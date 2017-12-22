Wall Street Breakfast: Bitcoin Correction Before Christmas

Economy

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill that keeps the government funded through mid-January, punting thorny policy debates into next year. The most contentious part of the bill is what's called a "pay-go" waiver. The provision suspends rules that bar the government from enacting expensive new programs, like the GOP tax cuts, unless there is enough money in the current year's budget to pay for them.

The euro dipped overnight, falling 0.5% to $1.1817, after Catalan separatists wanting to break away from Spain regained a slim majority in a regional election. "The overall impact is likely to be limited. Catalonia cannot become a sovereign state if no other country recognizes its independence. It won't even be able to have its own currency," said Yukio Ishizuki, currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

After threatening to cut off financial aid, more than 120 countries defied President Trump on Thursday and voted in favor of a UN resolution calling for the U.S. to drop its recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. According to figures from USAID, the U.S. provided some $38B in economic and military assistance to foreign countries in 2016.

The UN Security Council will also vote today on a U.S.-drafted resolution ramping up sanctions on North Korea by restricting 90% of oil supplies to the isolated state. It follows China's request from the council to delay a decision on whether to blacklist 10 ships the U.S. said had violated international sanctions against Pyongyang.

Georgia's Public Service Commission has voted unanimously to allow Georgia Power (NYSE:SO) to continue construction of Plant Vogtle's two nuclear reactors - the first in the nation since 1978 - following the March bankruptcy of developer Westinghouse. The decision will come as welcome news to the Trump administration, which has been trumpeting nuclear power as part of its all-of-the-above energy strategy.