other Conglomerates Failed?

Amazon has the potential to succeed and to do so even as it grows, but a sprawling empire can be dangerous to a company, and can depend on unique leadership characteristics.

In the past, conglomerates have generally failed to deliver significant value improvement; but that may change if Amazon can deliver where others failed.

Once mainstays of America’s corporate landscape, conglomerates are largely reviled in today’s financial world. For the past couple decades, “conglomerate” has been something of a dirty word and “synergy”, the supposed benefit arising from the conglomerate corporate structure, synergy, has become more punchline than serious financial terminology.

General distaste for conglomerates has been one of the few things that crosses the boundaries dividing theory and practice, with economists and financiers alike generally turning up their noses at conglomerates. It is thus not terribly surprising that conglomerates have tended to trade at lower multiples than a sum-of-the-parts analysis might suggest they should – a phenomenon known as the conglomerate discount.

A few conglomerates survived the heady days of the 1970s and 1980s, which saw vast empires fashioned together of disparate businesses only to be broken apart again. General Electric (GE) was one such survivor, though it too eventually succumbed in the years after the 2008 financial crisis. Breaking up sprawling companies has been quite popular in recent years, leaving few empires un-sundered.

Perhaps the one true exception to the traditional rules of conglomerates is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Indeed, Warren Buffett’s vast holdings have continued to grow unabated and Berkshire’s financial performance and share price growth has consistently outstripped that of the broader market. It is undoubtedly a conglomerate, but the market has never seemed to care.

Now there is another contender for the title of “Exception to the Rule”: Amazon (AMZN).

Is Amazon repeating the mistakes of the past? Or could the company create a new paradigm of the virtuous conglomerate?

Building an Empire

Led by founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Amazon grew from an online bookstore into an e-commerce juggernaut. Bezos has since led the company into new territory, buying up companies as detached from Amazon’s core business as the organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market. Now Amazon is reportedly exploring a foray into the generic drugs market, engaging in high level conversations with the likes of Mylan (MYL) and Novartis (NVS).

Investors have generally applauded Amazon’s acquisitions. Shares are up 47% year to date, putting the company’s market capitalization at nearly $568 billion. That is staggering growth for a company of such a size.

So what is fueling that growth? Organic growth of Amazon’s core e-commerce and shipping business is the mainstay, but so too are the company’s actions to grab an ever larger piece of the consumer spending pie. The acquisition of Whole Foods is a key to that strategy, with Amazon poised to attempt a major penetration of the grocery market. If it succeeds, it will represent a massive market opportunity, and a guide to how it might disrupt other consumer goods industries down the line. Other activities, such as its rapidly expanding entertainment empire and the development of Alexa-powered smart gadgets, also point the way to industries in which Amazon is competing and may enter in future.

Yet for all that growth potential, the question remains whether Amazon can actually deliver the goods even as it becomes more ungainly.

“It’s Different this Time”

The mantra “It’s different this time” has sunk many an investor over the years. There is no doubting that the market is in love with Amazon and sees endless fields of expansion in the years ahead. There have been few obvious stumbles or missteps in acquired companies – but it is early days yet. The grocery business is brutally competitive, and Whole Foods may present troubles down the line. On the other hand, successful integration into Amazon’s business could open tremendous opportunities in that segment alone. Overall, the current strategy is fairly new, and whether it can stand the test of time remains to be seen.

The market is genuinely different from the last time conglomerates were king. For one thing, Amazon’s investors seem perfectly willing to support a company strategy that compresses earnings significantly – they see acquisitions, expanding capacity for delivery, etc. as investments for future growth and market domination. So Bezos has a free hand to do the acquisitions he wants, provided he keeps that positive sentiment at his back.

Debt markets have been somewhat more skeptical, as is perhaps to be expected from that conservative sector. When Amazon made its $16 billion bond offering in August to buy Whole Foods, ratings agencies could not agree on the credit rating. The debt-financed acquisition shows off some of the contours of traditional conglomerate empire-building. The empires that ballooned and busted financed their meteoric growth through heavy leverage. That does not mean Amazon will make the same mistake. Yet, with thin profit margins despite its tremendous size, Amazon could fall victim to the same trap.

Après Bezos, le déluge?

One thing we can observe about conglomerates with staying power is that they have highly dynamic individuals at the top. Berkshire has Buffett. GE had Jack Welch. Under each, the companies grew massively, though they pursued different strategies. GE always integrated its acquisitions into its management structure, while Buffett has almost always bought quality businesses and left management alone. The GE method worked under Welch, but after he left things swiftly flew off the rails. Whether the same will be true of Berkshire upon Buffett’s inevitable departure remains to be seen, though the more hands-off approach to companies in the vast empire probably gives it a better shot at surviving its builder.

That is a serious problem: Even competent leaders often lack the dynamism and vision necessary to sustain a sprawling and disparate business empire. Bezos has so far managed to keep a firm grip on everything happening under Amazon’s roof, but whether that remains the case as it continues to expand and acquire new business is uncertain. Whether his eventual successor can do so is even less certain. Sure, Bezos isn’t going anywhere soon, but a business built on the ideas of one person and sustained by belief in his strategy can be very brittle in the long run. And Amazon is currently priced with extremely long sustained growth in mind.

What Now?

As Amazon spreads its wings as a conglomerate, it seems to be shaking off the old negative stereotypes. Yet dangers lurk under the surface. As the company grows and continues to pursue a strategy of integrating other businesses, be it generic drugs or something else entirely, it will put itself at greater risk.

Current market sentiment expects tremendous things, and Bezos may be able to deliver. Yet the lessons of history suggest that there is always a price to be paid by extreme diversification of the type Amazon is now pursuing. Nothing ugly looks likely to rear its head in relative near-term, but investors should keep in mind for the long-term that similar stories have been told before – and their endings were not happy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.