Hologic: The Med-Tech Company To Choose For Sustainable Growth

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) enjoyed a successful fiscal 2017 (its fiscal year is staggered one calendar from the calendar year) in which it grew revenue ~8% and saw its stock drop precipitously over the summer, only to rebound in the latter stages of the year.

HOLX data by YCharts

At current levels the stock is up about 8% YTD. The medical device manufacturer has put tremendous focus on building a sustainable growth company and the results of this past year should give investors reason to be optimistic.

Business Segments

Hologic has five business segments that sell three different kinds of products as depicted in the image below giving it good revenue diversification. In this analysis I will be covering Diagnostics, Breast Health, and Aesthetics (the chart below excludes an acquisition which makes Aesthetics the company's third largest segment by revenue).

Source: Hologic's Corporate Presentation, November 2017

The largest segment, Diagnostics, grew revenue 5.5% year-over-year when figures are normalized to reflect the divestiture of HOLX's blood screening business. According to CFO Robert McMahon on the Q4 Quarterly Conference Call, the Diagnostics segment is expected to grow mid-single digits next year. The most notable aspect of this segment is the Molecular Diagnostics subcategory, which has generated double digits revenue growth internationally for six consecutive quarters. HOLX's Panther system is the key driver behind this growth and this year surpassed $200,000 per machine in annual revenue, a high single digit increase. This is due to increased deployment of this machine as well as higher utilization among customers. Management is hopeful that the Panther system can continue to improve its results. Next is the Breast Health Segment which commands 37% of Hologic's revenue currently. Breast Health only grew slightly above 2% year-over-year but a bright spot within those results is that International revenues grew over 20%. Management has identified a few different growth drivers to get Breast Health on par with the growth rate of the broader company:

The 3D products offered by Hologic are a major strategic growth area and the most recent quarter set a company record for 3D shipments. CEO Steve MacMillan noted on the conference call that 3D products still represent less than half the imaging market but they continually gain share presenting HOLX with great opportunity ahead. Guidance for Breast Health in 2018 is revenue growth in the low single digits. While Diagnostics is expected to continue its superior growth trajectory relative to Breast Health next year, I remain bullish on the longer term prospects for the Breast Health segment.

The Medical Aesthetics group will be garnering more attention due to the acquisition of Cynosure in March. Before releasing 2018 guidance, management took a minute to review why they believe this acquisition will drive shareholder value:

First, we'd like to remind you why we bought Cynosure in the first place. Medical aesthetics is a great growth market, one of the best in med-tech. By divesting blood screening, where volumes and price are declining and purchasing Cynosure, we fundamentally shifted our portfolio toward higher-growth segments. The many tailwinds boosting Cynosure's market include increasing social acceptance of aesthetic procedures, high levels of disposable income among patients, decreasing reimbursement for physicians that is prompting interest in cash-pay services, improving treatments that minimize patient downtime, and growing interest among younger women as well as men. These tailwinds have been driving market growth rates in the high single to low double-digit range. Our second point is that we are making good progress toward building what we call Cynosure 2.0, which we expect to include the greatest commercial organization that the laser industry has ever seen. This is a bullish comment, especially in contrast to recent results. But we want you to know that our goals are high, and we intend to achieve them.

- CEO Steve MacMillan

While many management teams would speak positively about a recent acquisition almost no matter what, the passage above displays the thought behind the move and why I also think it will be a tailwind. This was a clearly strategic shift in the business to exit a dead-end market before falling victim to the profit dilution of that fading end market. At the same time, the company repurposed the funds generated from the divestiture of the blood screening business to quickly enter a high growth market. Management is setting aggressive goals for itself in this area which could come back to bite them but it appears the due diligence has been done by MacMillan and team.

The company-provided guidance on a business segment level can be found below:

Segment 2018 Guidance

(rev growth) Diagnostics mid single digits Breast Health low single digits Aesthetics double digits Surgical mid single digits Skeletal low single digits

Street Opinion

Hologic has been getting positive reviews from Wall Street as well. Goldman Sachs released its sector-view stock winners list which included several smaller firms in their respective industries, including HOLX. The investment bank was very bullish on med-tech as a whole and added Hologic to its famous conviction-buy list. A few days later, Cowen gave the stock an outperform rating with a price target of $51, representing upside potential of 18%. The Additionally, The Wall Street Journal identified healthcare as an industry that could see increased consolidation due to the passage of the GOP tax plan. With the increased focus on med-tech, strong stock performance in late 2017, and favorability among investment banks HOLX could be a potential takeover target. I would like to clarify that I am bullish on HOLX due to its own merits, with the possibility being an added bonus.

Conclusion

Hologic is well positioned for sustained success in the coming years due to its strong revenue diversification (by product and by geography), focused management team, and the overall med-tech industry's outlook. HOLX required a strategic realignment but I believe this has been achieved after years of work. I view the divestiture of its blood screening business and the acquisition of Cynosure as the "turning point" in Hologic's value creation plan. There will of course still be headwinds in the future but HOLX has a strong enough base to withstand them and continue to grow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.